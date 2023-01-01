Read full article on original website
3d ago
No one asked him about his refusing to call defensive time outs with 3 minutes to go only to use them with 1 minute to go and it was too late? Loss is on Harbaugh.
Francis Laskoskie
3d ago
I give Harbaugh a lot of credit for talking highly of TCU. Yes they did have some missed opportunities and some plays that didn’t go their way, 2 picks sixes, but Harbaugh’s comments on TCU are seldom heard in football nowadays.
M711
3d ago
Not a Michigan fan by any means - But, I can not remember a post game presser EVER where the Coach or any of the players offered ZERO EXCUSES - as much as it pains me Harbaugh and his Team all praised TCU’s efforts and pledged to work harder - gotta give them props !
