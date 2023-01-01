ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, IN

WTHI

New disc golf course coming to Knox county

BRUCEVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Austin Sievers and Tyler Sanders are both friends and disc golf players. Since last year, they have made it their goal to grow the sport of disc golf in Knox County. For those unfamiliar with the sport, it is similar to regular golf. “The main difference...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Southern Indiana Restaurant Owner Has Zero Tolerance For Verbally Abusive Customer

If you have ever worked in customer service, whether it was retail or in a restaurant, you probably have stories about verbally abusive customers. I can honestly say that I have had at least one extremely bad experience with a customer. How bad was it? Let me tell you, I went to the office and cried. I was working at a fun place that is all about keeping kids and parents active and happy. A dad chewed me out complete with curse words - Yes, in front of God and everybody. This was all over a disagreement about dodgeball. Now, he did stop me and apologize after I cried. But I am happy to say that the other adults that heard his rant came to my defense.
OAKLAND CITY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Circle Centre Mall Chick-fil-A closes

INDIANAPOLIS — The Chick-fil-A located in the Circle Centre Mall closed up shop at the end of the year, according to Indianapolis Business Journal. The Chick-fil-A had been located in the mall’s third-floor food court but greeted customers of the new year with a “thank you” sign and an empty counter. IBJ reports the popular […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

New Year’s babies celebrated around the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Hospitals around the Tri-State were thrilled as they delivered the first babies of the new year. Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville says Axel Herrera Hildago Junior was delivered by their staff at 10:56 a.m. He weighs 5 pounds 9 ounces and is nearly 19 inches long. Across Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Health inspector closes Jordan’s restaurant after complaint

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marion County health inspector has suspended the operating license for a restaurant on the northeast side. The inspector found “a large amount of spilled grease in an area outside of the restaurant,” which led to its license being pulled, said a Monday afternoon email from Curt Brantingham, the public information coordinator for the Marion County Public Health Department.
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

WATCH: Video shows apparent health violations inside NE Indy restaurant

UPDATE: On Monday, the Marion County Public Health Department closed the restaurant “to protect public health and safety.” Here is the full statement from the health department: The Marion County Public Health Department attempted to perform an inspection this morning at the Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches located at 4175 N. Post Road in Indianapolis based on a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tennessee Tribune

A Historic Gem: French Lick Casino and Resort

Experience a lavish getaway at French Lick Casino and Resort which offers an expanse of luxurious comforts and historical elegance. Whether getting pampered at one of the spas, golfing on a scenic course or trying your luck on the casino floor, the resort is a choice destination for rest and relaxation. Choose from accommodations at either French Lick Springs Hotel or West Baden Springs Hotel, which offer equal marvel but distinct architecture.
FRENCH LICK, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Jasper Post welcomes newest trooper, Austin Collins

On December 15, 2022, Eleven Probationary Troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. From that class, Probationary Trooper Austin Collins reported for duty to the Jasper District. Trooper Collins is a native of French Lick. After graduating from French Lick High School in 2017, Collins attended Vincennes University...
FRENCH LICK, IN
vincennespbs.org

Accident being investigated

Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
