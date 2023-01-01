ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WREG

Morant gives signature shoes to boy after Grizzlies beat Sacramento

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beyond the Grizzlies coming away with a win against the Sacramento Kings Sunday night, one 9-year-old middle Tennessee boy walked away with the gift and experience of a lifetime. The Grizzlies’ star player Ja Morant saw Zander Carr in the stands and gifted him his not yet released Ja Nike 1’s. A […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Grizzlies knock off the West’s best with win over Zion and Pelicans

MEMPHIS — Ja Morant had 32 points and eight assists, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 17 points and six blocks, and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open the game in the fourth quarter for a 116-101 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night. Desmond Bane finished with 18 points and Steven Adams had 10 points […]
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Added to injury report

Leonard is now questionable for Monday's game against the Heat due to a non-COVID illness, Joey Linn of SI.com reports. Leonard appears to be feeling under the weather Monday considering his late downgrade to questionable ahead of the Clippers' 9:30 PM EST matchup with the Heat. If he were to miss, Paul George would see a usage bump while Norman Powell and Terance Mann would be in line for larger workloads.
CBS Sports

Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable Tuesday

Beal (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Bucks. After missing Washington's past three contests, Beal's status for Tuesday is still up in the air. If the All-Star guard is unable to suit up, his next chance to return comes Friday against the Thunder.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Big-play ability resurfaces

Etienne ran for 108 yards and one touchdown on nine carries and caught three passes for 32 yards on three targets against Houston on Sunday. Etienne delivered a knockout blow to the Texans in the second quarter, taking a carry 62 yards for the touchdown and in the process posting a solid box score for his fantasy investors. The lack of workload in a meaningless blowout was a known risk going into the contest, but with this performance, Etienne offers a reminder that he doesn't need much opportunity to do big damage. He'll find the sledding much tougher against Tennessee in Week 18, but even good defenses need to worry about the big play with Etienne.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Morant, Memphis set for matchup against Charlotte

Memphis Grizzlies (23-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-28, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Charlotte Hornets. Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game. The Hornets have gone 5-13 at home. Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Exits contest

Kane (undisclosed) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Lightning. It's unclear what caused Kane's injury, but he was ruled out during the second intermission. He led Blackhawks forwards through two periods with 12:57 of ice time, recording two shots on goal and two PIM. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's game versus the Coyotes.
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Joe Thuney: Leaves Sunday's contest

Thuney is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos due to an ankle injury. Thuney sustained an apparent ankle injury during the second half of this weekend's matchup versus Denver, and he's since been labeled as questionable to come back into the game. Nick Allegretti is currently slated to command left guard duties for the time being.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Lions' Jameson Williams: Big rushing gain

Williams rushed once for 40 yards during Sunday's 41-10 win over Chicago. Williams broke loose for a long rushing gain but otherwise remained a fringe contributor to the Lions offense. Don't count on the promising rookie for fantasy production when Detroit travels to Green Bay in Week 18.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Quiet despite seven catches Sunday

Kelce secured seven of 10 targets for 43 yards in the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Broncos on Sunday. Kelce's reception total was a team high on the afternoon, but his 43 receiving yards were his fewest since Week 5. The All-Pro tight end's final grab of the day was the clincher for the Chiefs, however, as his six-yard catch with under a minute remaining gave Kansas City a first down that forced Denver to use its last timeout. Kelce should fill his usual role in Week 18 on the road against the Raiders, the team that held him to a season-low 25 yards but also allowed him to rack up four touchdowns in the first meeting between the division rivals this season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Falcons' Avery Williams: Will not return

Williams (foot) will not return Sunday against the Cardinals, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports. Williams had one carry for minus two yards and a reception for two yards before exiting, as well a kick return for 23 yards. As the team's No. 3 back, behind Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson, Williams' absence won't have much of an impact. However, it could force Patterson to take over all return duties for the remainder of the contest.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Jones scores 16, Southern Illinois defeats Belmont 63-45

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) Lance Jones scored 16 points as Southern Illinois beat Belmont 63-45 on Sunday night. Jones also had three steals for the Salukis (11-4, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Marcus Domask scored 14 points and added five assists. The Salukis picked up their sixth straight win. Ben Sheppard led...
CARBONDALE, IL
CBS Sports

Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed: Suffered injury Sunday

Sneed has exited Sunday's game against the Broncos with a hip injury. Sneed suffered the injury while returning an interception, and walked off the field holding his hip. Any kind of long term absence would certainly be a blow to the Chiefs' secondary. In his absence, Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson are likely candidates to see an uptick in work.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Packers' Ramiz Ahmed: Picks up injury Sunday

Ahmed (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Vikings. Ahmed was elevated from the practice squad and was going to serve as the Packers' kickoff specialist ahead of this Week 17 contest. However, it appears he was injured at some point during pregame warmups, as Mason Crosby has been the only Green Bay kicker to see the field against Minnesota, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.
GREEN BAY, WI

