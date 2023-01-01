Read full article on original website
Columbus St. Francis DeSales handles stress test to best Columbus Worthington Kilbourne
Columbus St. Francis DeSales showed its poise to outlast a game Columbus Worthington Kilbourne squad for a 49-45 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 3. In recent action on December 29, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne faced off against Grove City and Columbus St Francis DeSales took on Westerville Central on December 30 at Columbus St Francis DeSales High School. For more, click here.
Columbus Bishop Watterson nips Bloom-Carroll in taut scare
Columbus Bishop Watterson showed its poise to outlast a game Bloom-Carroll squad for a 58-52 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on January 3. In recent action on December 22, Bloom-Carroll faced off against Circleville Logan Elm and Columbus Bishop Watterson took on Johnstown on December 28 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School. For results, click here.
Toledo Whitmer sinks Toledo St. Francis de Sales with solid showing
Toledo Whitmer notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Toledo St. Francis de Sales 62-45 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. The last time Toledo St. Francis de Sales and Toledo Whitmer played in a 57-52 game on February 24, 2021. For results, click here.
Gibsonburg takes down Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic
Gibsonburg built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 45-8 win over Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The last time Gibsonburg and Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic played in a 48-33 game on February 10, 2022. For more, click here.
Reynoldsburg narrowly edges Pickerington North in tight triumph
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Reynoldsburg defeated Pickerington North 64-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 29, Reynoldsburg squared off with Columbus Walnut Ridge in a basketball game. For results, click here.
Canal Winchester dodges a bullet in win over Bloom-Carroll
Canal Winchester eventually plied victory away from Bloom-Carroll 63-61 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Recently on December 29, Canal Winchester squared off with New Albany in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Clear Fork delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Loudonville
Clear Fork fans held their breath in an uneasy 52-45 victory over Loudonville in Ohio boys basketball action on January 3. Last season, Clear Fork and Loudonville squared off with February 2, 2021 at Loudonville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Euclid delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Mayfield
Euclid walked the high-wire before edging Mayfield 75-71 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 29, Mayfield faced off against Youngstown Chaney and Euclid took on Maple Heights on December 22 at Maple Heights High School. For a full recap, click here.
Painesville Riverside overcomes Willoughby South in seat-squirming affair
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Painesville Riverside didn't mind, dispatching Willoughby South 63-57 at Willoughby South on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Willoughby South and Painesville Riverside played in a 55-51 game on February 8,...
Blanchester overpowers Sabina East Clinton in thorough fashion
Blanchester earned a convincing 68-41 win over Sabina East Clinton during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. The last time Blanchester and Sabina East Clinton played in a 55-46 game on January 25, 2022. Click here for a recap.
Uniontown Green collects victory over Massillon Perry
Uniontown Green notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Massillon Perry 69-58 at Massillon Perry High on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The first quarter gave Uniontown Green a 22-18 lead over Massillon Perry.
Bellville Clear Fork squeezes past Loudonville
A sigh of relief filled the air in Bellville Clear Fork's locker room after a trying 52-46 test with Loudonville in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 3. The last time Bellville Clear Fork and Loudonville played in a 61-45 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
The Plains Athens exhales after close call with Amanda-Clearcreek
The Plains Athens eventually plied victory away from Amanda-Clearcreek 39-34 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 3. In recent action on December 30, The Plains Athens faced off against Brice New Hope Christian and Amanda-Clearcreek took on Lancaster Fairfield Union on December 22 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School. Click here for a recap.
Nowhere to hide: Springfield Catholic Central dominates Mechanicsburg from start to finish
There was no tuning necessary, Springfield Catholic Central opened in perfect harmony while drumming Mechanicsburg with a strong start on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Springfield Catholic Central and Mechanicsburg faced off on December 21, 2021 at Mechanicsburg High School. Click here for a...
Richwood North Union cancels check from Mt. Victory Ridgemont
Richwood North Union trucked Mt. Victory Ridgemont on the road to a 56-42 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Richwood North Union and Mt Victory Ridgemont played in a 62-49 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Bucyrus comes up short in matchup with Carey
Bucyrus was solid, but not good enough, on Tuesday, as Carey prevailed 49-35 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 3. Carey opened with a 12-9 advantage over Bucyrus through the first quarter.
Beloit West Branch comes up short in matchup with Youngstown East
Playing with a winning hand, Youngstown East trumped Beloit West Branch 43-32 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 3. Last season, Beloit West Branch and Youngstown East squared off with December 14, 2021 at Beloit West Branch High School last season. For results, click here.
15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!
Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
Sebring rides the rough off Mineral Ridge
Saddled up and ready to go, Sebring spurred past Mineral Ridge 66-56 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 3. Last season, Mineral Ridge and Sebring faced off on February 1, 2022 at Sebring McKinley Jr./Sr. High School. For results, click here.
Columbus Centennial denies Columbus West's challenge
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Columbus Centennial still prevailed 62-47 against Columbus West in Ohio boys basketball on January 2. In recent action on December 23, Columbus Centennial faced off against Upper Arlington and Columbus West took on Columbus Walnut Ridge on December 20 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
