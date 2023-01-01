Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Straddles A Four-Wheeler In Super Skimpy Swimsuit Photo Drop
Lacey Evans made her return to WWE television earlier this year after a pregnancy hiatus. After a brief run with a marine gimmick, she was once again taken off WWE television. Evans is currently under a new gimmick in WWE, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what she will do in the company. That being said, Lacey Evans also loves flaunting herself whenever possible. That is why it is no surprise she decided to upload a thirst trap again recently.
ringsidenews.com
Why Doudrop Was Pulled From WWE Television
WWE announced last year that NXT UK was going on a hiatus ahead of NXT Europe’s launch in 2023. This news came as a shock for fans, as NXT UK is responsible for producing some of the company’s top stars over the years. Many NXT UK wrestlers were held back, but it looks like they are currently sorting out visa difficulties.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Retired From In-Ring Competition?
As we all know WWE released quite a few wrestlers over the last few years and one of those names happened to be none other than Oney Lorcan. The former NXT Tag Team Champion was released from WWE back in 2021, but he returned to the company to work as a coach in October of 2022.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Owens Needed Stitches After WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens has always managed to stay relevant in WWE no matter what storyline was presented to him. That is exactly why the company fully trusts him to get the job done no matter what. Owens was also at the receiving of a brutal shot by Roman Reigns on SmackDown this week, which many believe was a long time coming. It seems he needed stitches after Reigns hit him.
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Collapses & Helped To The Back After WWE RAW
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in numerous solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. It seems fans were also concerned about his wellbeing after Monday Night RAW went off the air this week.
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair Shows Stitches After Alexa Bliss’ Attack On WWE RAW
Bianca Belair worked extremely hard to cement herself among the best in WWE. The E.S.T. is currently in her first reign as the RAW Women’s Champion. She successfully retained her title against Alexa Bliss last night, but that defense came at a terrible cost. Bianca Belair dominated Alexa Bliss...
Look: Sports World Reacts To LeBron James Wife Video
LeBron James may be a billionaire and one of the greatest basketball players of all-time, but he likes to play video games like a regular dude. On New Year's Eve, James' wife Savannah shared a video on her Instagram of the King ringing in 2023 with some Madden action. It looks like Bron was playing with the Minnesota Vikings.
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Superstar Joining Sasha Banks In Japan Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Ever since Sasha Banks walked out of the WWE several months ago, she hasn’t stepped back in the ring and as made few public appearances. While everyone predicted that Sasha will make her WWE return under the new regime, fans were stunned when it was reported that Banks would be making an appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Of course, Banks didn’t walk out of WWE alone, and she might not appear in NJPW alone either.
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News On Lacey Evans Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown
The final episode of "WWE SmackDown" for 2022 was a very noteworthy one, but it did not feature Lacey Evans, despite the fact that WWE has recently been running vignettes for her impending return. However, she was originally planned to be involved in the show, as according to Fightful Select there was going to be another vignette on the show as of Friday evening.
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Shows Just How Much Stronger She Is Than Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley has worked very hard to become one of the top female Superstars in WWE. In fact, she has seen a lot of success in the company, being a multi-time champion. That being said, Rhea Ripley is a killer at the gym and clearly has the physique to show for it. In fact, she ended up showing just how much stronger she is than Damian Priest recently.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Teasing Return Of Popular Stable?
This week on Monday Night Raw cameras showed Damage CTRL walking backstage as they prepared to enter the ring, and MVP, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin could be seen talking to Adam Pearce in the background. Over the last few months WWE has been leaving subtle teases for storylines in...
wrestlingrumors.net
They’re Back: Two WWE Legends Backstage At SmackDown
They’re big. There are certain names in the history of wrestling that are going to be remembered fondly for a very long time to come. Those stars are the most important in wrestling and were able to build a legacy that is remembered for years. It means something to have those names around and now two of them made an appearance backstage at a recent WWE event.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Left SmackDown Before Charlotte Flair’s WWE Return
Ric Flair has been the most active in observing the wrestling business lately. He likes to give his opinion on certain topics every now and then. However, he did not get to witness the return of his daughter, Charlotte Flair on last week’s SmackDown despite being backstage for the show.
wrestlinginc.com
Great Muta Calls Shinsuke Nakamura A Gay Slur After New Year's Day Match
Great Muta and Shinsuke Nakamura shared something of a New Year's kiss at Pro Wrestling NOAH's The New Year on Sunday. Nakamura locked lips with Muta, sucking the infamous green mist from Muta's mouth, and spat the notorious spray back in Muta's face, then leveling the legend with a Bomaye knee strike to win the match, Muta's last singles match in his career.
bodyslam.net
Kurt Angle Believes Ronda Rousey Had A Better First Year In WWE Than Brock Lesnar
Given her background and popularity, Ronda Rousey was instantly pushed to the main event. She won the RAW Women’s Championship almost immediately after debuting. In fact, she held the title for an impressive 231 days. During an interview with Denise Salcedo, Kurt Angle had nothing but nice things to...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star’s Injury Confirmed
In recent weeks, Matt Hardy has been teaming with Private Party’s Isiah Kassidy as members of the Hardy Family Office. This led to questions about the status of Marq Quen, with AEW never officially announcing an injury to the partner of Kassidy. Quen was recently ‘sent home’ by Stokely...
ComicBook
Wrestler Appears on AEW and WWE Programming on the Same Night
The forbidden doors across the professional wrestling industry have loosened their locks. It has become commonplace for wrestlers to split time in multiple promotions, as top stars like Jon Moxley reigned as both AEW and GCW World Champion at the same time while tag teams like Aussie Open have competed for Impact Wrestling and NJPW simultaneously. These crossovers seemingly exist everywhere but WWE, as the global wrestling powerhouse only featured its exclusively-contracted talent on its programming. That said, WWE's crossovers are something of a one-way street, as it has allowed stars like Karl Anderson and Shinsuke Nakamura to wrestle for NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH, respectively, in recent months.
Michael Schumacher’s son Mick posts emotional update about stricken dad on 54th birthday telling F1 legend ‘I love you’
MICHAEL Schumacher's son has shared a touching tribute to his F1 legend father as the stricken start turned 54. The seven-time world champion has not been seen or heard from since a horror ski crash back in 2013. His son Mick, 23, took to Instagram as the motorsport world marked...
stillrealtous.com
Update On Matt Riddle’s WWE Return
Matt Riddle was consistently featured on WWE programming throughout 2022. However, it’s been a few weeks since fans have seen Riddle as he was written off TV when he was viciously attacked by Solo Sikoa on the 12/5 episode of Raw. The former United States Champion has been taking...
