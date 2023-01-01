Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking LotThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
Related
Pelicans' Depth Will Be Tested Without Zion Williamson
Williamson, who’d been drumming up low-level MVP chatter this year, will be sidelined for at least the next three weeks of action due to a hamstring strain.
Hornets Land Wolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns In Bold Trade Scenario
When something isn’t working, you try to fix it. The only question is how major of a solution the problem requires. NBA teams need to make the same calculus. Let’s say your car isn’t working. Does it need an oil change? That’s a quick fix. Did the engine explode? You may need a new car.
5 things that stood out in the Vikings loss to the Packers
Is the No. 3 seed better for the Vikings? It might be...
Detroit Lions updated playoff odds following win over Bears
Despite getting crushed by the Carolina Panthers a week ago, the Detroit Lions still had hopes of making the playoffs as they hosted the Chicago Bears in the final game at Ford Field for the 2022 season. The Lions took care of business by absolutely destroying the Bears to move to 8-8 on the season. Prior to the game, the Lions had a 24% chance of making the playoffs. Those odds have obviously increased.
12 Snap Reactions after Vikings at Packers
From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings fell to 12-4 atop the NFC North, embarrassingly losing to the...
Popular Vikings Twitter Account Suggests Kevin O’Connell Should Resign
The honeymoon is over — at least for some. The Minnesota Vikings hired Kevin O’Connell as head coach after his Los Angeles Rams won a Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals in February. O’Connell, his boss, and the Vikings ownership group promised a culture of collaboration, change, and progressivism. And that’s what they delivered.
Detroit Lions playoff scenario revealed
The Detroit Lions haven’t smelled the postseason for many years. Halfway through the 2022 season, it looked like their drought would continue on. However, the Lions have caught fire in recent weeks. Despite a brutal 1-6 start, Detroit has bounced back to get to 8-8. The team’s eighth victory came in blowout fashion over the Read more... The post Detroit Lions playoff scenario revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions stat
The Detroit Lions might be onto something. The beleaguered Lions are on the doorstep of a rare NFL playoff berth for the franchise. After a 1-6 start, the Lions are now 8-8. They will go into Week 18 against the Green Bay Packers with a win-and-in scenario possible if they get some help. And speaking Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions stat appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New Injuries and Futility — Vikings Encounter Hellscape at GB
The Minnesota Vikings dropped to the No. 3 seed in the NFC after a befuddling loss at the Green Bay Packers on Sunday — and probably lost two offensive linemen along the way. The game quickly became one of those “classic” hellscapes for the Vikings, where absolutely nothing goes...
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears Start Time Announced
The NFL has released the Week 18 schedule after start times were originally TBD.
atozsports.com
Chicago Bears’ plans for Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings might be changing
After the Chicago Bears‘ loss to the Detroit Lions this past week, head coach Matt Eberflus said QB Justin Fields would play in Week 18 if healthy. On Monday, Eberflus changed his tune a bit. According to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, Eberflus said that conversations would take place this week...
Comments / 0