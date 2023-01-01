ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Big Daddy
5d ago

The article didn’t say how the employee died. My best guess is that he got too close to a jet engine and got sucked into it. I’ve seen videos of airline personnel walking around the engines and getting sucked into them. It’s quite graphic.

The Associated Press

NTSB: Airline worker pulled into engine in fatal accident

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An airline ground crew worker was pulled into the engine of a plane during a fatal accident at an Alabama airport, authorities said. The National Transportation Safety Board released the additional information about the Saturday accident at the Montgomery Regional Airport that claimed the life of an employee for a subsidiary of American Airlines.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Woman killed at Montgomery airport identified; former co-worker speaks out

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Communications Workers of America, a labor union that represents American Airlines subsidiary Piedmont Airlines, has confirmed the name of the victim killed in a job site accident at Montgomery Regional Airport. Courtney Edwards was killed New Year’s Eve after walking towards a plane and being...
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS News

Ground crew worker killed after being "ingested" into plane engine at Montgomery, Alabama, airport

Montogmery, Ala. — A member of an airline ground crew working at an Alabama airport died Saturday afternoon in an accident at the facility. The National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement that a member of ground support personnel was "ingested into the engine" of an aircraft while it was parked at the gate with the parking brake set. The NTSB said Sunday that it has opened an investigation into the incident.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WKRG News 5

American Airlines employee killed at Montgomery airport

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — An employee at Montgomery Regional Airport died Saturday afternoon. According to a tweet from the airline, “Today around 3 pm an American Airlines ground crew piedmont employee was involved in a fatality, no additional information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased.” […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

