Manhattan welcomes first baby in 2023

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan welcomed its first baby in 2023 just a few hours after the new year rang in. Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says on Sunday, Jan. 1, it welcomed its first baby in 2023 at 2:07 a.m. “There’s nothing sweeter than ringing...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Stormont Vail’s first 2023 baby has been introduced to the world

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health has announced the name of its first baby of the new year. The little one’s name is Harlow. The baby was born at 6:42 a.m. at 9 lbs. and 6 oz. and is 22 inches long. Stormont Vail says that Laura Harper and Justin Harper are the parents and Harlow also has a big brother named Hudson.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Aggravated kidnapping in Manhattan lands three men behind bars

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An over-the-weekend aggravated kidnapping in Manhattan has landed three men behind bars for the crime. The Riley Co. Police Department says on Tuesday, Jan. 3, that three men have been arrested in connection to an aggravated kidnapping case that happened on Monday evening in Manhattan. Officials...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Woman injured in Topeka house fire dies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A young woman critically injured in a Dec. 26 house fire has passed away from her injuries. The family of Shantell Spranger, 20, told 13 NEWS she died Monday morning, Jan. 2, 2023, at University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City. She spent the past week in the hospital’s burn unit.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report January 1

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. JETT ETHAN KINSCH, 22, Topeka, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. JOHN MICHAEL BORDEAUX, 25,...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Emergency crews respond to crash Monday near Burlingame

BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of an injury crash Monday afternoon in Osage County. The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. near 125th Street and Auburn Road. The location was about seven miles northeast of the city of Burlingame. Initial reports indicated a vehicle...
BURLINGAME, KS
Little Apple Post

Three arrested in connection with kidnapping in MHK

MANHATTAN - The Riley County Police Department says three men were arrested in connection with a Monday evening kidnapping in Manhattan. Around 8:20 pm. on January 2, 2023, the Riley County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting shots had been fired in the 500 block of Gatlinburg Way at The Links Apartments.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

KGS crews respond to line struck in Southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service crews are addressing a struck gas line in Southwest Topeka. KGS trucks are in the area of 34th Pl. and Belle Ave. Crews on the scene confirmed to 13 NEWS that the area is safe. KGS confirmed a third party struck a line in that area. They say repairs have been completed with no disruptions to service.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka family surprised with at-home birth to ring in 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Capital City welcomed 2023, one family welcomed a new baby with a surprise at-home birth. Billy Stensland, a Topeka resident and father to a new baby girl, tells 13 NEWS that he helped his partner Shelley Gottstin deliver their new baby girl at 12:04 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

‘We got taxed twice’: What’s up with the Walmart tax in Topeka?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local shoppers are asking for a “Walmart wake up call” after finding out they’ve been overcharged at the checkout. Shoppers at multiple Walmart locations across Topeka have reported finding additional charges on their receipts. After crunching the numbers, it appears that Walmart shoppers are in double trouble. “We got taxed twice,” said […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

One sent to Newman following accident on Kansas Turnpike Sunday evening

An Emporia woman was hurt following a rollover crash west of Emporia. The accident was reported shortly before 11:50 am at the intersection of Roads 190 and D, just over two miles west of Emporia. According to Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers, a passerby found 37-year-old Amanda Alvarado lying in the south ditch of the intersection and called 911.
EMPORIA, KS
Salina Post

Police: 3 accused of aggravated kidnapping in Manhattan

MANHATTAN — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping in Manhattan and have three men in custody. Just before 8:30p.m. Monday, the Riley County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting shots were fired at the Links Apartments in the 500 block of Gatlinburg Way, according to a media release.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas woman jailed for alleged aggravated robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a robbery. Just after t 11:30 a.m December 29, police responded to an aggravated robbery at 8th and Topeka, according Police Lt. Donna Eubanks. The victim provided officers with information that lead them to the 1100 Block...
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

