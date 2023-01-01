New Knoxville poked just enough holes in Waynesfield-Goshen's defense to garner a taut, 52-45 victory at New Knoxville High on January 3 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, New Knoxville and Waynesfield-Goshen faced off on January 5, 2021 at New Knoxville High School. For results, click here.

