Andrew Tate arrest warrant under appeal as UFC star Darren Till tweets his support
Former kickboxer-turned-controversial social media star Andrew Tate was recently detained by police in Romania, along with his brother Tristan and two other accomplices, on allegations of rape and human trafficking, as well as organized crime. “It appears the insanity of the ruling elite is exposed worldwide now,” Tate wrote in...
Aljamain Sterling fascinated by ‘jacked’ Conor McGregor: ‘I’d like to know what he’s on’
Add Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling, to the list of people wondering what Conor McGregor is doing (or isn’t doing) while enjoying his time outside the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) pool. McGregor admitted in late 2022 that he had removed himself from UFC’s mandatory drug-testing...
Former opponent expects Khamzat to get destroyed at 185 pounds — ‘I was able to knock him down’
Khamzat Chimaev wants to fight for the middleweight title. While “Borz” would likely do well based on his extensive wrestling background, it’s probably only a matter of time before some of the division’s heaviest hitters, like Alex Pereira and Paulo Costa, make contact with Chimaev’s chin and shut off the lights.
One of UFC’s most violent fighters names Belal Muhammad ‘biggest threat’ to welterweight division — ‘He beats Khamzat’
Who is the biggest threat to the top of the welterweight division?. Expect to hear names like undefeated up-and-comer Khamzat Chimaev, or fellow unbeaten phenom Shavkat Rakhmonov. But welterweight veteran Matt Brown, one of the division’s most violent fighters, believes Belal Muhammad is the contender to make his mark in 2023.
Jake Paul kicks off 2023 with a promise to ‘implement change’ in MMA pay structure
Happy New Year everyone! It’s now 2023, and if Jake Paul is to be believed, this is the year that “The Problem Child” will fix the issue of poor mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter pay. Paul kicked off his 2022 by challenging UFC president Dana White to...
Dillon Danis looking for ‘four, maybe more’ fights in 2023
The winner for most contentious mixed martial arts (MMA) interview of 2022 goes to Dillon Danis and Ariel Helwani, who met in December to discuss Danis’ return to combat sports on Jan. 14, 2023. Curiously enough, Danis won’t be competing in MMA where his impressive Brazilian jiu-jitsu pedigree would come into play.
Deep Jewels champion Rin Nakai targets 2023 UFC return, Valentina Shevchenko: ‘I really wish my dream comes true’
Rin Nakai is ready to redeem herself on the ultimate proving ground. It’s been eight years since the current Deep Jewels Flyweight champion stepped foot in the Octagon. Her lone two appearances in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) resulted in Nakai’s only losses in her 27-fight career. Nakai, 36,...
Big Boy vs Bad Boy? Instagram bodybuilder wants to box Tito Ortiz, ex-UFC champ says ‘Let’s do it’
Move over Jizzy, there’s a new meathead in town. Instagram bodybuilder “Big Boy,” whose real name is ... probably not even worth the trip to Google to look up, appears to be using that old boxing trick of calling someone out by claiming they called him out.
Report: Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni arrested for murder in Mexico
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, Phil Baroni, has been arrested in San Pancho, Mexico, and is being charged with murdering his girlfriend. According to a report from Tribuna De La Bahia, Baroni called police to a home he shared with his partner, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. He claimed the two got into a fight after she admitted to cheating on him, and he threw her into a shower where she hit her head. He said he then helped her back into her bed, where she lost consciousness. That’s when he went out and flagged down the authorities.
Injury confirmed? Kamaru Usman pictured wearing hand brace, calling UFC 286 fight into question
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is set to return to the United Kingdom on March 18, 2023, for a full pay-per-view (PPV) event inside O2 Arena in London, England; however, the event may not be topped by the headliner everyone is expecting. The original goal was to have new Welterweight champion,...
Raphael Assuncao vs Kyler Phillips booked for UFC Vegas 71 on March 11
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has assembled an interesting bantamweight matchup for the upcoming UFC Vegas 71 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for Sat., March 11, 2023 at The Theater inside Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada. Raphael Assuncao vs. Kyler Phillips. Assuncao (28-9), once considered one of the top...
Aljamain Sterling fires back at Marlon Vera over weight bully accusations: ‘What are we even talking about?’
Aljamain Sterling has responded to Marlon “Chito” Vera’s accusations that he’s not a real Bantamweight and basically cheating to gain a size advantage. “Cutting that much weight is cheating to me,” Vera said on a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast. “You’re kind of a pu—y if you cut that much weight, because you want to be bigger and stronger. Because he really doesn’t hurt nobody, but he makes you carry his weight, takes you down.
Red flags go flying as yet another UFC betting line runs wild ahead of Jan. 14 return
Up-and-coming flyweight phenom Jimmy Flick, who made a name for himself on Dana White’s “Contender Series” back in late 2020, will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon when he collides with rough-and-tumble 125-pound bruiser Charles Johnson at the upcoming UFC Vegas 67 event on Sat., Jan. 14, 2023 on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
UFC 284 ‘CHAMP CHAMP’ poster drops for ‘Makhachev vs Volkanovski’ in Perth
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will make its return to RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, for the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event on Feb. 12, 2023, which means an early Sunday morning start for local residents. That said, UFC 284 will stream live on Sat. night (Feb. 11) in the United States due to the discrepancy in time zones.
Mike Perry shares contract for Jake Paul fight, claims Paul ‘changed his mind’
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) party favor, Mike Perry, appears to be an option for Jake Paul’s next fight. “Platinum” has found a home in the bareknuckle boxing community after parting ways with UFC in 2021 by “accident.” Despite that, he’s been open to putting the big gloves back on for a clash with YouTube star-turned boxer, Jake Paul.
Beneil Dariush not waiting around for phantom UFC title shot, eyes Dustin Poirier or Charles Oliveira in March
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White gave reigning featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski permission to do “whatever he wants” after racking up a flawless record at 145 pounds, so “The Great” will jump up to the lightweight division and challenge Islam Makhachev for the 155-pound strap in the UFC 284 main event.
KSI vs Danis fight card, DAZN PPV price for Jan. 14 boxing event in London
YouTube sensation and part-time celebrity boxer KSI will return to the “sweet science” to settle his beef with jiu-jitsu ace and social media whipping boy Dillon Danis in the upcoming Misfits Boxing Series 004 headliner on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, on Sat., Jan. 14, 2023.
Jared Cannonier: Khamzat Chimaev ‘would have to face me or Robert Whittaker or Israel Adesanya’ at middleweight
Khamzat Chimaev’s fighting future remains in question regarding which weight class he’ll compete in. UFC 279 was thrown into late chaos after Chimaev missed weight for his Welterweight main event against Nate Diaz by seven and a half pounds. The result of the tragic miss led Chimaev to a 180-pound Catchweight versus Kevin Holland, which he won in his typical dominant fashion via first-round d’arce choke submission (watch highlights).
Changing the game: UFC kicks off ‘30 Years’ celebration with slick video highlight
It’s 2023, and not only is it a brand new year, it’s the 30th year of the existence of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The first-ever UFC went down on Nov. 12, 1993, and to celebrate its 30-year anniversary, the world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) organization released a new video on New Year’s Day dubbed, “Changing The Game Since 1993.’
Former Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro leaves Brazil, moves into Jose Aldo’s Florida home
We often get emails and tweets from avid followers of this website asking us to stick to the fighting instead of politics, but that can be tricky sometimes considering how deeply politics has infiltrated the world of mixed martial arts (MMA). It feels like it started when Donald Trump became...
