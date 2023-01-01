Read full article on original website
Lamar visits New Orleans after Johnson's 39-point game
Lamar Cardinals (4-10, 0-1 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (3-9, 0-1 Southland) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on the Lamar Cardinals after Jordan Johnson scored 39 points in New Orleans' 101-96 overtime loss to the Houston Baptist Huskies. The Privateers have gone 3-3 in home games. New Orleans averages 17.7...
Oklahoma City 150, Boston 117
BOSTON (117) Brown 11-18 5-9 29, Tatum 9-17 7-7 27, Horford 1-3 0-0 2, Smart 3-6 1-2 7, White 2-8 3-3 8, G.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0, Hauser 2-6 0-0 6, Jackson 1-3 1-2 4, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 4-12 8-8 17, Pritchard 7-13 0-0 17. Totals 40-88 25-31 117.
Milwaukee 123, Washington 113
WASHINGTON (113) Kuzma 10-28 0-0 20, Porzingis 7-13 6-6 22, Gafford 4-7 3-4 11, Beal 3-7 2-2 8, Morris 3-9 1-1 8, Avdija 4-7 4-4 12, Gill 1-1 0-0 2, Hachimura 4-10 1-2 12, Kispert 5-9 0-0 12, Carey Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Barton 0-0 0-0 0, Goodwin 0-0 2-2 2, Wright 1-6 2-2 4. Totals 42-97 21-23 113.
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Denver visits St. Thomas following Allen's 30-point outing
Denver Pioneers (10-6, 1-2 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (11-6, 2-2 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on the Denver Pioneers after Brooks Allen scored 30 points in St. Thomas' 71-64 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Tommies have gone 7-0 in home games. St. Thomas is 1-0...
Eagles DE Sweat leaves game on stretcher after tackle
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat suffered a neck injury but has movement in all extremities after he was injured trying to make a tackle Sunday against New Orleans. The Eagles said Sweat was taken to the hospital “for precautionary reasons.” Sweat did pound the ground...
Buffalo secures 75-72 win over Ohio
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Curtis Jones scored 20 points as Buffalo beat Ohio 75-72 on Tuesday night in a Mid-American Conference opener. AJ Clayton's 3-pointer pulled Ohio to 74-72 with 12 seconds left, but Miles Brown missed a 3 for the Bobcats to end it. Jones also had nine...
Sacramento 117, Utah 115
Percentages: FG .535, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 9-32, .281 (Barnes 3-7, Murray 3-7, Huerter 2-6, Fox 1-5, Mitchell 0-1, Sabonis 0-1, Lyles 0-2, Monk 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Fox 2, Lyles, Murray). Turnovers: 17 (Fox 4, Barnes 3, Huerter 2, Lyles 2, Monk 2,...
Idaho plays Sacramento State after Jones' 25-point showing
Sacramento State Hornets (8-6, 1-0 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (6-9, 0-2 Big Sky) BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts the Sacramento State Hornets after Isaac Jones scored 25 points in Idaho's 67-56 loss to the Montana Grizzlies. The Vandals are 4-3 in home games. Idaho is second in the Big Sky...
Hagel, Killorn help Lightning beat lowly Blackhawks 4-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Tampa Bay forward Brandon Hagel has a lot of fond memories of his time in Chicago. A few more after Tuesday night. Hagel had a goal and an assist in his return to Chicago, and the Lightning beat the lowly Blackhawks 4-1 for their fourth straight victory.
Pohto and Wichita State host Cincinnati
Cincinnati Bearcats (10-5, 1-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (7-7, 0-2 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State faces the Cincinnati Bearcats after Kenny Pohto scored 21 points in Wichita State's 79-69 loss to the East Carolina Pirates. The Shockers are 5-4 in home games. Wichita State has a 1-0 record in...
Green Bay hosts Chong Qui and Purdue Fort Wayne
Green Bay Phoenix (2-13, 1-3 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-5, 2-2 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne faces the Green Bay Phoenix after Damian Chong Qui scored 24 points in Purdue Fort Wayne's 76-71 victory against the Youngstown State Penguins. The Mastodons are 6-1 on their home court....
