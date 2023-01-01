Sam Houston secures 75-62 win over New Mexico State

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Qua Grant had 17 points in Sam Houston's 75-62 win against New Mexico State on Saturday night.

Grant had five rebounds for the Bearkats (11-3). Donte Powers scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 9 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Tristan Ikpe went 4 of 4 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Xavier Pinson led the way for the Aggies (7-7) with 13 points and two steals. DaJuan Gordon added 13 points for New Mexico State. Marchelus Avery also had 12 points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Sam Houston is a Thursday matchup with Grand Canyon at home, while New Mexico State visits SFA on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .