This Week in Lincolnville: A New Year’s Baby
It was a snowy New Years Eve in this old farmhouse at the top of Sleepy Hollow in 1974. The visiting neighbors had gone home, and the three-year-old had been tucked into bed, when my mom told my dad, “It’s time.”. I was already a week overdue, and...
Former Chief Deputy Jason Trundy sworn in as Waldo County’s new Sheriff
BELFAST — It was standing room only as dozens of supporters and colleagues gathered in the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office in recognition of newly-elected Sheriff Jason W. Trundy, who was officially sworn in at the lively ceremony Tuesday morning. The Jan. 3 event included more than a dozen...
John E. Daniels, obituary
ROCKLAND — John Edward Daniels, loyal brother to Susan Stonestreet, died on Tuesday morning, December 27, 2022 from complications of covid at Sussman House in Rockport. John was born in McKeesport, Pennsylvania in 1940. He grew up in Wheeling, West Virginia and then in Silver Spring, Maryland where he graduated from Montgomery Blair High School. He spent four years in the US Coast Guard, stationed on Staten Island, New York, and spent many tours of duty sitting in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean serving as a radioman on a Coast Guard weather ship. Upon finishing his military experience, John went to the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland, earning a BA degree in business administration.
Crashes on Donald E. Davey Bridge and Main Street, Wiscasset hurt Wiscasset woman, Thomaston man
At 6:38 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, Lincoln County Communications Center received a report of an accident on the Wiscasset bridge. A 2014 Toyota Corolla driven by Ursula Schumann, 56, of Wiscasset was traveling south on the bridge when she ran into the back of a 2004 Ford Expedition driven by Reynold Schweickhardt, 25, of Thomaston.
Knox County Criminal Docket closed cases
ROCKLAND — The following cases were closed in Knox County Unified Court from Dec. 8-23. Hayley Grace Adams, 19, of Woolwich, domestic violence assault in Union Sept. 16, 2021, dismissed; criminal use of disabling chemicals in Union Sept. 16, 2021, dismissed. Lynn W. Archer, 65, of Rockland, violation of...
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Dec. 22-28. James D. St. Pierre, 32, of Belfast, probation violation in Belfast Nov. 13, 2020, five months in jail and probation partially revoked; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs in Belfast Sept. 6, 2021, dismissed; unlawful possession of scheduled drugs in Belfast Sept. 6, 2021, dismissed; unlawful possession of fentanyl powder in Belfast Sept. 6, 2021, dismissed; unlawful possession of methamphetamine in Belfast Sept. 6, 2021, dismissed; unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug in Belfast Nov. 3, 2021, 18 months in prison with all suspended and two years of probation; unlawful possession of methamphetamine in Belfast Nov. 3, 2021, 18 months in prison with all suspended and two years of probation.
UPDATED: Agenda set for RSU 13 board meeting Jan. 4
ROCKLAND — The agenda for the next Regional School Unit 13 school board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 6:30 p.m. over Zoom. Because of expected icy roads, the meeting will not be held in-person and there will not be an executive session before the meeting, as previously scheduled.
R.H. Foster Buys 6 Leadbetter’s Stores in Bangor, Brewer, Holden + Bucksport
Local oil company R.H. Foster LLC, which also owns Freshies Delis, has purchased six Ledbetters' convenience stores in Bangor, Brewer, Holden and Bucksport. According to the City Of Bangor Parcel Viewer, the company bought Leadbetter's stores located on Broadway, Stillwater Avenue, and Hammond Street, on December 22, 2022. The Leadbetter's...
Jan. 4 update: Midcoast adds 32 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Camden Rotary Welcomes Grant Applications
Nonprofit 501c3 organizations in Knox County and Lincolnville are invited to apply for Camden Rotary Club charitable grants until January 31. Awards will include four large grants: one for $10,000 and three for $5,000 (with one reserved for a project that serves young people). Two small grants of $2,500 each are also available.
Camden Public Library announces calendar of events for Jan. 2023
CAMDEN — Camden Public Library has announced its Calendar of Events for January 2023. January 4 through January 29, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. "Resurgence: UMVA in the Midcoast” Exhibit in the Picker Room Gallery at the Camden Public Library. After many years of dormancy, a new effort to bring back the Midcoast Chapter of the Union of Maine Visual Artists is culminating in this group exhibition at the Camden Public Library during the month of January. The art exhibited includes photography, painting, monoprints, and mixed media work. Find more information at librarycamden.org.
Camden Garden Club announces 55th Annual Winter Horticulture Series lineup
The Camden Garden Club announces the 55th Annual Winter Horticulture Series. The events include topics related to conservation and environmental stewardship for home gardeners, as well as botanical art, photography and research. Events will take place Tuesdays, January 31 – February 28, from 10 – 11 a.m., via Zoom. and...
Emergency Responders on Scene of Wiscasset Crash
The Donald E. Davey Bridge connecting Wiscasset and Edgecomb was down to one-lane traffic as responders work on the scene of a motor-vehicle crash the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 3. The crash was in the vicinity of Route 1 and Middle Street in downtown Wiscasset. The Wiscasset Police Department, Wiscasset...
No significant injuries after pickup truck lands hood first in Hope ditch
HOPE — Area firefighters were faced with an odd angle as they sought to extricate two occupants of a pickup truck, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, on the Camden Road (Rt. 105) in Hope. Following the approximate 10:54 a.m. report of a rollover in the area of 742 Camden Road,...
Waterville Woman ‘Acting Erratically’ Stopped With Loaded Firearms in Her Car @ Colby College
A Waterville woman has been charged after leading police on a slow-speed chase through the city of Waterville early Monday morning. According to an article by WGME 13, the police received a call early Monday that a Waterville resident was 'acting erratically' in her Elm Street home and that she was armed with both a pistol and a rifle.
Thomaston Grammar students recognized for friendship
THOMASTON — Several students at Thomaston Grammar School were recognized for the attribute of friendship at a school-wide assembly on Tuesday, January 3. Students presented with the Friendship Award were: Kevin Secotte, Alex Stinson, Mason VanHorn, Skylar Haynes, Payton Porter, Gemma Rubino, Koral Garrison, Elizabeth Guzman, Mya Rodriques, Aria Hoose, Alex Watson, Haylee Brooks, Olive Grierson, Preston Fish, and Lexi Trumble.
Fairfield Antiques Mall holds 11th annual “Hangover Sale” to benefit Make-A-Wish Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Fairfield Antiques Mall held its 11th annual hangover sale on Sunday... The event, which is a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Maine, drew treasure-hunters of all ages and interests. It was easy to get lost in the five floors of merchandise, but hard to not find something you like-- especially at 20-50% off!
Agenda set for Five Town CSD board meeting Jan. 4
ROCKPORT — The agenda for the next Five Town CSD school board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. in the Rose Hall Board Room. a. Approval of the December 7 Regular School Board Meeting Minutes. 5. Nominations (Note: Executive Session...
The Exterior Of This Super Cheap Maine Home Is Really Misleading
Don't be fooled! Even though this rural Maine home looks really rough on the outside, the interior is absolutely beautiful!. According to the listing on Realtor, the home at 70 Clark Richardson Road in Garland, Maine encompasses 1,242 square feet. While the outside of the home is what appears to be rough (maybe stained) board, the inside is gorgeous finished wood.
Whitefield man charged, arrested after 15-hour police standoff
WHITEFIELD, Maine — A Whitefield man has been charged and arrested Monday following a 15-hour armed standoff Sunday night. Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance report at a residence on Heath Road around 7:40 p.m. Sunday, a news release from the sheriff's office stated.
