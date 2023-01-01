Read full article on original website
Kansas St. 116, No. 6 Texas 103
KANSAS ST. (13-1) Johnson 10-16 7-7 28, Tomlin 4-7 2-3 11, Iyiola 4-5 2-2 10, Carter 6-9 2-3 17, Nowell 9-15 12-12 36, Sills 2-3 2-2 8, Massoud 0-4 4-4 4, Greene 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 36-60 31-33 116. TEXAS (12-2) Allen 3-7 4-5 10, Disu 1-2 0-0 2, Mitchell...
Oklahoma City 150, Boston 117
BOSTON (117) Brown 11-18 5-9 29, Tatum 9-17 7-7 27, Horford 1-3 0-0 2, Smart 3-6 1-2 7, White 2-8 3-3 8, G.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0, Hauser 2-6 0-0 6, Jackson 1-3 1-2 4, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 4-12 8-8 17, Pritchard 7-13 0-0 17. Totals 40-88 25-31 117.
Buffalo secures 75-72 win over Ohio
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Curtis Jones scored 20 points as Buffalo beat Ohio 75-72 on Tuesday night in a Mid-American Conference opener. AJ Clayton's 3-pointer pulled Ohio to 74-72 with 12 seconds left, but Miles Brown missed a 3 for the Bobcats to end it. Jones also had nine...
UTAH STATE 77, AIR FORCE 65
Percentages: FG .510, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 6-12, .500 (Ashworth 3-5, Funk 2-4, Shulga 1-2, R.Jones 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Akin 2). Turnovers: 11 (Hamoda 4, Shulga 4, Bairstow 2, Funk). Steals: 4 (R.Jones 2, Dorius, Funk). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. AIR FORCEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Green173-61-10-4127.
FRESNO STATE 71, NO. 21 NEW MEXICO 67
Percentages: FG .474, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Mashburn 2-3, House 1-1, Allick 1-3, Dent 0-1, Johnson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (House). Turnovers: 16 (House 6, Allick 2, Dent 2, Forsling 2, Mashburn 2, Udeze 2). Steals: 11 (House 4, Mashburn 3, Udeze...
Pittsburgh 68, No. 11 Virginia 65
VIRGINIA (10-3) Gardner 2-7 0-0 4, Shedrick 4-5 2-2 10, Beekman 4-9 1-1 12, Clark 7-12 1-1 17, Franklin 6-12 0-0 14, McKneely 2-5 0-0 6, Vander Plas 1-4 0-0 2, Dunn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 4-4 65. PITTSBURGH (11-4) Federiko 4-6 0-0 8, Burton 5-14 5-5 15, Cummings...
Pohto and Wichita State host Cincinnati
Cincinnati Bearcats (10-5, 1-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (7-7, 0-2 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State faces the Cincinnati Bearcats after Kenny Pohto scored 21 points in Wichita State's 79-69 loss to the East Carolina Pirates. The Shockers are 5-4 in home games. Wichita State has a 1-0 record in...
BOISE STATE 67, SAN JOSE STATE 64
Percentages: FG .450, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Tolbert 1-3, Cardenas 1-4, Moore 1-4, Gorener 1-6, G.Anderson 0-1, T.Anderson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Diallo 5, Moore). Turnovers: 13 (Moore 6, Cardenas 2, Tolbert 2, Diallo, Elder, T.Anderson). Steals: 3 (Cardenas, Diallo, Gorener). Technical...
SAINT MARY'S 84, ACADEMY OF ART 64
Percentages: FG .400, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Asante 2-4, Brown 1-3, Munson 1-3, Hall 0-1, Rivers 0-1, Deang 0-2, Williams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Fuller, Rivers, Williams). Turnovers: 16 (Brown 4, Asante 3, Deang 3, Fuller 2, Williams 2, Munson, Rivers). Steals:...
Green Bay hosts Chong Qui and Purdue Fort Wayne
Green Bay Phoenix (2-13, 1-3 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-5, 2-2 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne faces the Green Bay Phoenix after Damian Chong Qui scored 24 points in Purdue Fort Wayne's 76-71 victory against the Youngstown State Penguins. The Mastodons are 6-1 on their home court....
NO. 7 ALABAMA 84, OLE MISS 62
Percentages: FG .348, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 2-24, .083 (Brakefield 1-3, Burns 1-3, Abram 0-2, Caldwell 0-2, Fagan 0-2, Murrell 0-5, Ruffin 0-7). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Akwuba 4, McKinnis 3, Ruffin). Turnovers: 12 (Brakefield 3, Abram 2, Allen, Burns, Caldwell, Fagan, Mballa, Murrell, Ruffin).
Sacramento 117, Utah 115
SACRAMENTO (117) Barnes 7-13 2-2 19, Murray 6-12 1-1 16, Sabonis 8-13 5-5 21, Fox 15-22 6-8 37, Huerter 6-12 2-2 16, Holmes 0-1 0-0 0, Lyles 1-3 0-0 2, Okpala 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 2-3 0-0 4, Monk 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 46-86 16-18 117. UTAH (115) Markkanen 6-15...
Major bettor puts $1.5 million on TCU to upset Georgia
One well-known bettor is putting his money on TCU over Georgia in this week's College Football Playoff national championship game. Jim McIngvale, known as "Mattress Mack," has put down $1.5 million on the underdog Horned Frogs to beat the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs at the ...
Tuesday's Scores
Northeast Christian Homeschool 55, Cornerstone Family 21. Norton vs. Cambridge, Neb., ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Family rep: Hamlin’s recovery moving in positive direction
Damar Hamlin’s recovery is moving in “a positive direction” two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player’s marketing representative said Wednesday.
