Denton, TX

Local colleges plan for growth, depth in 2023

This year was largely about local universities getting back to full steam after the COVID-19 pandemic sent many courses online. Behind the scenes, however, University of North Texas, Texas Woman's University and North Central Texas College continued to develop plans for the future. University of North Texas. While schools around...
DENTON, TX
Drivers urged to use caution on area roadways as New Years approaches

TERRELL, Texas — Drivers are being urged to use extra caution on area roadways as the New Year approaches after a busy day for first responders in Kaufman County. "There have been a number of bad crashes throughout the county in the last few days, and that trend will likely worsen as we approach New Year's," reads a statement from the Terrell Volunteer Fire Department. "Please exercise caution on the highways!"
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
Forney, TX
