Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions updated playoff odds following win over Bears

Despite getting crushed by the Carolina Panthers a week ago, the Detroit Lions still had hopes of making the playoffs as they hosted the Chicago Bears in the final game at Ford Field for the 2022 season. The Lions took care of business by absolutely destroying the Bears to move to 8-8 on the season. Prior to the game, the Lions had a 24% chance of making the playoffs. Those odds have obviously increased.
VikingsTerritory

12 Snap Reactions after Vikings at Packers

From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings fell to 12-4 atop the NFC North, embarrassingly losing to the...
The Comeback

Detroit Lions playoff scenario revealed

The Detroit Lions haven’t smelled the postseason for many years. Halfway through the 2022 season, it looked like their drought would continue on. However, the Lions have caught fire in recent weeks. Despite a brutal 1-6 start, Detroit has bounced back to get to 8-8. The team’s eighth victory came in blowout fashion over the Read more... The post Detroit Lions playoff scenario revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions stat

The Detroit Lions might be onto something. The beleaguered Lions are on the doorstep of a rare NFL playoff berth for the franchise. After a 1-6 start, the Lions are now 8-8. They will go into Week 18 against the Green Bay Packers with a win-and-in scenario possible if they get some help. And speaking Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions stat appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
