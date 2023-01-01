Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Blanchester overpowers Sabina East Clinton in thorough fashion
Blanchester earned a convincing 68-41 win over Sabina East Clinton during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. The last time Blanchester and Sabina East Clinton played in a 55-46 game on January 25, 2022. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Too wild to tame: Lucasville Valley topples Oak Hill
Lucasville Valley notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Oak Hill 74-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Lucasville Valley and Oak Hill squared off with February 9, 2022 at Lucasville Valley High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Ashville Teays Valley can't hang with New Albany
New Albany dumped Ashville Teays Valley 64-54 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, New Albany and Ashville Teays Valley faced off on January 4, 2022 at New Albany High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
The Plains Athens exhales after close call with Amanda-Clearcreek
The Plains Athens eventually plied victory away from Amanda-Clearcreek 39-34 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 3. In recent action on December 30, The Plains Athens faced off against Brice New Hope Christian and Amanda-Clearcreek took on Lancaster Fairfield Union on December 22 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Portsmouth earns narrow win over Ironton Rock Hill
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Portsmouth had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Ironton Rock Hill 52-48 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. The last time Portsmouth and Ironton Rock Hill played in a 69-58 game on January 25, 2022. For...
richlandsource.com
It took an extra action before Chillicothe Unioto could beat Jackson
Excitement ruled the day as overtime was needed before Chillicothe Unioto bumped Jackson for a 66-63 vcitory at Chillicothe Unioto High on January 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Jackson started on steady ground by forging a 20-19 lead over Chillicothe Unioto at the end of the first...
richlandsource.com
South Point barely beats Ironton
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as South Point nipped Ironton 56-49 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Ironton showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-14 advantage over South Point as the first quarter ended.
richlandsource.com
Close Encounter: New Knoxville nips Waynesfield-Goshen
New Knoxville poked just enough holes in Waynesfield-Goshen's defense to garner a taut, 52-45 victory at New Knoxville High on January 3 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, New Knoxville and Waynesfield-Goshen faced off on January 5, 2021 at New Knoxville High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Highland barely beats Centerburg
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Highland nipped Centerburg 46-43 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Centerburg and Highland faced off on January 23, 2021 at Highland High School. For more, click here.
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of wires down on SR 63 at Miami Valley Gaming
LEBANON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of wires down on SR 63 at Miami Valley Gaming Drive in Lebanon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
meigsindypress.com
Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury
Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury. Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Woodville Road in Blanchester
BLANCHESTER, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Woodville Road in Blanchester. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Body found along Ohio River identified as missing Ironton woman
IRONTON, Ohio — Authorities in Lawrence County, Ohio have identified a body found along the banks of the Ohio River as Alicia Livingston Saul, a missing woman from Ironton. Saul was last seen alive on December 8 and a missing person bulletin was issued on December 14. On Friday,...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe couple welcomes Adena’s first baby of 2023
CHILLICOTHE, OH (January 2, 2023) – Across much of Ohio as New Year’s Day began, multitudes of Ohio State University Buckeye fans found themselves glued to a pair of televisions or a split screen showing two notable events happening simultaneously. One involved the ball in New York’s Times...
WLWT 5
Flooding on the roadway in Adams County closes section of OH-41
BENTONVILLE, Ohio — All lanes are closed on northbound OH-41 in Bentonville due to flooding on the roadway, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Heavy rains have caused localized flooding, leading to Adams County deputies to close OH-41 between...
iheart.com
Former Chillicothe Mayor Sworn in as Ross County Commissioner
Former Chillicothe mayor Jack Everson was sworn in Friday for his new role as Ross County Commissioner. Kevin Coleman was there and asked him about his new role. Everson said he was not sure if there was ever a mayor who also served as a county commissioner. But, he said his experience as chief executive of the city will inform his role as one of the chief executives of the county.
WSAZ
Body discovered along Ohio riverbank
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Friday, a body was found along the riverbank, according to the Ironton Police Department. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner confirmed the body was found on the north end of town, behind the floodwall on Second Street. The body has been turned over to the Lawrence...
WLWT 5
Police close U.S. Highway 68 in Clinton County due to a crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — U.S. Highway 68 is closed in both directions in Liberty Township after a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The road has been closed since 8:26 a.m. according to the Ohio Department of Transportation....
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Flood Warning issued for portions of the Scioto Valley
WILMINGTON, Ohio — The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Pike, Scioto, Adams, and Brown counties due to excessive runoff from recent storms. Flooding has been reported in the Pike County area and rescue crews earlier today had to rescue a family surrounded by flood waters along Coldicott Hill Road.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injury crash on Chillicothe’s west side
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics were called to the scene of a crash on the city’s west side this morning after reports of an injury accident. The incident occurred near the 800 block of Western Avenue around 11 a.m. Details about the crash and the extent of any injuries...
