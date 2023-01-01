Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AkronTed RiversAkron, OH
Related
richlandsource.com
Youngstown Ursuline carves slim margin over Struthers
A tight-knit tilt turned in Youngstown Ursuline's direction just enough to squeeze past Struthers 52-49 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 2. Last season, Struthers and Youngstown Ursuline faced off on January 12, 2022 at Youngstown Ursuline High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Kirtland outlasts Geneva in topsy-turvy battle
Kirtland put together a victorious gameplan to stop Geneva 70-59 in Ohio boys basketball on January 3. Last season, Geneva and Kirtland faced off on February 11, 2022 at Geneva High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Euclid delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Mayfield
Euclid walked the high-wire before edging Mayfield 75-71 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 29, Mayfield faced off against Youngstown Chaney and Euclid took on Maple Heights on December 22 at Maple Heights High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Bellville Clear Fork squeezes past Loudonville
A sigh of relief filled the air in Bellville Clear Fork's locker room after a trying 52-46 test with Loudonville in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 3. The last time Bellville Clear Fork and Loudonville played in a 61-45 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Strasburg manhandles Bowerston Conotton Valley
Strasburg left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Bowerston Conotton Valley 61-36 on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Strasburg and Bowerston Conotton Valley faced off on February 22, 2022 at Strasburg High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Sebring rides the rough off Mineral Ridge
Saddled up and ready to go, Sebring spurred past Mineral Ridge 66-56 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 3. Last season, Mineral Ridge and Sebring faced off on February 1, 2022 at Sebring McKinley Jr./Sr. High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Uniontown Green collects victory over Massillon Perry
Uniontown Green notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Massillon Perry 69-58 at Massillon Perry High on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The first quarter gave Uniontown Green a 22-18 lead over Massillon Perry.
richlandsource.com
Arrows upset Mansfield Senior in OCC thriller
MANSFIELD -- A big second quarter propelled Ashland to a surprising 52-49 Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball victory over Mansfield Senior on Tuesday night at Pete Henry Gym. The Arrows forged a 14-13 first-quarter edge, but opened a 29-22 halftime bulge via a 15-8 burst in the second period.
richlandsource.com
Wellington severs Granville Christian's hopes
Wellington grabbed a 44-32 victory at the expense of Granville Christian in Ohio girls basketball on January 3. Recently on December 20, Granville Christian squared off with Cristo Rey Columbus in a basketball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Richmond Edison severs East Palestine's hopes
Playing with a winning hand, Richmond Edison trumped East Palestine 51-39 on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Richmond Edison and East Palestine faced off on December 30, 2021 at East Palestine High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Garrettsville Garfield paints near-perfect picture in win over Warren Champion
Garrettsville Garfield's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Warren Champion 63-40 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Garrettsville Garfield and Warren Champion squared off with January 28, 2022 at Garrettsville James A. Garfield High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Niles passes stress test against Vienna Mathews
Niles charged Vienna Mathews and collected an 81-63 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 3. In recent action on December 28, Vienna Mathews faced off against Conneaut and Niles took on Campbell Memorial on December 29 at Campbell Memorial High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Flexing muscle: Chardon tightens grip on Middlefield Cardinal
Chardon didn't tinker with Middlefield Cardinal, scoring a 73-52 result in the win column in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 3. The last time Chardon and Middlefield Cardinal played in a 64-62 game on January 3, 2022. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Clear Fork delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Loudonville
Clear Fork fans held their breath in an uneasy 52-45 victory over Loudonville in Ohio boys basketball action on January 3. Last season, Clear Fork and Loudonville squared off with February 2, 2021 at Loudonville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Fredericktown overpowers Delaware Christian in thorough fashion
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Fredericktown did exactly that with a 44-24 win against Delaware Christian in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 2. Last season, Fredericktown and Delaware Christian faced off on January 3, 2022 at Fredericktown High School. For a full recap, click...
richlandsource.com
Some kind of impressive: Berlin Hiland pounds Uhrichsville Claymont
Berlin Hiland flexed its muscle and floored Uhrichsville Claymont 57-32 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 3. Recently on December 27, Uhrichsville Claymont squared off with Wintersville Indian Creek in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Beloit West Branch comes up short in matchup with Youngstown East
Playing with a winning hand, Youngstown East trumped Beloit West Branch 43-32 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 3. Last season, Beloit West Branch and Youngstown East squared off with December 14, 2021 at Beloit West Branch High School last season. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Zanesville Maysville delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Malvern
A sigh of relief filled the air in Zanesville Maysville's locker room after a trying 58-50 test with Malvern in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Malvern started on steady ground by forging a 9-7 lead over Zanesville Maysville at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Convincing fashion: Mayfield handles Lodi Cloverleaf
Mayfield painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Lodi Cloverleaf's defense for a 46-19 win on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Mayfield and Lodi Cloverleaf faced off on January 6, 2022 at Mayfield High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Fredericktown lets lead slip away in Liberty Union's victory
Liberty Union trailed at the beginning, but put the hammer down in a 63-48 win over Fredericktown in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 3. Fredericktown authored a promising start, taking a 11-10 advantage over Liberty Union at the end of the first quarter.
Comments / 0