Today in Sports History-86th Heisman Trophy to DeVonta Smith
1964 — Keith Lincoln of the San Diego Chargers, rushes for 206 yards in 13 carries, catches seven passes for 123 yards, completes one pass for 20 and scores two touchdowns in a 51-10 rout of the Boston Patriots for the AFL title. 1983 — In his 42nd game,...
Los Angeles 3, Dallas 2
Los Angeles111—3 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Kupari 3 (Fiala), 7:58. Second Period_2, Dallas, Heiskanen 6 (Hintz), 6:31. 3, Los Angeles, Kopitar 11 (Doughty, Byfield), 8:13. 4, Dallas, Robertson 26 (Pavelski, Hintz), 9:09. Third Period_5, Los Angeles, Kempe 15 (Vilardi, Fiala), 9:25 (pp). Shots on Goal_Dallas 15-10-5_30. Los Angeles 10-12-13_35.
Pittsburgh 68, No. 11 Virginia 65
VIRGINIA (10-3) Gardner 2-7 0-0 4, Shedrick 4-5 2-2 10, Beekman 4-9 1-1 12, Clark 7-12 1-1 17, Franklin 6-12 0-0 14, McKneely 2-5 0-0 6, Vander Plas 1-4 0-0 2, Dunn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 4-4 65. PITTSBURGH (11-4) Federiko 4-6 0-0 8, Burton 5-14 5-5 15, Cummings...
NO. 3 KANSAS 75, TEXAS TECH 72
Percentages: FG .492, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Harris 5-5, Wilson 3-9, Pettiford 1-2, McCullar 1-3, Dick 1-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ejiofor 2, Adams). Turnovers: 12 (Dick 3, Harris 3, Adams 2, Pettiford 2, McCullar, Wilson). Steals: 8 (Dick 3, Harris 2, Adams,...
KENTUCKY 74, LSU 71
Percentages: FG .491, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Miller 5-13, K.Williams 4-6, Hayes 2-4, Hill 0-1, J.Williams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (K.Williams). Turnovers: 8 (Hannibal 4, Fountain, Hayes, Hill, K.Williams). Steals: 3 (Fountain, Hannibal, Wilkinson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. KENTUCKYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Livingston281-52-20-1115. Toppin319-132-21-33121. Tshiebwe407-95-77-161319.
UTAH STATE 77, AIR FORCE 65
Percentages: FG .510, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 6-12, .500 (Ashworth 3-5, Funk 2-4, Shulga 1-2, R.Jones 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Akin 2). Turnovers: 11 (Hamoda 4, Shulga 4, Bairstow 2, Funk). Steals: 4 (R.Jones 2, Dorius, Funk). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. AIR FORCEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Green173-61-10-4127.
N.Y. Rangers 5, Carolina 3
N.Y. Rangers113—5 First Period_1, Carolina, Burns 5 (Slavin, Stastny), 7:24. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Trouba 3 (Kravtsov, Chytil), 16:26 (pp). 3, Carolina, Necas 17 (Stastny, Svechnikov), 16:42. Penalties_Aho, CAR (Hooking), 14:46. Second Period_4, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 19, 16:45 (pp). 5, Carolina, Chatfield 2 (Teravainen), 17:14. Penalties_Trocheck, NYR (Cross Checking), 1:39;...
St. Louis 6, Toronto 5
Toronto1310—5 St. Louis won shootout 3-2 First Period_1, St. Louis, Saad 9 (Parayko, Acciari), 4:52 (sh). 2, St. Louis, Schenn 8 (Thomas, Kyrou), 13:01 (pp). 3, Toronto, Engvall 8 (Kerfoot, Kampf), 17:28. Penalties_Faulk, STL (Tripping), 4:10; Pitlick, STL (Tripping), 8:02; Bunting, TOR (Hooking), 11:14. Second Period_4, St. Louis, Kyrou...
