ROCKLAND — John Edward Daniels, loyal brother to Susan Stonestreet, died on Tuesday morning, December 27, 2022 from complications of covid at Sussman House in Rockport. John was born in McKeesport, Pennsylvania in 1940. He grew up in Wheeling, West Virginia and then in Silver Spring, Maryland where he graduated from Montgomery Blair High School. He spent four years in the US Coast Guard, stationed on Staten Island, New York, and spent many tours of duty sitting in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean serving as a radioman on a Coast Guard weather ship. Upon finishing his military experience, John went to the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland, earning a BA degree in business administration.

ROCKPORT, ME ・ 23 HOURS AGO