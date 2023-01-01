Read full article on original website
Zoom: Dayton Centerville leaves Springboro in its wake
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Dayton Centerville put away Springboro 90-43 at Dayton Centerville High on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Dayton Centerville and Springboro played in a 94-59 game on February 8, 2022. Click here for a recap.
Liberty Township Lakota East wallops Hamilton
Liberty Township Lakota East controlled the action to earn an impressive 54-31 win against Hamilton in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 3. Last season, Liberty Township Lakota East and Hamilton faced off on February 11, 2022 at Liberty Township Lakota East High School. For more, click here.
Pretty portrait: Maria Stein Marion Local paints a victorious picture in win over Wapakoneta
No quarter was granted as Maria Stein Marion Local blunted Wapakoneta's plans 47-29 at Wapakoneta High on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 27, Wapakoneta faced off against Lima Perry and Maria Stein Marion Local took on Coldwater on December 28 at Coldwater High School. For results, click here.
Nowhere to hide: Springfield Catholic Central dominates Mechanicsburg from start to finish
There was no tuning necessary, Springfield Catholic Central opened in perfect harmony while drumming Mechanicsburg with a strong start on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Springfield Catholic Central and Mechanicsburg faced off on December 21, 2021 at Mechanicsburg High School. Click here for a...
Dayton Chaminade-Julienne clips Huber Heights Wayne in tight tilt
Dayton Chaminade-Julienne survived Huber Heights Wayne in a 63-61 win that had a seat-squirming feel at Dayton Chaminade-Julienne High on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 22, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne faced off against Versailles and Huber Heights Wayne took on Kidron Central Christian...
Springfield Shawnee can't hang with Urbana
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Urbana prevailed over Springfield Shawnee 62-49 in Ohio boys basketball on January 3. The last time Springfield Shawnee and Urbana played in a 63-38 game on January 18, 2022. For more, click here.
Maria Stein Marion Local wins tense tussle with Celina
Maria Stein Marion Local finally found a way to top Celina 32-28 in Ohio girls basketball action on January 3. Last season, Maria Stein Marion Local and Celina faced off on January 4, 2022 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School. Click here for a recap.
Bryan exhales after close call with Van Wert
Bryan found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Van Wert 38-35 in Ohio girls basketball action on January 3. Last season, Bryan and Van Wert squared off with January 31, 2022 at Bryan High School last season. For results, click here.
Fort Recovery won't be denied in OT victory over Arcanum
Fort Recovery took full advantage of overtime to trip Arcanum 55-52 on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Fort Recovery and Arcanum faced off on January 4, 2022 at Fort Recovery High School. For a full recap, click here.
Richwood North Union cancels check from Mt. Victory Ridgemont
Richwood North Union trucked Mt. Victory Ridgemont on the road to a 56-42 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Richwood North Union and Mt Victory Ridgemont played in a 62-49 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Hamilton Badin outduels Bellbrook in competitive clash
No quarter was granted as Hamilton Badin blunted Bellbrook's plans 57-43 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 27, Hamilton Badin squared off with Franklin Bishop Fenwick in a basketball game. For more, click here.
Ada knocks out victory beat against Lima Central Catholic
Playing with a winning hand, Ada trumped Lima Central Catholic 56-40 at Lima Central Catholic High on January 3 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Ada and Lima Central Catholic squared off with January 14, 2021 at Lima Central Catholic High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Close Encounter: New Knoxville nips Waynesfield-Goshen
New Knoxville poked just enough holes in Waynesfield-Goshen's defense to garner a taut, 52-45 victory at New Knoxville High on January 3 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, New Knoxville and Waynesfield-Goshen faced off on January 5, 2021 at New Knoxville High School. For results, click here.
Delphos Jefferson dismantles Miller City in convincing manner
Delphos Jefferson earned its community's accolades after a 61-23 win over Miller City in Ohio girls basketball action on January 3. The last time Delphos Jefferson and Miller City played in a 44-42 game on January 4, 2022. For results, click here.
Delphos St. John's narrowly edges Paulding in tight triumph
Delphos St. John's edged Paulding 39-30 in a close encounter of the athletic kind for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 3. Last season, Paulding and Delphos St. John's squared off with January 4, 2022 at Paulding High School last season. For more, click here.
Sweating it out: Lima Bath edges Ottoville
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Lima Bath nabbed it to nudge past Ottoville 43-40 on January 3 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Lima Bath and Ottoville faced off on January 4, 2022 at Ottoville High School. Click here for a recap.
Carey shuts off the power on Arlington
Carey's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 68-33 win over Arlington in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 3. The last time Carey and Arlington played in a 58-30 game on January 4, 2022. Click here for a recap.
Fredericktown lets lead slip away in Liberty Union's victory
Liberty Union trailed at the beginning, but put the hammer down in a 63-48 win over Fredericktown in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 3. Fredericktown authored a promising start, taking a 11-10 advantage over Liberty Union at the end of the first quarter.
Hamler Patrick Henry earns narrow win over Leipsic
Hamler Patrick Henry fans held their breath in an uneasy 49-41 victory over Leipsic in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Leipsic and Hamler Patrick Henry faced off on February 19, 2022 at Hamler Patrick Henry High School. For results, click here.
Take a breath: Lucas deserves it after OT win against Minster
This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Lucas could edge Minster 69-60 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 2. Minster showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Lucas as the first quarter ended.
