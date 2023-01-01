Read full article on original website
WOWT
July 4 fireworks attack update: Pair await sentencing in Sarpy County after pleading ‘no contest’
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A Sarpy County man pled “no contest” Tuesday after a plea agreement was reached for one of multiple people charged in a Fourth of July fireworks attack that left two people with severe injuries. Jeremy Brown, 41, was declared guilty by Sarpy County District...
KETV.com
Standoff with armed party in Omaha ends with 'peaceful resolution'
OMAHA, Neb. — One person is in custody after a "peaceful resolution" to a standoff with authorities, according to Omaha police. A 41-year-old man was taken into custody and is being checked by medical personnel, authorities said. Around 9 a.m., authorities went to a residence near to serve a...
WOWT
Aldrick Scott denied bond; Cari Allen’s cause of death determined
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Aldrick Scott, charged with the murder of Cari Allen of Omaha, has been denied bond. Scott, 47, had his arraignment in Douglas County Court Tuesday. Scott’s original kidnapping charges saw him with a bond of $10 million. Charges were later upgraded to include first-degree murder.
iheart.com
Man Arrested After Standoff In North Omaha
(Omaha, NE) -- A man's arrested after a standoff in North Omaha. Police say they were trying to serve an arrest warrant near 78th and Crown Point around 9:00 a.m. when the suspect fled to Mount Sinai Cemetery with a gun. This caused a standoff that lasted for several hours and caused multiple street closures in the area. Police say the standoff ended peacefully just before 12:30 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Three teens in custody after crashing a reportedly stolen vehicle in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Three Lincoln teens were taken into custody after they reportedly stole a truck and hit another car with it. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 1300 block of S 10th St. on Tuesday around 3:50 p.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle.
WOWT
Omaha woman arrested after allegedly celebrating new year with gunshots
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman is in custody for allegedly shooting into the air on New Year’s Eve. According to Omaha Police, Shotspotter detected a number of gunshots near 38th and Spaulding on Dec. 31. Officers say they found 17 shell casings on the patio and back...
kmaland.com
Shenandoah man booked on warrant, drug charges
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man is in custody following his arrest Monday night. The Shenandoah Police Department says 22-year-old Andrew Douglas Holmes of Shenandoah was arrested around 10 p.m. on a valid Pottawattamie County warrant for 2nd degree theft and was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, 1st offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say the arrest occured in the 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Tarus Mae Delores Hayes, 39, of Council Bluffs, was arrested December 30th for OWI 1st. Bond was set at $1,000. Caleb Michael Solari, 23, of Corning, was arrested December 31st for OWI 1st. Bond was set at $1,000. The...
Ex-boyfriend charged in death of Nebraska woman
A man has been charged with murder in the death of a Nebraska woman whose body was found last month in Kansas.
KETV.com
One person dies after explosion in Council Bluffs on Tuesday
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — One person died after an explosion Tuesday morning in Council Bluffs, according to authorities. Around 11:53 a.m., officers responded to a reported explosion near Avenue G and N 35th Street and found a deceased person at the scene, Council Bluffs police said. The Council Bluffs...
klkntv.com
A murder-suicide in David City has Nebraska State Patrol investigating
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol revealed two people were found dead in a possible murder -suicide inside a house inside David City. The bodies were discovered Friday afternoon by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office after they were called in by family to conduct a welfare check around 4th and K Street.
WOWT
13-year-old shot in Omaha overnight on New Year’s Day
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 13-year-old boy was sent to the hospital after he was shot in the leg around 2 a.m. Sunday. According to Omaha Police, it happened near 61st and Ogden. Officers responded and found the boy with a gunshot wound. He was sent to University of Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.
WOWT
Omaha officer whose home was searched submits retirement papers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha police officer whose home was searched this month by FBI agents is retiring. Omaha Police confirmed to 6 News that Officer Johnny Palermo turned in his retirement papers this week. Johnny Palermo is the current chapter president of the Latino Peace Officers Association, and...
Red Oak Police Report Arrest of Montgomery County Woman
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 32-year-old Chloe Marguerite Coburn of Red Oak on Sunday for violating a no-contact order. According to the Police report, Coburn ran from Officers. Authorities found her hiding in an unrelated apartment next to the bed. Police took Coburn into custody, transported her to the Montgomery County Jail, and held her on a $300.00 bond.
KETV.com
'I still cry every day': Omaha father raises awareness about fentanyl after losing his son
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha father is starting a new year without his son. Adam Wiblishouser says his 16-year-old died from a fentanyl overdose in November. We told you last week about the spike in the use of the deadly drug. Omaha's Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration says it seized nearly 4.7 million lethal doses over a five-state region in 2022.
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man sues Nebraska officials, all of the state's county election commissioners alleging fraud
Attorneys for all 93 county election commissioners in Nebraska and high-ranking state officials have asked a district judge to toss a Lincoln man's lawsuit against them as frivolous. Rick Hill's suit — against Gov. Pete Ricketts, Secretary of State Bob Evnen, Attorney General Doug Peterson, Speaker of the Legislature Mike...
iheart.com
House Fire Kills Man In Minden, Iowa
(Minden, IA) -- A deadly fire is under investigation in western Iowa. The fire broke out early in the morning on New Year's Day at a home on Park Street in Minden in northern Pottawattamie County. A man that lived in the house died in the fire. The cause hasn't been determined.
KETV.com
13-year-old shot on New Year's Eve while lighting fireworks in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a shooting that injured a 13-year-old boy. OPD said the child was shot twice in the leg Sunday morning near 61st and Ogden streets. According to police, someone pulled up in a vehicle around 2 a.m. and started shooting at the 13-year-old.
Truck crashes into a porch in Glenwood
(Glenwood) A Glenwood man was transported to the hospital after his vehicle struck a porch Friday evening. The Glenwood Police Department says at approximately 5:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to 312 4th Street. Officers arrived and found a white 2018 Chevrolet Colorado struck the porch. 65-year-old Lyle Osler was transported by Glenwood Rescue to Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs. Osler had stated that he did not feel well and the last thing he remembers was passing Kwik Shop and believes he passed out due to medical issues.
State banking officials seek to freeze accounts of financial adviser
State banking officials and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office moved Thursday to freeze the accounts of a financial adviser allegedly involved in one of the state’s largest cases of bank fraud.
