Man stabbed in the neck near Times Square

A man was stabbed near Bryant Park as millions packed the streets to watch the ball drop nearby in Times Square.

Police say two men started fighting about 8:45 p.m. Saturday on West 42nd and 6th Avenue.

One man was stabbed in the neck. He is expected to survive.

Both men are in police custody.

