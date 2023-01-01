Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alamogordo Tiger Girls Basketball Team Wins Against Santa Teresa at Home, Training & SafetyAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
DHS Claims It Moved 10,000 Migrants Out of El Paso - Meanwhile, the Texas Border City Says It is OverwhelmedMark HakeEl Paso, TX
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
How This Large Texas City is Handling 1,000s of Migrants Crossing the BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott Takes a Play From Arizona Governor on Stopping MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Related
theprospectordaily.com
Men’s basketball falls in dramatic overtime loss against Rice
In a heartbreaking overtime loss on New Year’s Eve, the UTEP men’s basketball team (8-6, 1-2 C-USA) fell to the Rice Owls (11-3, 2-1 C-USA) 72-67. This marks the team’s third straight loss and second straight overtime loss. The Miners started out strong after going on a...
AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll: Houston Cougars climb to No. 2 thanks to UConn's 1st loss of season
The Coogs tipped off the conference portion of their schedule with back-to-back wins, including a scare against Central Florida on New Year's Eve.
El Paso, January 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in El Paso. The Bel Air High School soccer team will have a game with Eastwood High School on January 02, 2023, 18:30:00. The Riverside High School soccer team will have a game with Socorro High School on January 02, 2023, 18:30:00.
Did you win? 3 $700,000 jackpot-winning Texas Lottery tickets sold near Dallas, Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the Dallas Cowboys were able to take care of business Thursday night, ending 2023 on a high note, and some other North Texans and a Texan near Houston are boasting some serious wins of their own. The Texas Lottery reports three jackpot-winning Texas Two Step...
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in Houston. Do you agree?
I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Houston, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Houston. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Houston.
Not All Buc-ee’s Are HUGE? The 3 Smallest Buc-ee’s In Texas!
Everything in Texas is big right? Well, not everything! When I hear the word Buc-ee's one of the first things that comes to mind is BIG! I mean, have you ever seen a SMALL Buc-ee's? They are known to be huge! And, it's because they are, but NOT all of them are. Yes, some of the first and oldest Buc-ee's were pretty much average size before they became these HUGE stops around Texas!
WRAL
Community organizer responds to NC State radio announcer's immigrants remark
Hahn's comments come amid reports of misery in El Paso -- with undocumented immigrants sleeping in the cold and rain. They face uncertainty after the supreme court ruling allowing title 42 to stay in place.
El Paso News
Roxy’s First 2023 Forecast: Cold front moves in tomorrow
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good evening, everyone! Happy Sunday!. Hope you had an incredibly fun New Year’s weekend!🎉🥳🎊🍾 It’s officially 2023 can you believe it???. Well we very much above average for today, we registered 67 at the airport, our normal high...
lascruces.com
Las Cruces Airport Update
This Las Cruces airport is going places. That is what Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Debbi Moore said when the chamber held its annual awards banquet at Las Cruces International Airport, whose airport indicator is KLRU, last fall. With the hangar doors open to the dark...
cbs4local.com
Snow arrives in the region
Many El Pasoans waking up to snow this Monday morning. A storm system has arrived in the region. This system will bring gusty winds, rain, and cooler temperatures to the Borderland. Strong west winds will increase Monday mid-morning. Sustained winds of 25-35 mph are expected, with gusts up to 50...
Hospitals of Providence welcomes its first newborn of 2023
EL PASO, Texas -- The Hospitals of Providence welcomed it's first newborn of the new year at The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus Sunday. Baby Ashton was born at 5:47 a.m. weighing 6 pounds 10 ounces. Ashton's parents said they can't wait to introduce him to his big brother, according to the hospital. The post Hospitals of Providence welcomes its first newborn of 2023 appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
ABC-7 First Alert: Cold front brings showers and gusty winds
The ABC-7 StormTrack Weather team issued an ABC-7 First Alert for morning rain showers, wintry weather, and windy conditions Monday. The morning started slick in El Paso with some waking up to rain while places like Las Cruces and Alamogordo experienced sleet and a wintry mix. The cold front that...
El Paso area sees first snow system of the year
Update: Transmountain was closed for several hours in both directions but reopened about 2 p.m. ———————————————————————————- EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Temperatures are climbing, and precipitation is expected to now be rain for El Paso. As of now, the only place that could still see snow is Transmountain. We should begin to dry in a couple […]
'You will not cut me out': Lina Hidalgo blasts colleagues at county ceremony
The newly reelected judge took aim at her detractors during an impromptu speech Monday night.
Border Report’s Top 10 stories of 2022
The year 2022 ended much like it started, when the number of migrant encounters shattered records at the U.S.-Mexico border, and Texas began busing migrants to cities like New York and Chicago.
Delicious Restaurants El Pasoans Sorely Miss – Did You Eat There?
Some great restaurants have come and gone in El Paso. Here are a few that I really miss. The Back Door Lounge. It was located at the corner of Mesa and Rio Grande. They moved Downtown briefly but closed that location quickly. Best place ever for drinks and a burger or sandwich.
9th Annual Chile Drop serves as an introduction to 2023
The 9th Annual Chile Drop is Saturday night.
El Paso hospitals welcome New Year with newborns
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso hospitals welcomed in the New Year with some newborns. The first baby at University Medical Center of El Paso was born at 2:44 a.m. Emma Sarai Martinez Espinoza came into the world, tipping the scales at 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Emma’s mother, Maria Abigail Espinoza Villalba, and father, […]
West El Paso Johnny Carino’s Closes, But New One Set to Open
Bad news for Italian food fans. Especially those who are also west-siders in El Paso. There is now one less option to get your fresh-baked lasagna, wood-fired pizzas, and tiramisu in the Borderland. At least for now. The Johnny Carino's Italian restaurant in west El Paso on Sunland Park Drive...
cbs4local.com
Inmate has gone missing from La Tuna's satellite camp Saturday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An inmate has gone missing from the satellite camp next to the Federal Correctional Institution La Tuna in Anthony, Texas. According to a statement issued by the FCI spokesperson the inmate, Christian Delgado was discovered missing Saturday morning just before 11 a.m. Delgado is...
Comments / 0