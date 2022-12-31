ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 010423

Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Cloudy with areas of fog. There’s a chance of rain showers and even a thundershower this evening. Temperatures will remain steady hovering around 40. New Ottawa County board ousts leaders, hires John …. The Ottawa County...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Caledonia's McKenzie picks SVSU

CALEDONIA, MI
WOOD

Maranda YMCA New Year New Fitness

GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Photos: West Michigan Food and Beverage Industry Awards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Monday, Jan. 2, was an evening celebrating the vast achievements of the booming food and beverage industry in West Michigan. The West Michigan Food and Beverage Industry Awards, presented by the Hotel District, occurred at the Amway Grand Plaza. According to the Hotel District Grand...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

NBC broadcast cuts away from Rockford’s Rose Parade performance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Scores of family members and well-wishers were upset Monday while waiting for the Rockford High School Marching Band’s performance during the 134th Rose Parade. As the Rockford band was first shown on the parade route, the NBC broadcast cut to a commercial break. When they returned, the broadcast had moved […]
ROCKFORD, MI
WOOD

January Series at Calvin University starts next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love January because it means it’s time for one of our favorite collection of special events! The January Series is a free lecture series at Calvin University which brings in a variety of speakers to cover a wide-range of topics. Michael joins...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Now is a great time to take a look at your finances

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A new year has many of us feeling like we’re starting over with a fresh slate. many of those new years resolutions include taking charge of your finances. Our Financial Expert, Tom Jacobs with Jacobs Financial Services, joins us today to talk about...
GRANDVILLE, MI
WOOD

Local monsignor on Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

U of M Health-West delivers its first 2023 baby

WYOMING, Mich. — University of Michigan Health-West introduces us to its first baby of 2023!. Jordyn Angeline Chapman was born to Jamie Chapman at 3:05 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the health system. We’re told the newborn Freeport resident weighs 7 lbs 15 oz and measures 20.5 inches in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WOOD

Masha Lash opens new Grand Rapids location

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s a new year, which means it may be time for new lashes or eyebrows. If you’re looking to pamper yourself more in 2023, we have a place for you to check out!. Kendall joins us from Masha Lash and they have...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

The Weather of December 2022

The top pic. is along M-89 in Fennville on Christmas Eve. That’s the Kingsley House Bed and Breakfast. Fennville got over 14″ of snow in 3 days from the 22nd to 24th. December 2022 will be remembered for the Blizzard that occurred just before Christmas and to a lesser extent for a second snowstorm on Dec. 16-17. The pre-Christmas Blizzard (visibility 1/4 mile or lower for 3 (consecutive) hours along with frequent wind gusts of 35 mph or greater) produced 24.5″ of snow in four days (22nd to 25th) at the Ford Airport. The first snowstorm on Dec. 16-17 gave the airport 13.1″ in two days. Strong wind accompanied the blizzard and blew the snow into drifts 3-6 feet high.
FENNVILLE, MI
WOOD

Building strong individuals while building community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-There is no better time to join the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids then right now! They are featuring a special right now through the end of January. The YMCA is having a special where there is a 0 dollar join fee. You will be thrilled by all the amenities that the YMCA has to offer including, personal trainers, group fitness classes, a wide range and variety of workout equipment and more. If you have never been to the YMCA, you are encouraged to check out one of their branches and stop in for a free tour.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Whitmer sworn in for second term as Michigan governor

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sworn in for her second term in office on Sunday. The ceremony took place outside the Capitol Building in Lansing and included the oath of office. There were family-friendly winter games, hot cocoa, snacks, live ice sculpture carvings and more...
MICHIGAN STATE

