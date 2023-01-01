Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist arrested for going nearly 140 mph, evading police in St. George
A St. George man was arrested for riding a motorcycle 139 mph and running from police on Monday, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).
KSLTV
Utah troopers arrest 2 accused of stealing Lamborghini from Vegas dealership
CEDAR CITY, Utah — Two people accused of driving a stolen Lamborghini from Las Vegas were arrested in southern Utah Saturday after a standoff forced the temporary closure of I-15 in both directions. Utah Highway Patrol troopers received a report of a stolen vehicle from a Las Vegas dealership....
Teen clocked at 139 mph on father's motorcycle
A 19 year-old St. George man decided to start 2023 with a wild ride on his father's motorcycle, but was arrested after a police officer clocked him going 139 mph.
Stolen vehicle incident temporarily closes I-15 in southern Utah
Man and woman barricaded themselves inside a vehicle stolen in Las Vegas prompting the closure of I-15 in both directions
Woman deemed ineligible after months on Utah housing waiting list
The hunt for housing for many Utah families has been increasingly difficult amid the topsy-turvy seller’s market and a lack of affordable homes.
kslnewsradio.com
Northern Utah has snow, southern Utah has flash flood alerts
SALT LAKE CITY — The New Year continues what the end of 2022 brought to many Utahns — snow, and in southern Utah, flash flood warnings. The flash flood warning extends until Sunday afternoon across portions of Iron, Kane, and Washington counties. The National Weather Service said that as of mid-morning on Sunday, flash flooding had already occurred.
Cedar City hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
The Intermountain Cedar City Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2023 on Monday, Jan. 2, at 6:27 p.m. Knight Daniel Kern weighs 9 pounds and 6 ounces, and is 21 inches long.
Father sues Hurricane boarding school for malpractice after daughter's death
The father of a teenage girl who died at a boarding school in Washington County has sued the facility, which he alleges ignored his daughter's severe pain weeks before her death.
kjzz.com
Flash flooding closes road in Snow Canyon State Park
IVINS, Utah (KUTV) — A Flash Flood Warning was issued for southwestern Washington County on New Year's Day. The National Weather Service shared that the warning would be in effect until 6 p.m. on Sunday. More from 2News. Officials said thunderstorms were producing the flash flooding in creeks, streams...
ABC 4
Man arrested in St. George admits to breaking into cars, stealing items after bystanders reported him
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — St. George Police reported arresting a 51-year-old man Monday who admitted to breaking into at least five cars after bystanders reported seeing him do it. Kevin Blaine Haslam, 51, faces five charges of theft, five charges of vehicle burglary, two charges of possession of...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Vera Davidova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
utahbusiness.com
As St. George grows, where will its water come from?
Stunning red rock terrain, warm weather, and low housing prices are drawing thousands of remote workers and retirees to St. George, making the southwest Utah city among the fastest-growing metro areas in the nation. The greater Washington County population of 180,000 is now poised to more than double by 2050.
