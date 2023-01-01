ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Developer To Build 1,200 Home In Frisco, Texas

A Plano-based developer has purchased 278 acres of land across two residential subdivisions to build 1,200 new homes. As reported by Dallas Morning News, Landon Homes has made several land purchases in the past month that will lead to more development in North Texas. The Plano-based building company, led by...
FRISCO, TX
dmagazine.com

The Housing Market Will Likely Cool in 2023: What Does That Mean for Affordability?

The housing market may be cooling, but affordable homes are still out of reach for many, according to a new report from real estate data firm ATTOM. The company’s fourth-quarter 2022 U.S. Home Affordability Report found that median-priced single-family homes and condos are less affordable now than they have ever been in nearly every area of the country. In 2022, prices were higher than historical averages in 99 percent of U.S. counties, compared to 68 percent in 2021.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
dmagazine.com

North Texas’ Most Charitable Hospitals

Many of us make New Year’s resolutions to improve or do better at something (mine is to swim more). Our wishes for the new year often involve being more generous or giving, either in spirit or finances. Keeping up with the season, I decided to dive into Sage Transparency’s hospital financial data and find out which are the region’s most charitable hospitals.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Local County Fastest Growing in U.S.

Kaufman County is the fastest-growing county in the United States, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The county includes cities such as Terrell, Crandall, and Forney. “We’re seeing tremendous growth in all of the counties surrounding Dallas,” Lloyd Potter, director of the Texas Demographic Center, told The Dallas Morning News. “These counties are largely growing because there’s economic opportunity, meaning that we’re growing jobs in Texas.”
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
advocatemag.com

East Dallas restaurant openings planned for 2023

We finished out 2022 with lists of all the restaurants that opened and closed throughout the year in East Dallas. But we haven’t touched on which restaurants are yet to open in 2023. Here are the ones to look forward to this year. The first location for this Mexican...
DALLAS, TX
LoneStar 92

10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker

When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Is This The Most Impressive Bridge In Texas?

What makes a bridge impressive? Is it the size? It's look. Maybe how tall it is? Whatever the case may be, this Bridge in Texas just got listed as the Most Impressive bridge in the Lone Star State!. Love exploring dot com just made a list of the most impressive...
TEXAS STATE
Local Profile

$158 Million Scheme Involving Plano Surgeon Leads To Mistrial

A mistrial was declared in one of Texas’s biggest health care fraud cases after a medical emergency. The defendants allegedly carried out a $158 million scheme. Involved in the trial are a surgeon, a pharmacist, the pharmacist’s brother and the brother’s stepson. According to Law 360, the family and its friends carried out the $158 million scheme by submitting false claims for expensive medications to health programs. The accused also allegedly covered up kickbacks through businesses and untrue tax filings.
PLANO, TX
advocatemag.com

Dreamscape at NorthPark Center closes

Dreamscape at AMC inside NorthPark Center has closed down its virtual reality experience after three years. Dallas was the second location for Dreamscape Operations, which first opened in California. The announcement of the closing was made earlier this week simply stating “Dreamscape at AMC NorthPark Center has closed, but keep an eye out for future Dreamscape locations near you.”
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Dallas ranks among most competitive rental markets in Texas, nation

During the past couple of years we have heard much about Californians and other high-cost-of-life states losing residents to Texas. The suggestion is now backed by robust data and the trend continues into 2023, according to the research team at RentCafe. The analysts’ Texas Year-End Report ranks Dallas the third...
DALLAS, TX
mycurlyadventures.com

Where to Donate Clothes & More in DFW

In the New Year, and with spring cleaning season upon us, consider donating your gently used items to charity. Next question is, where to donate your gently used clothes and more in DFW! Sometimes charities vary in what they are able to take, so we’ve not only included what items are acceptable, but also relevant links and their locations. Your items will either go to an individual in need, free of charge, or it’ll be purchased by the surrounding community with all proceeds going back into the non-profit and its mission.
DALLAS, TX
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard

Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
WFAA

Live flight updates for DFW Airport, Love Field

DALLAS — Monday was expected to be a busy travel day, as most people were returning from holiday trips with the extra day off. And while Southwest's airline issues seem to be on the mend, the combination of weather in North Texas and holiday crowds might cause an airline issue or two.
DALLAS, TX

