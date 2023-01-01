Read full article on original website
🏀 3-Point barrage lifts Tigers past Lincoln
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Fort Hays State women's basketball team put on a 3-point shooting clinic in the first half Monday afternoon (Jan. 2), pouring in a season-high 11 triples before intermission en route to an 85-68 road win over Lincoln. The Tigers (12-4, 7-1 MIAA) finished the game with 12 3-pointers while hitting a season-best 56.4 percent from the floor (31-of-55) and 52.2 percent from behind the arc (12-of-23).
Kansas Shrine Bowl announces 2023 teams
The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors has announced the East and West teams for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl. These players have been invited to participate in the 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl Presented by Mammoth to be played at Lewis Field Stadium, Fort Hays State University in Hays at 7 p.m. on July 15.
Two area players selected for 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl
Garden City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–On Sunday, the Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors announced the East and West teams for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl, set to be played on Saturday, July 15, at Lewis Field Stadium in Hays. It will be the 50th annual shrine bowl. Two area athletes...
🏈 Police: FHSU student-athlete shot and killed in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY. (AP) — A football player at Fort Hays State University in Kansas was shot and killed outside a bar in Oklahoma City on New Year's Day, police said. Daniel Howard, 22, died and four other people were injured in the shooting at Sunset Patio Lounge early Sunday, Oklahoma City police said.
'He will be missed greatly': Fort Hays State football player dies
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Daniel Howard, a Fort Hays State University football player, has passed away. Fort Hays State took to Twitter to share the news. "Tiger Family, we are deeply saddened to say that we have lost a member of our family, Daniel Howard. We are so grateful to have been able to be a part of his life and he will be missed greatly. Please keep Daniel's family in your prayers as they go through this difficult time.
🏈 Chiefs begin prep with Week 18 set to go on as scheduled
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs began practicing Tuesday for their regular-season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders, which could ultimately earn the AFC West champions the No. 1 playoff seed in the conference in an unprecedented situation for the NFL. Just as the Chiefs were...
Northland skate center implements new rule following fight
Kansas City's Winnwood Skate Center in the Northland won't allow anyone under the age of 18 inside without parent or guardian supervision.
Royals Considering 14 Downtown Sites for New $2B Stadium
The Kansas City Royals announced plans in November to build a $2 billion downtown stadium and district, but exactly where the team will land is still unknown. “We have looked at 14 different sites in downtown Kansas City,” said Earl Santee, global chair and founder of Populous. “It needs to be more than a ballpark. It’s about what happens before and after the game that makes a community.”
Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End
Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
Carl Junction woman killed in cross-median crash at Springfield
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release details of a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning, 9:30 a.m., January 3, 2023, and claimed the life of a Carl Junction, Mo. woman. Troop D’s Major Crash Investigation Unit (MCIU) processed the two vehicle crash located on US-65,...
ODESSA MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN UTV ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
An Odessa man was seriously injured in a UTV accident in Lafayette County on Sunday, January 1, 2023. According to a Missouri Sate Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 27-year-old Dylan Nelson of Odessa, failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Richmond Woman Injured in Clay County Crash Monday
A Richmond woman suffered injuries in a Clay County crash Monday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 8:11 Monday morning on I-35 at Levee Road as 47-year-old Richmond resident Raymond A. Linder headed northbound. Troopers say Linder lost control, spun out of control, and collided...
Five injured in multiple crashes on I-35 in Olathe
Olathe police responded to multiple crashes on southbound Interstate 35 near Lone Elm Road on Monday evening.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests over New Year’s weekend
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two over New Year’s weekend. A Columbia resident was arrested Saturday night in Chariton County. Sixty-year-old Thomas Williams was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, a persistent offender. Williams was held by the Chariton County Sheriff’s Department. A Kansas...
Wasinger appointed to Kan. House leadership positions
Speaker-Elect Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, announced that Rep. Barb Wasinger, R-Hays, has been named chair of the newly created Legislative Modernization Committee as well as chair/vice chair of the Joint Administrative Rules and Regulations Committee. Wasinger is also a member of the Higher Education Budget and Taxation Committees, as well as...
The historic swinging bridge in Warsaw, Missouri was rebuilt in 1924 after a tornado destroyed it
Upper Bridge aka Warsaw Swinging Bridge.Photo byNja1985, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1904, the Upper Bridge opened in Warsaw, Missouri (Benton County). Initially, the bridge was a toll bridge. It's also been known as the Warsaw Swinging Bridge, the old Mo 7 Highway Bridge, and the Joe Dice Swinging Bridge. In 1999, the bridge was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Holden Woman Injured When Truck Backs Over Her Leg
A Holden woman was injured in a one-vehicle mishap that occurred Monday evening in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 1998 Dodge truck, operated by 62-year-old Keith B. Smith of Holden, was backing up at 731 NW 501 just after 6 p.m., when 60-year-old Kathleen M. Smith, a pedestrian, slipped and fell, and the truck rolled backwards onto her leg.
🎥 Construction starts on story time space/performance stage in 7 Hills Park
A collaborative construction project between the students in the Fort Hays State University applied technology classes and the city of Hays began recently and will resume in the spring. A permanent outdoor story time space and performance stage for children is being built in Seven Hills Optimist Park, 33rd and...
Kansas facing increasing urban-rural legislative divide
OVERLAND PARK — Republican Ed Roitz lives in central Overland Park, right in the middle of that state’s most populous, suburban county. He ran to represent his affluent Johnson County neighbors in the Kansas House this fall, focusing on the tried-and-true conservative policy of cutting taxes. But when...
