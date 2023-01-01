ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Stetson Bennett speaks on TCU QB Max Duggan: 'He's the heart and soul of that team'

Stetson Bennett, a former walk-on, and TCU quarterback Max Duggan should not be here. But that’s the beauty of college football, isn’t it?. The 2 signal callers will face off in the National Championship next week after downing their respective Peach and Fiesta Bowl opponents. Georgia was the favorite against Ohio State, which gave the Bulldogs everything it had. TCU was the underdog and shocked No. 2 Michigan with a thrilling game, seeing the Horned Frogs and 1st-year HC Sonny Dykes come out on top, 51-45.
FORT WORTH, TX
thecomeback.com

TCU may be without star player in title game

It’s been a magical season for the TCU Horned Frogs, who now find themselves in the national championship game where they’ll take on defending champ Georgia. Unfortunately, they might be without one of their key players on Monday. Running back Kendre Miller is currently listed as questionable for...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Look: Joel Klatt Rips Michigan Football's Coaching Staff

Michigan lost its second-straight College Football Playoff semifinal game this past Saturday against TCU. The Wolverines came into the game as the favorite with a 13-0 record but that didn't matter as they fell to the Horned Frogs, 51-45. That's led to criticism of head coach Jim Harbaugh and other...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Nebraska

Michigan State basketball came into the new year like it was shot out of a cannon, playing one of its finest halves of the season in the first 20 minutes of Tuesday's mauling of Nebraska. The Spartans blended pace with patience offensively, whipping the ball around the perimeter to get a series of clean looks. They shot 50% and had 13 assists on 17 baskets over the first half. Defensively, MSU had five steals and held Nebraska to 27.6% from the field, including 1-for-11 on 3-point attempts.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan LB enters transfer portal following Fiesta Bowl loss

Just two days after Michigan lost 45-51 to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, the Wolverines are losing a freshman linebacker. On Monday, LB Deuce Spurlock announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. Spurlock posted the announcement on Twitter, thanking the Michigan coaches and staff. The LB stated that it was after long conversations with his parents about his future that he decided to enter the transfer portal.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Jim Harbaugh addresses NFL, Panthers rumors: 'I think I'll be coaching Michigan next year'

Jim Harbaugh expects to be coaching at Michigan next season according to an interview Tuesday night with Queen City News, which covers the Carolina Panthers. Carolina is one of several NFL franchises reportedly interested in Harbaugh's services and reached out to him following the Wolverines' loss to TCU over the weekend in the College Football Playoff. Sources told Queen City News that Harbaugh's conversation with Panthers owner Dave Tepper was "not a job interview," but merely a discussion about his next step in football.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

How To Watch/Predictions: Penn State basketball at Michigan

Penn State heads back on the road in Big Ten play when it faces Michigan in Ann Arbor Wednesday night. The game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on BTN. The Nittany Lions are 11-3 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten under second-year coach Micah Shrewsberry. Penn State is coming off of a precarious 83-79 home win over Iowa Sunday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Michigan Star Says 1 Big Ten Team Is 'Scumbags'

There's no love lost between Hunter Dickinson and the Wisconsin men's basketball program. In an appearance on "The RoundBall Podcast" on Monday, the Michigan star aired out his feelings on one of the Wolverines' rivals. "Wisconsin, I mean they’re just… they’re just… they’re scumbags. It is what it is. I'm...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

2023 Michigan Football Way-Too-Early Game-By-Game Predictions

On New Year’s Eve, the Michigan football team had an opportunity to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game but they came up just short as they lost to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. That being said, it was certainly another solid season for the Wolverines as they defeated their biggest rival, Ohio State, for the second year in a row on their way to another Big Ten Championship.
ANN ARBOR, MI
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

TCU Fans Gear Up for Biggest Game of the Year

At Rally House in Fort Worth, a steady stream of Texas Christian University football fans came through the door Monday, looking for the latest gear. "We are getting as much as we can as fast as we can," Rally House Team Sales Lead Halli Collom said. "Today it's been non-stop!"
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Horned Frogs return home after Fiesta Bowl win

Fans helped welcome the TCU Horned Frogs back to Fort Worth after their historic win in the Fiesta Bowl. The team was the first Big 12 team to win a College Football Playoff game and will be the first to play for a national championship since Texas back in 2009.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Ann Arbor News

Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
247Sports

247Sports

69K+
Followers
414K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy