Meta hit with 390 mn euro fine over EU data breaches
US social media giant Meta was slapped Wednesday with fines totalling 390 million euros ($413 million) for breaching EU personal data laws on Facebook and Instagram, Ireland's data regulator said. The watchdog reached "final decisions" to fine Meta Ireland 210 million euros in relation to Facebook and 180 million euros in relation to Instagram, for violating Europe's landmark General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
hippocraticpost.com
Stem cell plasters to stop children needing repeated heart surgeries
Stem cell plasters to stop children needing repeated heart surgeries: Researchers at the University of Bristol, funded by the British Heart Foundation (BHF), have developed ‘stem cell plasters’ to revolutionise the way surgeons treat children living with congenital heart disease, so they don’t need as many open-heart operations.
