Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Shaquille O'Neal surprises diners by paying for all meals at popular Houston restaurantLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhereCovering KatyKaty, TX
Related
spacecityweather.com
Houston’s early 2023 humidity will break today with the passage of a front
Good morning. A cold front is moving into Houston this morning, which will knock down the very sticky humidity the region has experienced for the last several days. Some storms will persist south of Interstate 10 this morning, but by mid- to late-morning drier air will be replacing this moisture, and bringing an end to rain chances. We’ll then be rain-free until the weekend, when the forecast turns more complex as another front slogs into the area.
fox26houston.com
Monday evening weather forecast
A cold front moves through Southeast Texas early on Tuesday morning bringing a line of showers and storms across the Houston area before sunrise. Seasonal temperatures settle in place behind the front and remain for the rest of the week. Rain returns to the forecast for this weekend.
fox26houston.com
Partly cloudy, warm Sunday afternoon in the 70s
Monday is still on track to be stormy around southeast Texas in the afternoon. Look for showers to start in the morning but heavier downpours and stronger storms are expected to form around Houston in the evening as a front approaches. Starting Tuesday afternoon, plan to enjoy some seasonal temperatures and dry conditions through the end of the work week.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston weather: Thunderstorms, strong winds possible Monday ahead of cold front
The Houston area will see isolated showers and thunderstorms throughout the first Monday of 2023. The National Weather Service is expecting a line of thunderstorms to pop up early afternoon. Winds are expected to gust at least 25 miles an hour in some spots around the city. "There is the...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Is it fog or smoke? Moderate to unhealthy air quality levels reported in the Houston area following New Year’s celebrations
HOUSTON – Many residents in the Houston area woke up to dense fog outside their windows following New Year’s celebrations. But many are wondering -- is it really fog? Or smoke from fireworks?. According to AirNow.com, a website that measures air quality using the official U.S. Air Quality...
Scenic Houston neighbor makes waves as No. 6 boomtown in America for 2022
This Houston neighbor's growing population and Montgomery County's strong economy are the reason for its new status as one of the fastest-growing cities in America. See where it landed and other U.S. cities that made the list.
Houston Chronicle
How Houston became home to America’s biggest metal party
In late March, a heaving mass of denim and leather will once again descend upon Houston’s White Oak Music Hall for the annual Hell’s Heroes festival. Since its inaugural edition in 2018, the fest has become synonymous with a decidedly old-school strain of heavy metal that has more often found a home in Europe. Headliners skew older and more cultish; names like Cirith Ungol, Razor, Exciter, and Dark Angel have all topped the festival’s striking, Diego Garza-designed flyers. March’s edition will feature a pair of sets by Tom G. Warrior’s Triptykon, focused solely on his legendary early catalog with Hellhammer and Celtic Frost. In a few short years, Hell’s Heroes has turned Houston into the site of America’s biggest metal party.
Houston Chronicle
The Houston restaurant openings we're looking forward to in 2023
The year of 2022 was certainly a big one for Houston's food scene. Many exciting restaurants opened, and the city's breweries sure had a lot going on. As you look back on the biggest food stories of the year, here's a reminder of what's to come in 2023. Andiron. This...
wanderwisdom.com
Paul D. Rushing Park: Enjoying Wide-Open Spaces in Katy, TX
There used to be boundless prairie lands consisting of waving native grasses attracting migrating birds, plus the resident avian and other creatures calling what is now Katy, Texas, home. While subdivisions and other enterprises keep expanding across this portion of Texas, Katy still celebrates its connection to the prairie and...
Do you ever wonder who first thought of Snow Globes?
Snow globes had several different starts. The earliest snow globes were showcased at the 1878 Paris Universal Exposition. They were created by a local glassware firm and featured water-filled globes decorated with little men holding umbrellas and white powder that imitated snow.
Ground stop issued at Hobby Airport for all inbound flights
HOUSTON — A ground stop has been issued at Hobby Airport for all inbound flights, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The ground stop was issued due to thunderstorms in the area. It's expected to last until 4 p.m. You should check with your airline carrier for any delays...
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in Houston. Do you agree?
I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Houston, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Houston. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Houston.
Click2Houston.com
Race for Houston mayor heating up ahead of summertime deadline to get on ballot
HOUSTON – It’s a new year, and by the end of 2023, the city of Houston will hold an election for a new mayor. The current mayor, Sylvester Turner, is term-limited and even though the official deadline to enter the race is still months away, several candidates have announced their intention to run with millions already raised.
Listen: Despite warnings, celebratory gunfire heard in parts of Houston on New Year's Eve
HOUSTON — Despite warnings from local law enforcement, celebratory gunfire could be heard in some areas as people rang in the New Year Saturday night. The sound of celebratory gunfire was caught on camera in Houston’s east end, known as EaDo, near Texas Avenue and Emancipation. Then while...
Galleria-area closure: Westheimer southbound ramp to West Loop closes until fall 2023
HOUSTON — Drivers leaving the Galleria area will face a new traffic headache as the Texas Department of Transportation closed the Westheimer southbound entrance ramp to the 610 West Loop Tuesday night. TxDOT closed the ramp at 9 p.m. as part of the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway...
fox26houston.com
Houston road closure: I-610 West Loop SB entrance ramp from Westheimer Road
HOUSTON - A months-long road closure begins Tuesday night in Houston as part of the ongoing I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the I-610 West Loop southbound entrance ramp from Westheimer Road will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Officials say...
cw39.com
New Year’s Eve at the oldest nightclub in Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) The only nightclub in Houston not only survived 70’s disco and the 80’s new wave era, but is still around today for goers from everywhere to enjoy the Montrose mainstay. They’re hosting a midnight cash balloon drop complimentary party favors. Cover charge at the door. 9...
fox26houston.com
New Year's: First babies of 2023 born in the Houston-area
HOUSTON - A couple of the first babies of 2023 have arrived in the Houston area, and they are just adorable!. Memorial Hermann Health System’s had their first baby born at 12:09 a.m. at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center. SUGGESTED: 11-year-old Houston girl with big personality looking for...
Comments / 0