Tampa Airport Flamingo Naming Contest Down To 3 Finalists

Photo: Getty Images

(Tampa, FL) -- It's now up to the public to Name the Flamingo at Tampa International Airport.

The judges worked through more than 65-thousand entries submitted from all over the world to come up with the three finalists. Those names are Cora, Finn, and Phoebe.

Voting started on Friday at NameTheFlamingo.com and it continues until Monday, January 2nd at 11:59 p.m. The winning name will be announced after all the votes are counted.