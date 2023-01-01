ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Andrew Tate arrest warrant under appeal as UFC star Darren Till tweets his support

Former kickboxer-turned-controversial social media star Andrew Tate was recently detained by police in Romania, along with his brother Tristan and two other accomplices, on allegations of rape and human trafficking, as well as organized crime. “It appears the insanity of the ruling elite is exposed worldwide now,” Tate wrote in...
Dillon Danis looking for ‘four, maybe more’ fights in 2023

The winner for most contentious mixed martial arts (MMA) interview of 2022 goes to Dillon Danis and Ariel Helwani, who met in December to discuss Danis’ return to combat sports on Jan. 14, 2023. Curiously enough, Danis won’t be competing in MMA where his impressive Brazilian jiu-jitsu pedigree would come into play.
Report: Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni arrested for murder in Mexico

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, Phil Baroni, has been arrested in San Pancho, Mexico, and is being charged with murdering his girlfriend. According to a report from Tribuna De La Bahia, Baroni called police to a home he shared with his partner, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. He claimed the two got into a fight after she admitted to cheating on him, and he threw her into a shower where she hit her head. He said he then helped her back into her bed, where she lost consciousness. That’s when he went out and flagged down the authorities.
Raphael Assuncao vs Kyler Phillips booked for UFC Vegas 71 on March 11

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has assembled an interesting bantamweight matchup for the upcoming UFC Vegas 71 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for Sat., March 11, 2023 at The Theater inside Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada. Raphael Assuncao vs. Kyler Phillips. Assuncao (28-9), once considered one of the top...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Aljamain Sterling fires back at Marlon Vera over weight bully accusations: ‘What are we even talking about?’

Aljamain Sterling has responded to Marlon “Chito” Vera’s accusations that he’s not a real Bantamweight and basically cheating to gain a size advantage. “Cutting that much weight is cheating to me,” Vera said on a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast. “You’re kind of a pu—y if you cut that much weight, because you want to be bigger and stronger. Because he really doesn’t hurt nobody, but he makes you carry his weight, takes you down.
Red flags go flying as yet another UFC betting line runs wild ahead of Jan. 14 return

Up-and-coming flyweight phenom Jimmy Flick, who made a name for himself on Dana White’s “Contender Series” back in late 2020, will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon when he collides with rough-and-tumble 125-pound bruiser Charles Johnson at the upcoming UFC Vegas 67 event on Sat., Jan. 14, 2023 on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
UFC 284 ‘CHAMP CHAMP’ poster drops for ‘Makhachev vs Volkanovski’ in Perth

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will make its return to RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, for the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event on Feb. 12, 2023, which means an early Sunday morning start for local residents. That said, UFC 284 will stream live on Sat. night (Feb. 11) in the United States due to the discrepancy in time zones.
Mike Perry shares contract for Jake Paul fight, claims Paul ‘changed his mind’

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) party favor, Mike Perry, appears to be an option for Jake Paul’s next fight. “Platinum” has found a home in the bareknuckle boxing community after parting ways with UFC in 2021 by “accident.” Despite that, he’s been open to putting the big gloves back on for a clash with YouTube star-turned boxer, Jake Paul.
KSI vs Danis fight card, DAZN PPV price for Jan. 14 boxing event in London

YouTube sensation and part-time celebrity boxer KSI will return to the “sweet science” to settle his beef with jiu-jitsu ace and social media whipping boy Dillon Danis in the upcoming Misfits Boxing Series 004 headliner on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, on Sat., Jan. 14, 2023.
Jared Cannonier: Khamzat Chimaev ‘would have to face me or Robert Whittaker or Israel Adesanya’ at middleweight

Khamzat Chimaev’s fighting future remains in question regarding which weight class he’ll compete in. UFC 279 was thrown into late chaos after Chimaev missed weight for his Welterweight main event against Nate Diaz by seven and a half pounds. The result of the tragic miss led Chimaev to a 180-pound Catchweight versus Kevin Holland, which he won in his typical dominant fashion via first-round d’arce choke submission (watch highlights).
Changing the game: UFC kicks off ‘30 Years’ celebration with slick video highlight

It’s 2023, and not only is it a brand new year, it’s the 30th year of the existence of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The first-ever UFC went down on Nov. 12, 1993, and to celebrate its 30-year anniversary, the world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) organization released a new video on New Year’s Day dubbed, “Changing The Game Since 1993.’

