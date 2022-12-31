Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Traffic diverted in Cumming Square due to water leakMichelle HallCumming, GA
Boil Water Advisory for residents in CummingMichelle HallCumming, GA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Cumming’s 2023 budget gets the OK, change made to 2022 budgetJustine LookenottCumming, GA
dawgnation.com
Georgia football wide receiver commit Raymond Cottrell flips to Texas A&M
One of Georgia’s two unsigned commitments has flipped to another school, as Raymond Cottrell has now pledged his services to Texas A&M. Georgia signed three wide receivers during the early signing period and add two more via the transfer portal in RaRa Thomas and Dominic Lovett. Cottrell, a 4-star prospect out of Milton, Fla., was a long-time commitment to Georgia, flipping to the Bulldogs from Florida in November of 2021.
getnews.info
Team Georgia Elite Makes Strong Showing at the 2022 Army Bowl
Atlanta, Georgia – The 2022 Army Bowl was a showcase of talent for Team Georgia Elite, with both the 8th and 7th grade teams finishing in second place with a controversial loss. This marked the first year that middle school All-Americans participated in the tournament, and it was a memorable experience for the students, who had the opportunity to visit colleges and meet with coaches at Jackson State, Alabama, and Southern Methodist University (SMU).
dawgnation.com
Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh accepts Senior Bowl invite, quietly having historically good season
ATHENS — Kenny McIntosh’s “Blueprint” for future NFL success will go through Mobile, Ala., at the Senior Bowl this year. The versatile Georgia tailback has carried the Bulldogs’ offense through much of the second half of the season in helping to lead his team to the CFP Championship Game.
dawgnation.com
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud praises Georgia football program: ‘Helluva team, great team’
ATLANTA — Georgia has seen some pretty great quarterbacks in recent years, especially in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Joe Burrow and Bryce Young are two recent Heisman winners who picked apart Georgia’s defense on their way to beating the Bulldogs. And while Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud couldn’t quite get...
Former football player paralyzed during UGA game sympathizes with Damar Hamlin’s family
ATLANTA — Watching the collapse of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin brought back painful memories for one local college student who was paralyzed while playing at a football game against UGA. Devon Gales has been working hard to walk since that game 7 years ago. Channel 2 Action News...
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Rece Davis: "Georgia Wins (National Title) Convincingly"
ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting ready to take on Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Los Angeles. Georgia is coming off of one of the most emotional wins in not just its history, but...
fox5atlanta.com
Delta honors late legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley with plane
ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is honoring legendary Georgia Football coach and former UGA Athletics director Vince Dooley with his own plane. A Boeing 767-400 featuring a memorial seal honoring the Hall of Famer was dedicated on Tuesday. Dooley’s widow and son attended the ceremony that also saw notable...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hevin Brown-Shuler, 4-star 2024 DL out of Atlanta, names 3 SEC teams among top 13
Hevin Brown-Shuler, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Atlanta, could very well be headed to the Southeastern Conference. Brown-Shuler recently released his top 13 programs as he continues to narrow his search, including South Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Colorado State, USC, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, UNC, Oregon and Virginia Tech.
dawgnation.com
Controversial Javon Bullard-Marvin Harrison Jr. hit shows razor-thin margin in winning for Georgia football
ATLANTA — By this point, it’s becoming a bit. In big Georgia games, the opposing team’s star receiver suffers an injury that changes the course of the game. In 2021, it was Jameson Williams and John Metchie of Alabama picking up non-contact injuries that ended up being torn ACLs. On Saturday, it was Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr. suffering a concussion after a bone-rattling hit from Georgia safety Javon Bullard.
dawgnation.com
ESPN reporter shares Kirby Smart injury update on Georgia tight end Darnell Washington
ATLANTA — Georgia tight end Darnell Washington is questionable to play in the CFP Championship Game after suffering a lower-body injury, per an ESPN report. ESPN field reporter Marty Smith, who was covering the game at the field level, spoke with Coach Kirby Smart and shared specifics on Monday night.
College Football Playoff: How much are tickets to Georgia-TCU championship at SoFi Stadium?
INGLEWOOD, Ca. — The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will look to repeat as college football national champion on Monday against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. If you are looking to make the trip out west, expect to pay a pretty penny for...
dawgpost.com
Delta Airlines Honors Vince Dooley - Sends Georgia Bulldogs To Los Angeles
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are playing for a second-consecutive national championship, and everyone is getting involved. That includes Delta Airlines. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Delta is one of the oldest airline operations in the world. Now, they’re flying the 2022 SEC and Peach Bowl Champions out...
atlantanewsfirst.com
UGA fans traveling to Championship met with sticker shock
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At the stroke of midnight, a stroke of good luck for the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night. Ohio State missed a game-winning field goal in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal sending fans into a frenzy. “These are the glory days. It’s magical. What happened...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football winners and losers following iconic win over Ohio State
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers after iconic victory over Ohio State. Winners: Georgia wide receivers. So much...
UGA fans prepare to make costly journey to championship game
Georgia football fans are scrambling to score tickets, airfare and hotels ahead of next Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game. Cobb County resident Jacob Ashcraft and his 9-year-old son, Davis, are headed to Southern California for the big game. “It was an emotional coaster,” Jacob said about watching...
dawgpost.com
Paul Finebaum: Stetson Bennett is "Best Closer In College Football"
ATLANTA - The legend of Stetson Bennett grew even more on Saturday night. Everyone knows the story. The former walk-on from South Georgia who saved the Bulldogs against Arkansas in 2020, loses the job to JT Daniels, takes the job back from Daniels, leads Georgia to a national championship, and has them in the driver’s seat for another one.
Ohio State Player Has 1-Word Message For Peach Bowl Refs
The year didn't end well for Ohio State, as the Buckeyes squandered a 14-point lead in Saturday's 42-41 Peach Bowl loss to Georgia. Ohio State's offense struggled down the stretch without Marvin Harrison Jr., who left the game after a hard hit late in the third quarter. Despite initially throwing a flag, the referees decided not to call the Bulldogs for targeting.
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud addresses heavy heart after crushing Peach Bowl loss: 'I left my heart out on that field'
C.J. Stroud was certainly an impact player for No. 4 Ohio State as he almost gave his team a huge win over No. 1 Georgia in the CFP 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Stroud completed 23-of-34 of his passes for 348 yards, 4 touchdowns, and a QBR of 93.8. He led his Buckeyes’ offense to a final drive where the game would be decided on a final 50-yard field goal attempt from Noah Ruggles.
Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was both gracious and humble in victory after leading his team to a huge Peach Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media after the 42-41 win, Smart had nothing but high praise for the defeated Buckeyes. He offered a shoutout to head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud and felt that they played well enough to win.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Much Do TCU Vs. Georgia National Championship Tickets Cost?
How much do TCU vs. Georgia national championship tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. History will be made at the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship. It's just a question of which team will be making it. The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have an opportunity to complete...
