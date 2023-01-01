Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIBW
Manhattan welcomes first baby in 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan welcomed its first baby in 2023 just a few hours after the new year rang in. Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says on Sunday, Jan. 1, it welcomed its first baby in 2023 at 2:07 a.m. “There’s nothing sweeter than ringing...
Topeka’s Regal Hollywood movie theater set to close this week
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The final days for one of Topeka’s prominent movie theaters have arrived. 27 News spoke with a manager of the Regal Hollywood theater in Topeka who said that their last day in business would be Thursday, Jan. 5. No reason was given as to why the decision was made to shut down […]
WIBW
Manhattan teenager set to join Air Force months after life-threatening accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Last year, Manhattan teenager Wyatt Henton was all set to enlist in the Air Force right after finishing his senior year of high school. Until he suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car accident two days after he graduated. “I was a passenger in my...
WIBW
Stormont Vail’s first 2023 baby has been introduced to the world
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health has announced the name of its first baby of the new year. The little one’s name is Harlow. The baby was born at 6:42 a.m. at 9 lbs. and 6 oz. and is 22 inches long. Stormont Vail says that Laura Harper and Justin Harper are the parents and Harlow also has a big brother named Hudson.
WIBW
Aggravated kidnapping in Manhattan lands three men behind bars
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An over-the-weekend aggravated kidnapping in Manhattan has landed three men behind bars for the crime. The Riley Co. Police Department says on Tuesday, Jan. 3, that three men have been arrested in connection to an aggravated kidnapping case that happened on Monday evening in Manhattan. Officials...
WIBW
Woman injured in Topeka house fire dies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A young woman critically injured in a Dec. 26 house fire has passed away from her injuries. The family of Shantell Spranger, 20, told 13 NEWS she died Monday morning, Jan. 2, 2023, at University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City. She spent the past week in the hospital’s burn unit.
Work on Docking Building in Topeka to close downtown street for the rest of 2023
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Construction work on Topeka’s Docking State Office Building will shut down a street in the downtown area for the duration of 2023, according to the City of Topeka. City of Topeka spokesperson Andrew Rosebrook said on Tuesday that Hutton Builds will fully close Southwest Harrison between Southwest 9th St. and Southwest 10th […]
WIBW
Officials release photos of mother believed to have taken JC children
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Missing and Unsolved and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation have updated a recent missing flier for three children and their mother to include photographs of the mother. The three children, Genevieve, 3, Camden, 4, and Rosie Peterson, 6, were all reported missing on Dec....
WIBW
North Topeka to welcome new Qdoba as it says goodbye to Thrifty Car Wash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - North Topeka will soon welcome a new Mexican eatery as it says goodbye to Thrifty Car Wash. The Capital City has said goodbye to Thrifty Car Wash - which has stood at 2031 NW Topeka Blvd. since 1964 - and will soon welcome a new eatery in North Topeka.
Riley County Arrest Report January 1
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. JETT ETHAN KINSCH, 22, Topeka, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. JOHN MICHAEL BORDEAUX, 25,...
WIBW
Emergency crews respond to crash Monday near Burlingame
BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of an injury crash Monday afternoon in Osage County. The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. near 125th Street and Auburn Road. The location was about seven miles northeast of the city of Burlingame. Initial reports indicated a vehicle...
Three arrested in connection with kidnapping in MHK
MANHATTAN - The Riley County Police Department says three men were arrested in connection with a Monday evening kidnapping in Manhattan. Around 8:20 pm. on January 2, 2023, the Riley County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting shots had been fired in the 500 block of Gatlinburg Way at The Links Apartments.
WIBW
KGS crews respond to line struck in Southwest Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service crews are addressing a struck gas line in Southwest Topeka. KGS trucks are in the area of 34th Pl. and Belle Ave. Crews on the scene confirmed to 13 NEWS that the area is safe. KGS confirmed a third party struck a line in that area. They say repairs have been completed with no disruptions to service.
WIBW
Topeka family surprised with at-home birth to ring in 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Capital City welcomed 2023, one family welcomed a new baby with a surprise at-home birth. Billy Stensland, a Topeka resident and father to a new baby girl, tells 13 NEWS that he helped his partner Shelley Gottstin deliver their new baby girl at 12:04 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.
‘We got taxed twice’: What’s up with the Walmart tax in Topeka?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local shoppers are asking for a “Walmart wake up call” after finding out they’ve been overcharged at the checkout. Shoppers at multiple Walmart locations across Topeka have reported finding additional charges on their receipts. After crunching the numbers, it appears that Walmart shoppers are in double trouble. “We got taxed twice,” said […]
KVOE
One sent to Newman following accident on Kansas Turnpike Sunday evening
An Emporia woman was hurt following a rollover crash west of Emporia. The accident was reported shortly before 11:50 am at the intersection of Roads 190 and D, just over two miles west of Emporia. According to Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers, a passerby found 37-year-old Amanda Alvarado lying in the south ditch of the intersection and called 911.
WIBW
3 Junction City children reported missing by father, believed to be with mother
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Junction City children have been reported missing to officials by their father and are believed to be with their mother. Kansas Missing and Unsolved reports that three children from Junction City were reported missing on Dec. 21 - Genevieve, 3, Camden, 4, and Rosie Peterson, 6.
Police: 3 accused of aggravated kidnapping in Manhattan
MANHATTAN — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping in Manhattan and have three men in custody. Just before 8:30p.m. Monday, the Riley County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting shots were fired at the Links Apartments in the 500 block of Gatlinburg Way, according to a media release.
Kansas woman jailed for alleged aggravated robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a robbery. Just after t 11:30 a.m December 29, police responded to an aggravated robbery at 8th and Topeka, according Police Lt. Donna Eubanks. The victim provided officers with information that lead them to the 1100 Block...
DETOUR: Westbound Bluemont Avenue closed from 3rd to 4th Street
MANHATTAN - As of 2:58 pm, on Friday, December 30th, City of Manhattan Public Works announced the closure of westbound Bluemont Avenue between 3rd and 4th streets for emergency water main repairs. A detour has been marked to take traffic around the work zone.
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
9K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0