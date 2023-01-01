Read full article on original website
Related
mybasin.com
Klamath Falls Man Arrested for Attempted Murder
December 31, 2022 at approximately 2:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 10400 block of Old Fort Rd north of Klamath Falls, on a reported assault with a victim of a gun shot wound having left the scene. The first deputy arriving into the area tended to wounded victim and secured scene for Klamath County Fire District 1 ambulance to respond in and transport the victim to SkyLakes Medical Center. The victim sustained two gun shot wounds that were not life threatening and was later released from the hospital.
KTVL
Suspect arrested after assault, attempted murder in Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Klamath County Sheriff's Office says a man has been arrested following reports of an assault and a victim with gunshot wounds on New Year's Eve. According to police, the victim was transported to a local hospital after receiving two gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening. The victim was later released from the hospital.
Klamath County Major Crime Team Investigates Attempted Murder
December 31, 2022 at approximately 2:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 10400 block of Old Fort Rd north of Klamath Falls, on a reported assault with a victim of a gun shot wound having left the scene. The first deputy arriving into the area tended to wounded victim and secured scene for Klamath County Fire District 1 ambulance to respond in and transport the victim to SkyLakes Medical Center. The victim sustained two gun shot wounds that were not life threatening and was later released from the hospital.
lakecountyexam.com
Catalytic converter theft ring suspect arrested in Bend
On Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 Medford Police Detectives arrested 25-year-old Cedrus Jahson King at a residence in Bend following a multi-year investigation into a catalytic converter theft ring. The investigation, which culminated in late December with the search of three locations including a residence and warehouse in Medford and residence...
Police Chase Wanted Suspect In Motorhome In Klamath Falls
December 31, 2022 at approximately 10:00AM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT) attempted to serve a warrant on Joshua Eli Epps, age 39 of Klamath Falls. Deputies responded to the 1800 block of Carlson Dr to take Epps into custody. Epps fled the scene in a motorhome while deputies pursued. During the pursuit Epps struck four private vehicles as well as damaged a patrol vehicle. During the pursuit Epps discharged a firearm resulting in no injuries.
KDRV
Ruch shooting suspect arrested, victim now in stable condition
RUCH, Ore-- A suspect has been taken into custody following a shooting in the Ruch area Saturday afternoon. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) detectives are still investigating the shooting that took place in the 400 block of China Gulch Road. Right now preliminary reports from JCSO...
KDRV
One dead in fatal crash in Ashland
ASHLAND, Ore-- Late Friday night, Ashland Police reported that one person was killed during a fatal crash within the city limits. According to police, the crash closed Ashland Street between Tolman Creek Road and Clay Street for several hours. APD was assisted by the Jackson County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction...
Fatal head-on crash blocks Juniper Canyon Rd. at Paulina Hwy.; 2nd crash closes Hwy. 97 near Chiloquin
A fatal two-vehicle head-on crash closed Juniper Canyon Road at SE Paulina Highway late Monday afternoon, and authorities advised of an extended closure and to avoid the area. The post Fatal head-on crash blocks Juniper Canyon Rd. at Paulina Hwy.; 2nd crash closes Hwy. 97 near Chiloquin appeared first on KTVZ.
Klamath Falls Native Steven Mainwaring Found Deceased After Two Week Search
Missing Corvallis Man Found Deceased on Mary’s Peak. At 4:54 PM today, Deputies of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a remote area of Mary’s Peak in regards to information about Steven Mainwaring, a missing person from Corvallis. Volunteers who had been assisting in the search for Mainwaring reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the Ford Bronco Mainwaring was thought to be driving.
naturalresourcereport.com
More details emerge about two black bears illegally shot
TALENT, Ore. — Jackson County firefighters have seen it all, but even they were shocked to find the bodies of two black bears killed in Talent, Ore. OSP continues to seek information about this Oct. 29 case and is providing more details in hopes of finding the perpetrators. OSP...
KTVL
One person is dead after crash in Ashland
ASHLAND — One person is dead after a traffic accident on Ashland Street between Tolman Creek Road and Clay Street Friday evening. The street was closed for more than an hour as the Ashland Police Department investigated the crash. The police department was assisted by the Jackson County Serious...
KDRV
Klamath County Native and OSU Student Found Dead
CORVALLIS, Ore.-- Benton County Sheriff's Office confirms that Steven Mainwaring was found dead Sunday afternoon near Mary's Peak. After two weeks of searching, deputies responded at 4:54 p.m. to a remote area of Mary's Peak where volunteers searching reported to find Mainwaring's Ford Bronco. When deputies arrived, they found Mainwaring's body near the car.
KDRV
Body armor to help protect Ruger from bullets and other harm
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is planning to get special body armor for one of its staff, made for a staff member with four legs. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says today it has a donor willing to get body armor for its newest K9 member, Ruger.
Emergency Information: Major Crash Involving Fuel Tanker: Highway 97 Closure North Of Klamath Falls
A major crash has occurred near mile post 235 on Highway 97. The scene is about 22 miles south of the Diamond Lake 138 junction. The crash involves a loaded fuel tanker truck that is leaking fuel. The highway is blocked and could be closed for an extended time. Very...
KTVL
Traffic safety projects in the Rogue Valley to kick off the new year
ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — Oregon Department of Transportation and Knife River Construction is starting two safety projects at two high crash intersections in the Rogue Valley. In White City, a $1.7 million intersection improvement is planned to start on Jan. 9 at Oregon 140 at Lakeview Drive. The intersection will see new turn lanes built for traffic turning off the highway and onto Lakeview Drive.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 1/3 – 74 Year Old Woman Charged In New Year’s Eve Shooting In Ruch, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center Declares Crisis
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. 74 Year Old Woman Charged In New Year’s Eve Shooting In Ruch. The suspect in Saturday’s shooting was lodged in the Jackson...
KDRV
Search persists for Klamath Falls man missing two weeks
KLAMATH FALLS & BENTON COUNTY, Ore. -- A Klamath Falls family's search persists today, two weeks since 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring's last known contact. A renewed weekend effort to find the missing Oregon National Guardsman is active this weekend with searchers looking for Mainwaring and his blue Ford Bronco. His family...
ijpr.org
Tue 9 AM | 28 months out, an update on Jackson County fire rebuilding/recovery
Many of the burn scars are gone, the ashes hauled away, but the parts of Jackson County that burned in the Almeda Drive and South Obenchain fires in September 2020 still have some recovering to do. The Jackson County Community Long-Term Recovery Group (JCCLTRG) has a large chunk of the...
mybasin.com
MAN FOUND DECEASED IN BEAR CREEK
On December 22, 2022 at approximately 8:40 a.m. Medford Police Officers were dispatched to what appeared to be a deceased subject in Bear Creek, behind the parking lot of 40 N. Riverside Ave. Officers located the subject, who was confirmed to be deceased. Medford Police Detectives and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Medical Examiners were summoned to the scene. Upon initial assessment, there were no obvious signs of trauma or criminal activity.
KDRV
Almeda fire survivor loses her home once again
MEDFORD, Ore. -- On September 8, 2020, Yvonne Wright and her family lost their homes with many others to the Almeda fire. Wright was then placed in The Jackson apartment complex that was created for fire survivors. It wasn't until December 30, 2022, around 9-10 am, her daughter GingerRose Wright...
Comments / 2