El Paso, TX

theprospectordaily.com

Men’s basketball falls in dramatic overtime loss against Rice

In a heartbreaking overtime loss on New Year’s Eve, the UTEP men’s basketball team (8-6, 1-2 C-USA) fell to the Rice Owls (11-3, 2-1 C-USA) 72-67. This marks the team’s third straight loss and second straight overtime loss. The Miners started out strong after going on a...
EL PASO, TX
Ash Jurberg

These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in Houston. Do you agree?

I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Houston, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Houston. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Not All Buc-ee’s Are HUGE? The 3 Smallest Buc-ee’s In Texas!

Everything in Texas is big right? Well, not everything! When I hear the word Buc-ee's one of the first things that comes to mind is BIG! I mean, have you ever seen a SMALL Buc-ee's? They are known to be huge! And, it's because they are, but NOT all of them are. Yes, some of the first and oldest Buc-ee's were pretty much average size before they became these HUGE stops around Texas!
TEXAS STATE
El Paso News

Roxy’s First 2023 Forecast: Cold front moves in tomorrow

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good evening, everyone! Happy Sunday!. Hope you had an incredibly fun New Year’s weekend!🎉🥳🎊🍾 It’s officially 2023 can you believe it???. Well we very much above average for today, we registered 67 at the airport, our normal high...
EL PASO, TX
lascruces.com

Las Cruces Airport Update

This Las Cruces airport is going places. That is what Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Debbi Moore said when the chamber held its annual awards banquet at Las Cruces International Airport, whose airport indicator is KLRU, last fall. With the hangar doors open to the dark...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Snow arrives in the region

Many El Pasoans waking up to snow this Monday morning. A storm system has arrived in the region. This system will bring gusty winds, rain, and cooler temperatures to the Borderland. Strong west winds will increase Monday mid-morning. Sustained winds of 25-35 mph are expected, with gusts up to 50...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Hospitals of Providence welcomes its first newborn of 2023

EL PASO, Texas -- The Hospitals of Providence welcomed it's first newborn of the new year at The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus Sunday. Baby Ashton was born at 5:47 a.m. weighing 6 pounds 10 ounces. Ashton's parents said they can't wait to introduce him to his big brother, according to the hospital. The post Hospitals of Providence welcomes its first newborn of 2023 appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

ABC-7 First Alert: Cold front brings showers and gusty winds

The ABC-7 StormTrack Weather team issued an ABC-7 First Alert for morning rain showers, wintry weather, and windy conditions Monday. The morning started slick in El Paso with some waking up to rain while places like Las Cruces and Alamogordo experienced sleet and a wintry mix. The cold front that...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso area sees first snow system of the year

Update: Transmountain was closed for several hours in both directions but reopened about 2 p.m. ———————————————————————————- EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Temperatures are climbing, and precipitation is expected to now be rain for El Paso. As of now, the only place that could still see snow is Transmountain. We should begin to dry in a couple […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso hospitals welcome New Year with newborns

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso hospitals welcomed in the New Year with some newborns. The first baby at University Medical Center of El Paso was born at 2:44 a.m. Emma Sarai Martinez Espinoza came into the world, tipping the scales at 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Emma’s mother, Maria Abigail Espinoza Villalba, and father, […]
EL PASO, TX
US105

West El Paso Johnny Carino’s Closes, But New One Set to Open

Bad news for Italian food fans. Especially those who are also west-siders in El Paso. There is now one less option to get your fresh-baked lasagna, wood-fired pizzas, and tiramisu in the Borderland. At least for now. The Johnny Carino's Italian restaurant in west El Paso on Sunland Park Drive...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Inmate has gone missing from La Tuna's satellite camp Saturday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An inmate has gone missing from the satellite camp next to the Federal Correctional Institution La Tuna in Anthony, Texas. According to a statement issued by the FCI spokesperson the inmate, Christian Delgado was discovered missing Saturday morning just before 11 a.m. Delgado is...
EL PASO, TX

