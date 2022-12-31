Read full article on original website
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 010423
Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Cloudy with areas of fog. There’s a chance of rain showers and even a thundershower this evening. Temperatures will remain steady hovering around 40. New Ottawa County board ousts leaders, hires John …. The Ottawa County...
Caledonia's McKenzie picks SVSU
Maranda YMCA New Year New Fitness
Ask Ellen: How does blizzard of 2022 compare to blizzard of 1978?
So much has changed since 1978. The technology, the lead time, the way line and road crews are able to prepare and respond during a storm.
Highly-rated restaurant opens new location in Michigan
If you've been looking for a new highly-rated restaurant to try, you may be interested to learn about the recent opening of a new restaurant in Michigan that is already getting great feedback from local patrons. Read on to learn more.
Photos: West Michigan Food and Beverage Industry Awards
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Monday, Jan. 2, was an evening celebrating the vast achievements of the booming food and beverage industry in West Michigan. The West Michigan Food and Beverage Industry Awards, presented by the Hotel District, occurred at the Amway Grand Plaza. According to the Hotel District Grand...
West Michigan scrambles for affordable eggs as prices flap higher
The price of a dozen large eggs keeps getting more expensive in West Michigan because of recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza
Egg Prices Soar To $7 A Dozen At Grand Rapids Meijer
A couple of months ago you could get an entire box of 60 eggs for roughly $9 around Michigan, but over the course of a few months, we've seen those prices move further and further from a reasonable price. Now it seems Michigan is truly doomed, as a mere dozen...
NBC broadcast cuts away from Rockford’s Rose Parade performance
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Scores of family members and well-wishers were upset Monday while waiting for the Rockford High School Marching Band’s performance during the 134th Rose Parade. As the Rockford band was first shown on the parade route, the NBC broadcast cut to a commercial break. When they returned, the broadcast had moved […]
January Series at Calvin University starts next week
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love January because it means it’s time for one of our favorite collection of special events! The January Series is a free lecture series at Calvin University which brings in a variety of speakers to cover a wide-range of topics. Michael joins...
Now is a great time to take a look at your finances
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A new year has many of us feeling like we’re starting over with a fresh slate. many of those new years resolutions include taking charge of your finances. Our Financial Expert, Tom Jacobs with Jacobs Financial Services, joins us today to talk about...
Local monsignor on Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
U of M Health-West delivers its first 2023 baby
WYOMING, Mich. — University of Michigan Health-West introduces us to its first baby of 2023!. Jordyn Angeline Chapman was born to Jamie Chapman at 3:05 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the health system. We’re told the newborn Freeport resident weighs 7 lbs 15 oz and measures 20.5 inches in...
Masha Lash opens new Grand Rapids location
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s a new year, which means it may be time for new lashes or eyebrows. If you’re looking to pamper yourself more in 2023, we have a place for you to check out!. Kendall joins us from Masha Lash and they have...
The Weather of December 2022
The top pic. is along M-89 in Fennville on Christmas Eve. That’s the Kingsley House Bed and Breakfast. Fennville got over 14″ of snow in 3 days from the 22nd to 24th. December 2022 will be remembered for the Blizzard that occurred just before Christmas and to a lesser extent for a second snowstorm on Dec. 16-17. The pre-Christmas Blizzard (visibility 1/4 mile or lower for 3 (consecutive) hours along with frequent wind gusts of 35 mph or greater) produced 24.5″ of snow in four days (22nd to 25th) at the Ford Airport. The first snowstorm on Dec. 16-17 gave the airport 13.1″ in two days. Strong wind accompanied the blizzard and blew the snow into drifts 3-6 feet high.
Building strong individuals while building community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-There is no better time to join the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids then right now! They are featuring a special right now through the end of January. The YMCA is having a special where there is a 0 dollar join fee. You will be thrilled by all the amenities that the YMCA has to offer including, personal trainers, group fitness classes, a wide range and variety of workout equipment and more. If you have never been to the YMCA, you are encouraged to check out one of their branches and stop in for a free tour.
Family mourns 16-year-old killed in New Year’s shooting: ‘He’ll be remembered’
The family of the 16-year-old who died on Sunday is begging whoever shot and killed him to come forward. (Jan. 2, 2023) Family mourns 16-year-old killed in New Year’s shooting: …. The family of the 16-year-old who died on Sunday is begging whoever shot and killed him to come...
22 people killed in GR in 2022; ‘challenging’ year, police chief says
It was a memorable year for Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom, as he looks to rebound from what he called a “challenging” year. (Jan. 1, 2023) 22 people killed in GR in 2022; ‘challenging’ year, …. It was a memorable year for Grand Rapids Police...
Whitmer sworn in for second term as Michigan governor
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sworn in for her second term in office on Sunday. The ceremony took place outside the Capitol Building in Lansing and included the oath of office. There were family-friendly winter games, hot cocoa, snacks, live ice sculpture carvings and more...
Sheriff: Alcohol ‘appears’ to be factor in deadly crash
The woman died from her injuries at the crash site.
