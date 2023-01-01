Read full article on original website
bob ryan
2d ago
I'm pleased Russia is against peace talks after their illegal invasion. I'd like to see Ukraine get long range missiles from our timid administration.
Reply
4
Michael Miller
3d ago
no, Russia just going to lose. that's what worship of one leader and corruption buys you.
Reply
5
Steve Strong
3d ago
Zelenskiy has only one move to save people. Stand down. Negotiate with Putin on a duel imput society of the 4 Provinces with each holding 50 percent input and rule. Same with Xi and Taiwan. Build duel cultures with both sides. Joe Bidens ONLY move is to communicate with the Kremlin in agreement that the US and NATO will pull back to neutral positions with no more input of weaponry as long as Russia pulls back at least 80 percent of troops leaving rest till settled situation with Ukraine
Reply
2
