Waldo County, ME

penbaypilot.com

This Week in Lincolnville: A New Year’s Baby

It was a snowy New Years Eve in this old farmhouse at the top of Sleepy Hollow in 1974. The visiting neighbors had gone home, and the three-year-old had been tucked into bed, when my mom told my dad, “It’s time.”. I was already a week overdue, and...
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

John E. Daniels, obituary

ROCKLAND — John Edward Daniels, loyal brother to Susan Stonestreet, died on Tuesday morning, December 27, 2022 from complications of covid at Sussman House in Rockport. John was born in McKeesport, Pennsylvania in 1940. He grew up in Wheeling, West Virginia and then in Silver Spring, Maryland where he graduated from Montgomery Blair High School. He spent four years in the US Coast Guard, stationed on Staten Island, New York, and spent many tours of duty sitting in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean serving as a radioman on a Coast Guard weather ship. Upon finishing his military experience, John went to the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland, earning a BA degree in business administration.
ROCKPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Knox County Criminal Docket closed cases

ROCKLAND — The following cases were closed in Knox County Unified Court from Dec. 8-23. Hayley Grace Adams, 19, of Woolwich, domestic violence assault in Union Sept. 16, 2021, dismissed; criminal use of disabling chemicals in Union Sept. 16, 2021, dismissed. Lynn W. Archer, 65, of Rockland, violation of...
KNOX COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County closed cases

BELFAST The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Dec. 22-28. James D. St. Pierre, 32, of Belfast, probation violation in Belfast Nov. 13, 2020, five months in jail and probation partially revoked; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs in Belfast Sept. 6, 2021, dismissed; unlawful possession of scheduled drugs in Belfast Sept. 6, 2021, dismissed; unlawful possession of fentanyl powder in Belfast Sept. 6, 2021, dismissed; unlawful possession of methamphetamine in Belfast Sept. 6, 2021, dismissed; unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug in Belfast Nov. 3, 2021, 18 months in prison with all suspended and two years of probation; unlawful possession of methamphetamine in Belfast Nov. 3, 2021, 18 months in prison with all suspended and two years of probation.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

UPDATED: Agenda set for RSU 13 board meeting Jan. 4

ROCKLAND — The agenda for the next Regional School Unit 13 school board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 6:30 p.m. over Zoom. Because of expected icy roads, the meeting will not be held in-person and there will not be an executive session before the meeting, as previously scheduled.
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Jan. 4 update: Midcoast adds 32 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Camden Rotary Welcomes Grant Applications

Nonprofit 501c3 organizations in Knox County and Lincolnville are invited to apply for Camden Rotary Club charitable grants until January 31. Awards will include four large grants: one for $10,000 and three for $5,000 (with one reserved for a project that serves young people). Two small grants of $2,500 each are also available.
KNOX COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Camden Public Library announces calendar of events for Jan. 2023

CAMDEN — Camden Public Library has announced its Calendar of Events for January 2023. January 4 through January 29, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. "Resurgence: UMVA in the Midcoast” Exhibit in the Picker Room Gallery at the Camden Public Library. After many years of dormancy, a new effort to bring back the Midcoast Chapter of the Union of Maine Visual Artists is culminating in this group exhibition at the Camden Public Library during the month of January. The art exhibited includes photography, painting, monoprints, and mixed media work. Find more information at librarycamden.org.
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Camden Garden Club announces 55th Annual Winter Horticulture Series lineup

The Camden Garden Club announces the 55th Annual Winter Horticulture Series. The events include topics related to conservation and environmental stewardship for home gardeners, as well as botanical art, photography and research. Events will take place Tuesdays, January 31 – February 28, from 10 – 11 a.m., via Zoom. and...
CAMDEN, ME
lcnme.com

Emergency Responders on Scene of Wiscasset Crash

The Donald E. Davey Bridge connecting Wiscasset and Edgecomb was down to one-lane traffic as responders work on the scene of a motor-vehicle crash the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 3. The crash was in the vicinity of Route 1 and Middle Street in downtown Wiscasset. The Wiscasset Police Department, Wiscasset...
WISCASSET, ME
penbaypilot.com

Thomaston Grammar students recognized for friendship

THOMASTON — Several students at Thomaston Grammar School were recognized for the attribute of friendship at a school-wide assembly on Tuesday, January 3. Students presented with the Friendship Award were: Kevin Secotte, Alex Stinson, Mason VanHorn, Skylar Haynes, Payton Porter, Gemma Rubino, Koral Garrison, Elizabeth Guzman, Mya Rodriques, Aria Hoose, Alex Watson, Haylee Brooks, Olive Grierson, Preston Fish, and Lexi Trumble.
THOMASTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

Agenda set for Five Town CSD board meeting Jan. 4

ROCKPORT — The agenda for the next Five Town CSD school board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. in the Rose Hall Board Room. a. Approval of the December 7 Regular School Board Meeting Minutes. 5. Nominations (Note: Executive Session...
ROCKPORT, ME
Q106.5

The Exterior Of This Super Cheap Maine Home Is Really Misleading

Don't be fooled! Even though this rural Maine home looks really rough on the outside, the interior is absolutely beautiful!. According to the listing on Realtor, the home at 70 Clark Richardson Road in Garland, Maine encompasses 1,242 square feet. While the outside of the home is what appears to be rough (maybe stained) board, the inside is gorgeous finished wood.
GARLAND, ME

