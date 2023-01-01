ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What you need to know: Road closures, alternative routes for New Year's Eve celebrations

By News 12 Staff
Motorists are advised to plan ahead and plan for alternate routes around the New York City metropolitan area as some roads are closed due to New Year's celebrations.

With the discretion of NYPD, there is an official holiday season gridlock alert active now until Jan. 3, so mass transit is encouraged as well.

MTA has advised that some entrances and exits at the Times Square 42 Street station may be closed for crowd control purposes.

News 12's Julia Joseph has information on which roads are closed and some alternative routes for motorists.

