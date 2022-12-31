Read full article on original website
NPR
How one Japanese restaurateur turned the humble rice ball into a must-eat dish
Japanese cooking ranges from meals of Zen-like simplicity to more elaborate cuisine. From Tokyo, NPR's Anthony Kuhn has the story of a restaurateur who has turned one of Japan's most humble homestyle foods into a big attraction. (SOUNDBITE OF STREETCAR) ANTHONY KUHN, BYLINE: Next to some streetcar tracks, you can...
NPR
This 13-year-old border collie is saving the environment, one bottle at a time
Scruff the "eco dog" helps clean up his town in central England by fetching hundreds of discarded plastic bottles. Those who think people aren't doing enough for the environment can take heart that they're receiving help. (SOUNDBITE OF DOG BARKING) STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. This 13-year-old border collie is doing his...
NPR
Study: More than 3,000 young children accidentally ate pot edibles in 2021
A new study in the journal Pediatrics finds a huge spike in accidental consumption of edible weed among children 5 and younger. While most suffered mild impacts, about one in five were hospitalized. ROB SCHMITZ, HOST:. The number of states that legalized recreational cannabis more than doubled in the last...
NPR
Encore: How much water do you actually need? Here's the science
Many of us feel tethered to our water bottles because we've been told that being hydrated is key to being healthy. Our Life Kit and Short Wave colleagues teamed up to talk about what science says about hydrating. Turns out much of the lore is due for an update. Short Wave hosts Emily Kwong and Aaron Scott take it from here.
NPR
A 65-year-old college student shares wisdom on reinventing oneself
As the new year begins, a 65-year-old college student offers advice on reinventing yourself. It's a new year, and many of us are thinking about how to reboot, refresh and reinvent ourselves in 2023. Well, we've got some inspiration to help. Joan Steidl knows all about reinvention. Recently, she learned comedy, made new friends and has gone back to college. Joan is in her 60s. She made a podcast about all of these changes. In fact, she was a finalist in NPR's College Podcast Challenge. Here's Joan Steidl in an excerpt from her podcast, "The Mother Of Reinvention."
NPR
How pop culture could hinder the public's understanding of wildfires
KEVIN ALEJANDRO: (As Manny Perez) All right, guys, this is a real baptism by fire. By the end of the night, I'm going to know what kind of a man you are. INSKEEP: Because who knows if you'll be able to survive all those cliches. Anyway, many firefighters would like to see a more realistic portrayal of their jobs. NPR's Chloe Veltman reports.
NPR
NPR
In the Philippines, revived traditions bring hope and gratitude in the new year
Life around the world is returning to pre-pandemic normal this winter. In the Philippines, people are looking forward to the New Year with hope that they will stay healthy and happy. EMILY FENG, HOST:. Like many places around the globe, life in the Philippines was upended by the pandemic. It...
NPR
Is reading more books part of your New Year's resolution? Here's what's coming in 2023
New books for the new year: a look at notable fiction, non-fiction and young adult releases scheduled for the coming year. If one of your New Year's resolutions is to read more books but you don't know where to start, well, we've got some help for you. Andrew Limbong hosts NPR's "Book Of The Day" podcast, and he's here with an early look at some new books coming out in 2023. Hey, Andrew. Happy New Year.
NPR
How to actually keep your New Year's resolutions
The start of a new year often means one thing: New Year's resolutions. But what's the best way to make sure you actually follow them? Life Kit has some tips. It's that time of year. The ball has dropped. The champagne bottles are empty, and you're ready to live your best life in 2023. If you need a little help with that - if you need advice on the best way to do almost anything, from getting along better with your in-laws to finally making a budget and sticking to it, NPR's Life Kit podcast has you covered. So we've reached out to Marielle Segarra, host of Life Kit, for some wisdom on succeeding at resolutions. Hey, Marielle. Welcome.
NPR
Books We Love: Memoir recommendations from 2022
From NPR's Books We Love, we hear staff recommendations for memoirs: "The World's Worst Assistant," "Scenes From My Life," "Solito," and "The Man Who Could Move Clouds." A lot of us take stock of our lives on New Year's Day. And a lot of us are like, nah, I'm good. I want to hear about someone else's life. Well, NPR's Books We Love has reviews from our staff for biographies and memoirs released last year. Here are just a few.
NPR
For Santigold, 'Spirituals' represents salvation and freedom
SANTIGOLD: (Singing) Hey, you. Think I got a, a hole in my head. I think all the numbness... In the darkest days of 2020, we faced COVID without vaccines, saw massive racial justice protests, and horrific wildfires swept over the U.S. And we all took strength and comfort anywhere we could find it. Singer-songwriter Santigold turned to music. Her battle for survival and sanity in that time produced a powerful, subversive and, yes, uplifting album titled "Spiritual." Ayesha Rascoe spoke to her in September about her process of creating the album. And she started by asking the singer about her choices to open the album with a track called "My Horror."
NPR
Madi Diaz talks 'Same History, New Feelings'
MADI DIAZ: (Singing) I only hear your voice when I know that you're not here with me. And I know love's not a lie, but I have a hard time believing. I'm still living in the history of a feeling. NADWORNY: Diaz's honest storytelling about her emotions and own missteps...
NPR
After celebrating the holidays, maybe it's time to try 'dry January'
OK, we're now on the third day of dry January, for those who celebrate - or more to the point, those who don't. The notion is to avoid alcohol for the month right after the excesses of the holidays. Surely, some people violated dry January at one minute after midnight on New Year's. But Richard de Visser insists you're not too late.
‘Eight hours’ sleep! And you must eat breakfast!’ The truth behind 10 of the biggest health beliefs
It’s easy to think that science is constantly changing its mind on all things dietary and health-based – if you have never suffered headline whiplash from trying to keep up with whether or not wine is good for you, you probably aren’t paying attention. In fact, our collective understanding is getting more nuanced, with ever-emerging longitudinal studies and meta-reviews getting us closer and closer to the truth about what is good for our bodies. Here are some widely held beliefs and what science says now – so you can start making informed health decisions this year.
NPR
She was a popular yoga guru. Then she embraced QAnon conspiracy theories
Since the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol two years ago, we've learned a lot about QAnon. It's a baseless conspiracy theory rooted in antisemitic tropes about elites worshipping Satan and drinking children's blood. And while the QAnon movement is most closely identified with the far right, it is also found in yoga and wellness circles. This is the story of one Los Angeles yoga influencer who went down the conspiracy theory rabbit hole. Emily Guerin from member station KPCC and LAist reports.
