Popculture

Coffee Beans Recalled

Consumers who need a boost of energy and some sweets shouldn't be reaching for one brand of chocolate covered coffee beans. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, that The Chocolate Lab brand Chocolate Coffee Beans have been recalled due to undeclared milk, meaning the tasty treats pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
New York Post

I spend $20 on thrift shop bargains — and I make bank by reselling

A thrifty TikToker is showing viewers how to make a quick buck just by reselling second-hand items. The creator, known as Splash online, shared his store-hopping haul in a clip with 1.6 million views, boasting the more than $1,000 resale value of items — which he bought for less than $20 total. At his first stop of the day, the TikToker complained of increased price tags — more than he was willing to pay — and browsed the clothing racks until he eventually spied a pair of cufflinks ringing in at just over $2. “I did a bit of digging on Google...
CNBC

Where on the grocery store shelves Walmart CEO says inflation will remain stubborn

Retail sales slumped on Thursday even though the latest data on consumer prices earlier this week showed a cooling. CEO Doug McMillon says the retail giant is managing for inflation and a slowdown in consumer demand that extends into 2023, and the economic conditions are changing what shoppers will see on the shelves of the nation's largest retailer.
moneysavingmom.com

FREE 4 Pack of Dawn Ultra + Sponges after rebate!!

Wow! This is a fantastic deal on Dawn Ultra + Sponges!. TopCashBack is offering an amazing deal on Dawn Ultra + Sponges at Staples right now! You’ll get $20.99 cash back when you purchase a 4 Pack of Dawn Ultra + Sponges for $20.99 — making it FREE after rebate!
consumerqueen.com

FREE Medium Dunkin’ Midnight Coffee!

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Today only, Rewards members get a FREE medium Dunkin' Midnight coffee!. FREE Medium Dunkin' Midnight Coffee!. Order ahead in the Dunkin' app and you'll get a FREE medium Midnight Coffee! Simply...
northernarchitecture.us

Hop on the Starbucks Train!

Great news for Starbucks lovers! Just few days ago Starbucks Coffee Company and SBB unveiled the first Starbucks store on a train. New coffeeshop design was focused on the travellers comfort through their trip providing Starbucks style of service, beverages and treats. The train has two levels accomodating 50 passengers. Warm welcoming interior colors and tints were inspired by coffee pallette.
New York Post

I worked at Starbucks for 3 months before realizing I only made decaf coffee

This former barista had a latte to learn. A Starbucks worker named Cyd (who uses they/them/theirs pronouns) has made a shocking confession in a video going viral on TikTok. They had committed the cardinal sin of coffee lovers: mistaking decaffeinated coffee for a regular brew. “When I worked at Starbucks and accidentally made every drink decaf instead of blonde roast for 3 months because I got the buttons confused,” they wrote over the clip. Behind the text, Cyd mouthed the lyrics to “Mariners Apartment Complex,” by singer Lana Del Rey: “They mistook my kindness for weakness I f—ked up, I know that, but...
entrepreneurshiplife.com

How to Make Money Selling Jewelry From Home?

Every girl loves to wear jewelry, isn’t it? Most people prefer to wear minimalistic, handmade jewelry items. Selling jewelry from home is an excellent idea for a source of income. It’s not necessary that you have to make jewelry to sell. However, you can buy from some wholesale brands, such as Nihaojewelry.
Money

Make a Tasty Instant Brew With the Best Keurig Coffee Maker

Everyone loves a good cup of joe in the morning, right? Whether you need just one cup to face the day or could instead use a few, a coffee machine that brews quickly and has a large capacity can end up being a blessing. With that being said, not all coffee machines are easy to use, and some just don’t offer the options you’ll need to achieve your perfect brew.

