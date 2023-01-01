ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

UNT in market for new naming rights sponsor for Apogee Stadium

One of the familiar names associated with North Texas athletics will soon be relegated to history. UNT’s football venue has been known as Apogee Stadium since it opened in 2011. UNT athletic director Jared Mosley confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Tuesday that the school is well into the...
UNT lands safety transfer Damon Youngblood

New North Texas coach Eric Morris made his intentions clear when it came to bringing in transfers during his introductory press conference a few days ago. "Texas high school talent is where we'll start and then we'll move into the transfer portal when we have positions of need, especially if kids want to come home to the DFW area," Morris said.
