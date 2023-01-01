Foo Fighters Release a Statement About the Band's Future

Photo: Getty Images

(Undated) -- The Foo Fighters are confirming they will still continue making music, following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March.

In a post across social media, the band said that as they say goodbye to the most "difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known," they are reminded how thankful they are for people they love and cherish most. The post added that without Taylor, they know they will be a different band, but he will be in spirit when they see everyone again "soon."

The comments are the first public acknowledgment the band will continue without Hawkins, who died in March while the band was on tour.