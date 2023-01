Golden hour is the greatest hour in L.A. — just ask Ex Nihilo. The Parisian perfumer's latest triumph, Idle Hour, is a poetic ode to the way smell transports us to places forgotten by our peepers. Exclusively available to shop at Ex Nihilo's Hollywood flagship store, the limited edition fragrance was dreamed up by L.A.-based artist and photographer Amanda Charchian and inspired by her daily life here, particularly the dusty, hazy magic hour just before nightfall.

