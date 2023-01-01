ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Georgia vs. TCU tickets: Latest deals for College Football Playoff National Championship game (1/9/23)

The No. 1-seed Georgia Bulldogs and No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs will play in the College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9. Football fans who want to see the game in person can find tickets on third-party websites. As of Wednesday morning, Jan. 4, here are the starting prices for tickets on some of the main sites:
FORT WORTH, TX
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
92K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy