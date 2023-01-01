Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Retired From In-Ring Competition?
As we all know WWE released quite a few wrestlers over the last few years and one of those names happened to be none other than Oney Lorcan. The former NXT Tag Team Champion was released from WWE back in 2021, but he returned to the company to work as a coach in October of 2022.
stillrealtous.com
Details On Why WWE Pulled Doudrop From TV
When it comes to wrestlers in the women’s division there’s no denying that Doudrop stands out, but the former WWE 24/7 Champion hasn’t been appearing on WWE programming as of late. Dave Meltzer recently discussed Doudrop’s status on Wrestling Observer Radio and he noted that she hasn’t...
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Owens Needed Stitches After WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens has always managed to stay relevant in WWE no matter what storyline was presented to him. That is exactly why the company fully trusts him to get the job done no matter what. Owens was also at the receiving of a brutal shot by Roman Reigns on SmackDown this week, which many believe was a long time coming. It seems he needed stitches after Reigns hit him.
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Collapses & Helped To The Back After WWE RAW
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in numerous solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. It seems fans were also concerned about his wellbeing after Monday Night RAW went off the air this week.
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Superstar Joining Sasha Banks In Japan Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Ever since Sasha Banks walked out of the WWE several months ago, she hasn’t stepped back in the ring and as made few public appearances. While everyone predicted that Sasha will make her WWE return under the new regime, fans were stunned when it was reported that Banks would be making an appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Of course, Banks didn’t walk out of WWE alone, and she might not appear in NJPW alone either.
stillrealtous.com
Two Men In Uncle Howdy Masks Appear On WWE Raw
The Uncle Howdy storyline has kept fans guessing for some time now and last week Uncle Howdy appeared on Friday Night SmackDown and attacked Bray Wyatt. This week on Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss challenged Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship, but she got herself disqualified when two men in Uncle Howdy masks appeared.
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair Shows Stitches After Alexa Bliss’ Attack On WWE RAW
Bianca Belair worked extremely hard to cement herself among the best in WWE. The E.S.T. is currently in her first reign as the RAW Women’s Champion. She successfully retained her title against Alexa Bliss last night, but that defense came at a terrible cost. Bianca Belair dominated Alexa Bliss...
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes News On Lacey Evans Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown
The final episode of "WWE SmackDown" for 2022 was a very noteworthy one, but it did not feature Lacey Evans, despite the fact that WWE has recently been running vignettes for her impending return. However, she was originally planned to be involved in the show, as according to Fightful Select there was going to be another vignette on the show as of Friday evening.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Teasing Return Of Popular Stable?
This week on Monday Night Raw cameras showed Damage CTRL walking backstage as they prepared to enter the ring, and MVP, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin could be seen talking to Adam Pearce in the background. Over the last few months WWE has been leaving subtle teases for storylines in...
wrestlingrumors.net
They’re Back: Two WWE Legends Backstage At SmackDown
They’re big. There are certain names in the history of wrestling that are going to be remembered fondly for a very long time to come. Those stars are the most important in wrestling and were able to build a legacy that is remembered for years. It means something to have those names around and now two of them made an appearance backstage at a recent WWE event.
wrestlinginc.com
Identity Of Woman With MJF On 12/28 'AEW Dynamite' Revealed
For many, New Year's Eve is a time to celebrate. Not only do people commemorate the past year, but they anticipate the possibilities of the upcoming year ahead. And of course, it's best to do that sort of thing with your loved ones. But before the year ended, AEW World Heavyweight Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman made a new friend to ring in the New Year a little early during the final "AEW Dynamite" of 2022.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Changes Raw Star’s Name
You never know when a WWE Superstar’s name could change and over the last few years we’ve seen many stars undergo name changes only to have their names later changed back. In recent weeks there’s been some confusion over Mia Yim’s status as she has at times been referred to as both Mia Yim and Michin.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Alexa Bliss' Heel Status Following Her Actions On 'WWE Raw'
Alexa Bliss' slow descent into madness is locked in for good, according to a new report. According to a new report on PWInsider Elite by Mike Johnson, the five-time WWE world champion is expected to play a heel going forward after weeks of teasing her conflicted personality. WWE has heavily...
bodyslam.net
Kurt Angle Believes Ronda Rousey Had A Better First Year In WWE Than Brock Lesnar
Given her background and popularity, Ronda Rousey was instantly pushed to the main event. She won the RAW Women’s Championship almost immediately after debuting. In fact, she held the title for an impressive 231 days. During an interview with Denise Salcedo, Kurt Angle had nothing but nice things to...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Women's Champion Challenges Sasha Banks To A Match
It's now January 2, 2023, which means that Sasha Banks is allegedly one day into free agency. So far, no one quite knows what Banks' future plans will be, aside from her reported appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 this week. But that isn't stopping some wrestlers from shooting their shot for a potential match against her, including a big name in IMPACT Wrestling.
ComicBook
Wrestler Appears on AEW and WWE Programming on the Same Night
The forbidden doors across the professional wrestling industry have loosened their locks. It has become commonplace for wrestlers to split time in multiple promotions, as top stars like Jon Moxley reigned as both AEW and GCW World Champion at the same time while tag teams like Aussie Open have competed for Impact Wrestling and NJPW simultaneously. These crossovers seemingly exist everywhere but WWE, as the global wrestling powerhouse only featured its exclusively-contracted talent on its programming. That said, WWE's crossovers are something of a one-way street, as it has allowed stars like Karl Anderson and Shinsuke Nakamura to wrestle for NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH, respectively, in recent months.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star’s Injury Confirmed
In recent weeks, Matt Hardy has been teaming with Private Party’s Isiah Kassidy as members of the Hardy Family Office. This led to questions about the status of Marq Quen, with AEW never officially announcing an injury to the partner of Kassidy. Quen was recently ‘sent home’ by Stokely...
bodyslam.net
Watch: Zelina Vega Slaps The Taste Out Of Madcap Moss’ Mouth At WWE Live Event
A six-person tag team match starring Zelina Vega occurred at a recent WWE live event in Miami, Florida. The fight featured both male and female superstars, with the 2021 Queen’s Crown winner and Madcap Moss colliding in a noteworthy moment. Last Thursday, Vega joined forces with Legado Del Fantasma comrades Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro.
wrestlinginc.com
Great Muta Calls Shinsuke Nakamura A Gay Slur After New Year's Day Match
Great Muta and Shinsuke Nakamura shared something of a New Year's kiss at Pro Wrestling NOAH's The New Year on Sunday. Nakamura locked lips with Muta, sucking the infamous green mist from Muta's mouth, and spat the notorious spray back in Muta's face, then leveling the legend with a Bomaye knee strike to win the match, Muta's last singles match in his career.
PWMania
Former World Champion Becomes a Free Agent, Potential Target for WWE or AEW
Even though 2023 has only just begun, there is already talk about where the next free agent in wrestling will sign. Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) is legally free to work and wrestle for other wrestling promotions, as was previously mentioned, and there is another name on the free agent market who might catch the attention of AEW or WWE.
