Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
EU offers China free vaccines as COVID-19 infections surge
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union has offered free COVID-19 vaccines to China, the EU executive said on Tuesday, as infections there surged following Beijing’s relaxation of its “zero-COVID” policies. China has not responded to the offer yet, a spokesperson for the European Commission told journalists...
WHO worried about surge of COVID in China amid lack of info
GENEVA — (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday the agency is “concerned about the risk to life in China” amid the coronavirus’ explosive spread across the country and the lack of outbreak data from the Chinese government. WHO Director-General Tedros...
104.1 WIKY
China state media plays down severity of COVID wave before WHO meeting
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s state media played down the severity on Tuesday of the COVID-19 wave surging over the country, with its scientists expected to give a briefing to the World Health Organization on the evolution of the virus later in the day. China’s abrupt U-turn on COVID...
104.1 WIKY
Brazil’s Lula says he received letter from China’s Xi on further cooperation
(Reuters) – Brazilian new president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday he had received a letter from Chinese leader Xi Jinping expressing a desire to increase cooperation between the two countries. “I received from China’s Vice President Wang Qishan a letter from President Xi Jinping expressing his...
104.1 WIKY
China promises more medicines in rural areas amid COVID surge
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s cabinet said it will step up medicine distribution and meet the demand from medical institutions, nursing homes and rural areas, state media reported on Wednesday, amid a surge in COVID-19 infections. China will also ensure ample supply of commodities on the market with stable...
104.1 WIKY
Blinken discussed U.S.-China relationship in call with China’s Qin
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with incoming Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang over the phone on Sunday, Blinken said on Twitter, after China last week appointed its ambassador to the United States to be its new foreign minister. Blinken said he discussed the U.S.-China...
104.1 WIKY
Asian stocks in 2022 suffer biggest foreign outflows since 2008 global crisis
(Reuters) – Foreign investors withdrew more money from emerging Asian equities in 2022 than they had done in any year since the global financial crisis in 2008, as rising U.S. interest rates pulled funds towards dollar assets. Data from stock exchanges in Taiwan, India, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia...
104.1 WIKY
Tough year ahead for the global economy, IMF’s Georgieva warns
(Reuters) – For much of the global economy, 2023 is going to be a tough year as the main engines of global growth – the United States, Europe and China – all experience weakening activity, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Sunday. The new...
104.1 WIKY
Four killed, three injured after choppers collide mid-air in Australia
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Two helicopters collided in mid-air near a popular tourist attraction in Australia’s Gold Coast region on Monday, killing four people and critically injuring three more, authorities said. Emergency services were called to the scene near the Sea World theme park at about 2 p.m. local...
104.1 WIKY
Japan Dec factory activity posts sharpest fall in more than 2 years -PMI
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese factory activity fell in December at the sharpest pace in 26 months, a business survey showed on Wednesday, with companies seeing further declines amid a global economic slowdown. The au Jibun Bank Japan manufacturing purchasing managers’ index edged down to a seasonally adjusted 48.9 in...
104.1 WIKY
General Motors to add 5,000 jobs in northern Mexico, economy ministry says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – General Motors will add 5,000 jobs to its plant in the northern Mexican town of Ramos Arizpe, Mexico’s economy ministry said on Tuesday, following a meeting with the carmaker. GM also discussed plans to produce only electric vehicles at the plant by 2024, the...
104.1 WIKY
Snooker-China’s Zhao and Zhang suspended amid match-fixing investigation
LONDON (Reuters) – China’s Zhao Xintong and Zhang Jiankang have been suspended from the World Snooker Tour as part of a match-fixing investigation that has already sidelined eight compatriots. The governing World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) said in a statement on Tuesday that the suspension from...
104.1 WIKY
South Korea, U.S. eye exercises using nuclear assets, Yoon says -newspaper
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea and the United States are discussing possible joint planning and exercises using U.S. nuclear assets in the face of North Korea’s growing nuclear and missile threats, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said in a newspaper interview. The Chosun Ilbo newspaper quoted Yoon as...
104.1 WIKY
S.Korea’s Yoon warns of ending military pact if North violates airspace again -Yonhap
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday he will consider suspending a 2018 inter-Korean military pact if North Korea violates its airspace again, Yonhap news agency reported, citing his press secretary. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Tom Hogue)
104.1 WIKY
Passengers to be compensated after algae spoils Australia-New Zealand cruise
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Viking Cruises will compensate hundreds of passengers on its Orion cruise ship after cruisers were forced to stay on board and miss multiple stops because officials blocked port access due to marine growth on the ship’s hull. The 930-guest capacity Viking Orion docked in Sydney...
104.1 WIKY
Cricket-Australia eye WTC final and series sweep against South Africa
SYDNEY (Reuters) – A relaxed and confident Australia head into the third and final test against South Africa in Sydney eyeing a series sweep and a berth in the World Test Championship (WTC) final to cap a dominant home summer. Pat Cummins’s team, who sealed the series with an...
104.1 WIKY
Israeli foreign minister sees Abraham Accords summit in Morocco in March
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Monday he planned to attend a summit in March with counterparts from Arab countries that have drawn closer to Israel following a U.S.-sponsored diplomatic drive in 2020. Cohen, who took office last week as part of Prime Minister Benjamin...
104.1 WIKY
Brazil posts record trade surplus of $62.3 billion in 2022
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil posted a $62.3 billion trade surplus in 2022, official data showed on Monday, a record in the series started in 1989. In December, the trade surplus was $4.8 billion, said the Development, Industry, Trade and Services ministry. That exceeded the $3 billion surplus forecast in a Reuters poll with economists.
104.1 WIKY
UAE non-oil private sector growth eases further in December -PMI
DUBAI (Reuters) – Growth in the non-oil private sector in the United Arab Emirates slowed for a second consecutive month in December, while output growth slid to a 15-month low, a survey showed on Wednesday. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 54.2 in...
104.1 WIKY
Historic new year for Croatia as it joins euro, Schengen area
BREGANA BORDER CROSSING, Croatia (Reuters) – Croatia rang in two historic changes with the new year, as the European Union’s youngest member joined both the EU’s border-free Schengen zone and the euro common currency, fulfilling longstanding ambitions of close integration with Europe. At the Bregana border crossing...
Comments / 0