Omaha, NE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KETV.com

Standoff with armed party in Omaha ends with 'peaceful resolution'

OMAHA, Neb. — One person is in custody after a "peaceful resolution" to a standoff with authorities, according to Omaha police. A 41-year-old man was taken into custody and is being checked by medical personnel, authorities said. Around 9 a.m., authorities went to a residence near to serve a...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Aldrick Scott denied bond; Cari Allen’s cause of death determined

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Aldrick Scott, charged with the murder of Cari Allen of Omaha, has been denied bond. Scott, 47, had his arraignment in Douglas County Court Tuesday. Scott’s original kidnapping charges saw him with a bond of $10 million. Charges were later upgraded to include first-degree murder.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Man Arrested After Standoff In North Omaha

(Omaha, NE) -- A man's arrested after a standoff in North Omaha. Police say they were trying to serve an arrest warrant near 78th and Crown Point around 9:00 a.m. when the suspect fled to Mount Sinai Cemetery with a gun. This caused a standoff that lasted for several hours and caused multiple street closures in the area. Police say the standoff ended peacefully just before 12:30 p.m.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Shenandoah man booked on warrant, drug charges

(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man is in custody following his arrest Monday night. The Shenandoah Police Department says 22-year-old Andrew Douglas Holmes of Shenandoah was arrested around 10 p.m. on a valid Pottawattamie County warrant for 2nd degree theft and was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, 1st offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say the arrest occured in the 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Tarus Mae Delores Hayes, 39, of Council Bluffs, was arrested December 30th for OWI 1st. Bond was set at $1,000. Caleb Michael Solari, 23, of Corning, was arrested December 31st for OWI 1st. Bond was set at $1,000. The...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

One person dies after explosion in Council Bluffs on Tuesday

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — One person died after an explosion Tuesday morning in Council Bluffs, according to authorities. Around 11:53 a.m., officers responded to a reported explosion near Avenue G and N 35th Street and found a deceased person at the scene, Council Bluffs police said. The Council Bluffs...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
klkntv.com

A murder-suicide in David City has Nebraska State Patrol investigating

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol revealed two people were found dead in a possible murder -suicide inside a house inside David City. The bodies were discovered Friday afternoon by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office after they were called in by family to conduct a welfare check around 4th and K Street.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

13-year-old shot in Omaha overnight on New Year’s Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 13-year-old boy was sent to the hospital after he was shot in the leg around 2 a.m. Sunday. According to Omaha Police, it happened near 61st and Ogden. Officers responded and found the boy with a gunshot wound. He was sent to University of Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha officer whose home was searched submits retirement papers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha police officer whose home was searched this month by FBI agents is retiring. Omaha Police confirmed to 6 News that Officer Johnny Palermo turned in his retirement papers this week. Johnny Palermo is the current chapter president of the Latino Peace Officers Association, and...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report Arrest of Montgomery County Woman

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 32-year-old Chloe Marguerite Coburn of Red Oak on Sunday for violating a no-contact order. According to the Police report, Coburn ran from Officers. Authorities found her hiding in an unrelated apartment next to the bed. Police took Coburn into custody, transported her to the Montgomery County Jail, and held her on a $300.00 bond.
RED OAK, IA
iheart.com

House Fire Kills Man In Minden, Iowa

(Minden, IA) -- A deadly fire is under investigation in western Iowa. The fire broke out early in the morning on New Year's Day at a home on Park Street in Minden in northern Pottawattamie County. A man that lived in the house died in the fire. The cause hasn't been determined.
MINDEN, IA
KETV.com

13-year-old shot on New Year's Eve while lighting fireworks in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a shooting that injured a 13-year-old boy. OPD said the child was shot twice in the leg Sunday morning near 61st and Ogden streets. According to police, someone pulled up in a vehicle around 2 a.m. and started shooting at the 13-year-old.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Truck crashes into a porch in Glenwood

(Glenwood) A Glenwood man was transported to the hospital after his vehicle struck a porch Friday evening. The Glenwood Police Department says at approximately 5:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to 312 4th Street. Officers arrived and found a white 2018 Chevrolet Colorado struck the porch. 65-year-old Lyle Osler was transported by Glenwood Rescue to Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs. Osler had stated that he did not feel well and the last thing he remembers was passing Kwik Shop and believes he passed out due to medical issues.
GLENWOOD, IA

