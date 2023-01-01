Read full article on original website
WVNews
Boise St. 67, San Jose St. 64
SAN JOSE ST. (11-5) T.Anderson 0-4 2-2 2, Tolbert 2-8 0-0 5, Diallo 6-7 0-0 12, Cardenas 5-12 1-1 12, Moore 9-16 3-3 22, Gorener 2-7 0-1 5, Vaihola 3-3 0-0 6, Elder 0-1 0-0 0, G.Anderson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 6-7 64.
WVNews
Oklahoma City 150, Boston 117
BOSTON (117) Brown 11-18 5-9 29, Tatum 9-17 7-7 27, Horford 1-3 0-0 2, Smart 3-6 1-2 7, White 2-8 3-3 8, G.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0, Hauser 2-6 0-0 6, Jackson 1-3 1-2 4, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 4-12 8-8 17, Pritchard 7-13 0-0 17. Totals 40-88 25-31 117.
WVNews
Kansas St. 116, No. 6 Texas 103
KANSAS ST. (13-1) Johnson 10-16 7-7 28, Tomlin 4-7 2-3 11, Iyiola 4-5 2-2 10, Carter 6-9 2-3 17, Nowell 9-15 12-12 36, Sills 2-3 2-2 8, Massoud 0-4 4-4 4, Greene 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 36-60 31-33 116.
WVNews
Kempe scores in 3rd, Kings end Stars' winning streak at 4
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe broke a tie on a power play midway through the third period and the Los Angeles Kings beat Dallas 3-2 on Tuesday night to snap the Stars’ four-game winning streak. “We got a good opportunity tonight, and it bounced the right way,”...
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
