Tampa, FL

Tampa Airport Flamingo Naming Contest Down To 3 Finalists

By Grace Blazer
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

(Tampa, FL) -- It's now up to the public to Name the Flamingo at Tampa International Airport.

The judges worked through more than 65-thousand entries submitted from all over the world to come up with the three finalists. Those names are Cora, Finn, and Phoebe.

Voting started on Friday at NameTheFlamingo.com and it continues until Monday, January 2nd at 11:59 p.m. The winning name will be announced after all the votes are counted.

Comments / 6

 

WFLA

2 pedestrians fatally struck by vehicle in St. Pete Beach

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Two pedestrians were fatally struck by a vehicle in St. Pete Beach on Tuesday evening. Pinellas County deputies said they responded to the area of 4506 Gulf Boulevard around 6:15 p.m. for a crash. Deputies said it was discovered two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle. They were both […]
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

