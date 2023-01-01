Man stabbed in the neck near Times Square
A man was stabbed near Bryant Park as millions packed the streets to watch the ball drop nearby in Times Square. Police say two men started fighting about 8:45 p.m. Saturday on West 42nd and 6th Avenue. One man was stabbed in the neck. He is expected to survive. Both men are in police custody. ---------- * Get Eyewitness News Delivered * More Manhattan news * Send us a news tip * Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts * Follow us on YouTube
Comments / 1