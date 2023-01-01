Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WTHI
New disc golf course coming to Knox county
BRUCEVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Austin Sievers and Tyler Sanders are both friends and disc golf players. Since last year, they have made it their goal to grow the sport of disc golf in Knox County. For those unfamiliar with the sport, it is similar to regular golf. “The main difference...
WISH-TV
Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
VIDEO: Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger pulled over twice in Indiana
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — 13News learned Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the killings of four college students in Idaho, was stopped twice in Indiana just minutes apart. At approximately 10:41 a.m. on Dec. 15, a Hancock County Sheriff's deputy pulled over Kohberger's Hyundai just east of the rest park near the 107-mile marker for following too closely.
Southern Indiana Restaurant Owner Has Zero Tolerance For Verbally Abusive Customer
If you have ever worked in customer service, whether it was retail or in a restaurant, you probably have stories about verbally abusive customers. I can honestly say that I have had at least one extremely bad experience with a customer. How bad was it? Let me tell you, I went to the office and cried. I was working at a fun place that is all about keeping kids and parents active and happy. A dad chewed me out complete with curse words - Yes, in front of God and everybody. This was all over a disagreement about dodgeball. Now, he did stop me and apologize after I cried. But I am happy to say that the other adults that heard his rant came to my defense.
vincennespbs.org
Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
Video inside Indy eatery angers customers, officials and other business owners
“I can’t say that on TV.” This was the response by City-County Council Member La Keisha Jackson after seeing video shot inside a small combo restaurant/convenience store in her district on the northeast side of Indianapolis. A pair of video clips surfaced over the New Year’s Eve/Day weekend. They show a customer walking into the […]
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Circle Centre Mall Chick-fil-A closes
INDIANAPOLIS — The Chick-fil-A located in the Circle Centre Mall closed up shop at the end of the year, according to Indianapolis Business Journal. The Chick-fil-A had been located in the mall’s third-floor food court but greeted customers of the new year with a “thank you” sign and an empty counter. IBJ reports the popular […]
I Wish Kentucky Had Non-Traditional Walmarts Like These
If the Owensboro Convention Center had been built when I was a child, I would have bugged my parents to death to go down there as often as possible. The reason? The escalators. When I was a kid, both my sister and I loved escalators. I still prefer them to...
New Year’s babies celebrated around the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Hospitals around the Tri-State were thrilled as they delivered the first babies of the new year. Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville says Axel Herrera Hildago Junior was delivered by their staff at 10:56 a.m. He weighs 5 pounds 9 ounces and is nearly 19 inches long. Across Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent […]
wrtv.com
East side restaurant temporarily closed by health department after viral TikTok
INDIANAPOLIS — The Jordan's Fish and Chicken restaurant located at 42nd Street and Post Road in Indianapolis has been temporarily closed, according to a sign posted on the storefront. The restaurant was allegedly the topic of a viral video on social media platform TikTok over the weekend. The video...
WOMI Owensboro
Indiana Woman’s Tale of Surviving a Serial Killer in Kentucky Now Part of Hulu Series
Evansville, Indiana native Holly K. Dunn is the only known survivor of Angel Maturino Resendiz, the man known as the Railroad Killer, and now Holly's story is part of a series on Hulu. Sole Survivor. While out with her boyfriend one night in August of 1997, as they were walking...
1 dead, another injured in shooting outside mall in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile boy was killed and a man was injured in a shooting Tuesday night outside a shopping mall in Indianapolis, officials say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said, according to The Associated Press, that a shooting happened Tuesday just before 8 p.m. outside of the Castleton Square Mall.
WISH-TV
Health inspector closes Jordan’s restaurant after complaint
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marion County health inspector has suspended the operating license for a restaurant on the northeast side. The inspector found “a large amount of spilled grease in an area outside of the restaurant,” which led to its license being pulled, said a Monday afternoon email from Curt Brantingham, the public information coordinator for the Marion County Public Health Department.
WATCH: Video shows apparent health violations inside NE Indy restaurant
UPDATE: On Monday, the Marion County Public Health Department closed the restaurant “to protect public health and safety.” Here is the full statement from the health department: The Marion County Public Health Department attempted to perform an inspection this morning at the Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches located at 4175 N. Post Road in Indianapolis based on a […]
Tennessee Tribune
A Historic Gem: French Lick Casino and Resort
Experience a lavish getaway at French Lick Casino and Resort which offers an expanse of luxurious comforts and historical elegance. Whether getting pampered at one of the spas, golfing on a scenic course or trying your luck on the casino floor, the resort is a choice destination for rest and relaxation. Choose from accommodations at either French Lick Springs Hotel or West Baden Springs Hotel, which offer equal marvel but distinct architecture.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Jasper Post welcomes newest trooper, Austin Collins
On December 15, 2022, Eleven Probationary Troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. From that class, Probationary Trooper Austin Collins reported for duty to the Jasper District. Trooper Collins is a native of French Lick. After graduating from French Lick High School in 2017, Collins attended Vincennes University...
vincennespbs.org
Accident being investigated
Not much is known but a two vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital last night. It happened in the 7-pm hour at US 41 and Willow on the northbound ramp onto 41. Vehicle occupants were said to have been entrapped following the accident. One person was taken to...
spencercountyonline.com
Photo Gallery: South Spencer Boys Basketball Holiday Tourney vs. Boonville – 12.28.2022
The South Spencer boys basketball team didn’t exactly experience the holly, jolly time they were hoping for in their first game after Christmas. Why? They lost their only game of the season. And Boonville was the one who played Scrooge. Despite a spirited comeback attempt, the Class 2A, No....
WOMI Owensboro
