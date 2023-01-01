ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas St. 116, No. 6 Texas 103

KANSAS ST. (13-1) Johnson 10-16 7-7 28, Tomlin 4-7 2-3 11, Iyiola 4-5 2-2 10, Carter 6-9 2-3 17, Nowell 9-15 12-12 36, Sills 2-3 2-2 8, Massoud 0-4 4-4 4, Greene 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 36-60 31-33 116. TEXAS (12-2) Allen 3-7 4-5 10, Disu 1-2 0-0 2, Mitchell...
Oklahoma City 150, Boston 117

BOSTON (117) Brown 11-18 5-9 29, Tatum 9-17 7-7 27, Horford 1-3 0-0 2, Smart 3-6 1-2 7, White 2-8 3-3 8, G.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0, Hauser 2-6 0-0 6, Jackson 1-3 1-2 4, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 4-12 8-8 17, Pritchard 7-13 0-0 17. Totals 40-88 25-31 117.
Buffalo secures 75-72 win over Ohio

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Curtis Jones scored 20 points as Buffalo beat Ohio 75-72 on Tuesday night in a Mid-American Conference opener. AJ Clayton's 3-pointer pulled Ohio to 74-72 with 12 seconds left, but Miles Brown missed a 3 for the Bobcats to end it. Jones also had nine...
UTAH STATE 77, AIR FORCE 65

Percentages: FG .510, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 6-12, .500 (Ashworth 3-5, Funk 2-4, Shulga 1-2, R.Jones 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Akin 2). Turnovers: 11 (Hamoda 4, Shulga 4, Bairstow 2, Funk). Steals: 4 (R.Jones 2, Dorius, Funk). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. AIR FORCEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Green173-61-10-4127.
FRESNO STATE 71, NO. 21 NEW MEXICO 67

Percentages: FG .474, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Mashburn 2-3, House 1-1, Allick 1-3, Dent 0-1, Johnson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (House). Turnovers: 16 (House 6, Allick 2, Dent 2, Forsling 2, Mashburn 2, Udeze 2). Steals: 11 (House 4, Mashburn 3, Udeze...
Pittsburgh 68, No. 11 Virginia 65

VIRGINIA (10-3) Gardner 2-7 0-0 4, Shedrick 4-5 2-2 10, Beekman 4-9 1-1 12, Clark 7-12 1-1 17, Franklin 6-12 0-0 14, McKneely 2-5 0-0 6, Vander Plas 1-4 0-0 2, Dunn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 4-4 65. PITTSBURGH (11-4) Federiko 4-6 0-0 8, Burton 5-14 5-5 15, Cummings...
Pohto and Wichita State host Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats (10-5, 1-1 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (7-7, 0-2 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State faces the Cincinnati Bearcats after Kenny Pohto scored 21 points in Wichita State's 79-69 loss to the East Carolina Pirates. The Shockers are 5-4 in home games. Wichita State has a 1-0 record in...
BOISE STATE 67, SAN JOSE STATE 64

Percentages: FG .450, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Tolbert 1-3, Cardenas 1-4, Moore 1-4, Gorener 1-6, G.Anderson 0-1, T.Anderson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Diallo 5, Moore). Turnovers: 13 (Moore 6, Cardenas 2, Tolbert 2, Diallo, Elder, T.Anderson). Steals: 3 (Cardenas, Diallo, Gorener). Technical...
SAINT MARY'S 84, ACADEMY OF ART 64

Percentages: FG .400, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Asante 2-4, Brown 1-3, Munson 1-3, Hall 0-1, Rivers 0-1, Deang 0-2, Williams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Fuller, Rivers, Williams). Turnovers: 16 (Brown 4, Asante 3, Deang 3, Fuller 2, Williams 2, Munson, Rivers). Steals:...
Green Bay hosts Chong Qui and Purdue Fort Wayne

Green Bay Phoenix (2-13, 1-3 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-5, 2-2 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne faces the Green Bay Phoenix after Damian Chong Qui scored 24 points in Purdue Fort Wayne's 76-71 victory against the Youngstown State Penguins. The Mastodons are 6-1 on their home court....
NO. 7 ALABAMA 84, OLE MISS 62

Percentages: FG .348, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 2-24, .083 (Brakefield 1-3, Burns 1-3, Abram 0-2, Caldwell 0-2, Fagan 0-2, Murrell 0-5, Ruffin 0-7). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Akwuba 4, McKinnis 3, Ruffin). Turnovers: 12 (Brakefield 3, Abram 2, Allen, Burns, Caldwell, Fagan, Mballa, Murrell, Ruffin).
Sacramento 117, Utah 115

SACRAMENTO (117) Barnes 7-13 2-2 19, Murray 6-12 1-1 16, Sabonis 8-13 5-5 21, Fox 15-22 6-8 37, Huerter 6-12 2-2 16, Holmes 0-1 0-0 0, Lyles 1-3 0-0 2, Okpala 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 2-3 0-0 4, Monk 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 46-86 16-18 117. UTAH (115) Markkanen 6-15...
Tuesday's Scores

Northeast Christian Homeschool 55, Cornerstone Family 21. Norton vs. Cambridge, Neb., ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Family rep: Hamlin’s recovery moving in positive direction

Damar Hamlin’s recovery is moving in “a positive direction” two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player’s marketing representative said Wednesday.

