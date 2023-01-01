ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foo Fighters Release a Statement About the Band's Future

 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

(Undated) -- The Foo Fighters are confirming they will still continue making music, following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March.

In a post across social media, the band said that as they say goodbye to the most "difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known," they are reminded how thankful they are for people they love and cherish most. The post added that without Taylor, they know they will be a different band, but he will be in spirit when they see everyone again "soon."

The comments are the first public acknowledgment the band will continue without Hawkins, who died in March while the band was on tour.

Peter Cullipher
2d ago

All these negative comments…how many of you have played an instrument for thousands of PAYING patrons, even ONCE? Much less repeatedly for something like twenty years. In fact, how many of you even had an “average” job for that long? You make yourselves sound more jealous than anything.

DeeDee
2d ago

I saw the FooFighters just a few months before Taylor passed away. He was a great drummer and he also sang. I’m sure his loss was devastating to the band just as it was to his family, friends and fans. Dave also lost his mom in July and they were very close, she traveled with the band often. Maybe their music is not your thing but they’re a great band that has been around for decades.

