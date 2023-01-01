ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
First-half observations: Lions outrunning spectacular performance by Justin Fields

Detroit — Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News offers his observations after the first half of the Lions game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field in Detroit. Justin Fields is feasting on the Lions' single-high safety looks. He ran for 44 yards over three carries on the Bears' opening touchdown drive, including a 31-yard run — a handoff from the tight end, Cole Kmet — on third-and-one at the Chicago 48. On the Bears' very next drive, Fields turned third-and-four at his own 31 into a 60-yard scramble that gave Chicago first-and-goal. He had 105 rushing yards in the first quarter alone before the Lions tightened things up, allowing him to go for only eight in the second quarter.
All-Big Ten offensive lineman Zak Zinter ponders future as Wolverine

The Michigan football team awaits decisions from a number of players who could leave for the NFL, and while running back Blake Corum has been the most talked about, several starters are weighing options. Among them is offensive lineman Zak Zinter. Zinter, a 6-foot-6, 315-pound junior, has started 30 of...
Michigan defensive lineman Julius Welschof enters transfer portal

Michigan reserve defensive lineman Julius Welschof has decided to transfer for his final season of eligibility. Welschof entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. “It’s been truly an honor to wear the winged helmet and play in the big house with my teammates/brothers/life long friends,” Welschof, from...
Detroit City FC loses Deklan Wynne to Ben Pirmann's Charleston Battery

Detroit City FC had a productive offseason bringing back impact players from last season, but came up short in their courtship of wing-back Deklan Wynne. Wynne, who was voted USL Championship's midseason defender of the year, has completed a deal with Charleston Battery, Wynne's new club announced Tuesday. In November,...
Lions still need win, help in Week 18 to get into playoffs

Detroit — The Detroit Lions got the win, and some help on Sunday, but are still going to need more in the final week of the season if they're going to make the postseason. With a 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears, the Lions kept their playoff hopes alive another week, even jumping a spot in the standings after the Cleveland Browns bested the Washington Commanders. That result, coupled with a Packers' victory over the Vikings, eliminated the Commanders from playoff contention.
Lions bury hapless Bears, take fight for playoff spot to Green Bay

Detroit — The Detroit Lions didn't have control of their playoff destiny entering Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, ceding that opportunity in last week's loss to the Carolina Panthers. All the Lions could do is handle their own business and hope for a little help. To their credit,...
Red Wings put forward Jakub Vrana on waivers

Detroit — The Red Wings had to make a roster decision to get under the 23-man limit for Wednesday's game, and it was a stunner. The Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers Tuesday afternoon, just a little over two weeks after Vrana returned from a two-month stay in the NHL/NHLPA players assistance program.
Young Red Wings continue to make plays as roster decisions loom

Detroit — Organizations, or coaching staffs, like the idea of having to make difficult lineup or roster choices. Often, it means there are more quality players than there are spots in the lineup. The Wings, it appears, are going to have to make some awfully tough ones in the...
Lions break plethora of records in smackdown of Bears

Shortly after the Detroit Lions dismantled the Chicago Bears, 41-10, in Detroit's home finale at Ford Field on Sunday, wide receiver Kalif Raymond could be found tossing his buddy, Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, up in the air like a parent celebrating their child. "You got 100 and 1,000! You...
