Kneepkens, No. 11 Utah hold off Washington 61-53

SEATTLE (AP) — Gianna Kneepkens scored 18 points and No. 11 Utah pulled out a 61-53 win over Washington on Sunday in the undefeated Utes' worse offensive game of the season. Alissa Pili added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Utes (14-0, 3-0 Pac-12 Conference), who average 90.8 points a game, second in the country.
2 arrested in power substation vandalism in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — Two men have been arrested and charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state, attacks that left thousands without power over the holidays, and one suspect told authorities they did it so they could break into a business and steal money, U.S. authorities said Tuesday. Matthew...
