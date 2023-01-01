Read full article on original website
The Best Cajun Black-Eyed Peas Recipe in the World
"The Black Pot Talks Back" is one of the best Cajun cookbooks ever written. It was initially published in 1991 by Cajun authors Joyce and Bob Sevin. The Sevins put together a collection of Cajun recipes that are second to none. One is found on page 145 of their delightful cookbook that's now in its fourth printing. It's a recipe for "Blackeye Peas" and "Field Peas".
Dinner for One: Lemon-Herb Squash and Spinach Bowl
It’s 2023 — a brand new year, when many people resolve to recalibrate after all the festive fun, giddy gluttony, and holiday hedonism. So we’re serving some delicious colorful vegetables, hearty whole grains, and crunchy seeds, all brightened with fresh lemon juice and herbs. This dish is perfect for those participating in Veganuary (making a 31-day commitment to veganism) or otherwise trying to eat a more plant-based diet. After all the decadence of the past few weeks, nourish yourself with this bowlful of goodness.
Beans and Greens Tartine
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Drizzle olive oil on both sides of the bread. Bake in the preheated oven until light golden brown, about 20 minutes. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil over high heat. Add Swiss chard and cook for 2 minutes. Transfer chard to a bowl of cold water to stop the cooking process. Drain and squeeze out as much excess water from the chard as possible using your hands. Roughly chop.
Coffee filters .... Who knew!
And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
Sweet and Spicy Stovetop Brussels Sprouts
In my day Brussels sprouts were the Urkel of vegetables- not many people were drawn to them. Then a few years back you started to see a lot recipes using charred Brussels sprouts along with bacon for a more complex flavor. Since then these little round veggies have become a lot cooler…”glowed up” so to speak.
Shrimp Creole
Shrimp Creole is a spicy shrimp stew that encapsulates everything I love about Southern food. It’s deeply flavored from a delicious shrimp stock and the holy trinity of onion, bell pepper, and celery — and there’s a peppery kick that keeps you coming back for more. It’s served ladled over a bowl of steaming white rice, and I’m always a very happy camper as I dig in.
Air Fryer Chicken Enchiladas
With this deliciously easy Air Fryer Chicken Enchiladas recipe, you make the chicken and the enchiladas in the air fryer. No separate pan needed!. What I really love about this recipe is that the whole meal is made in the air fryer. You not only cook the enchiladas in the air fryer but you cook the chicken as well! My family loves enchiladas and this is the perfect amount for my smaller family. If you have larger family, you can easily double this recipe! If you are looking for a new and fun recipe to make in your air fryer then you should give this Air Fryer Chicken Enchiladas recipe a try!
Melt-In-Your-Mouth Chicken
The title of the recipe says it all: This chicken melts in your mouth. Okay, not literally, but slowly baking chicken breasts that are slathered with a garlicky sour cream and mayonnaise mixture renders them ridiculously tender. (We found that a combo of the sour cream and mayonnaise creates the right amount of tang and richness.) This simple method works so well because the creamy layer locks moisture into the chicken for a truly melt-in-your-mouth texture. It’s so easy to make six chicken breasts all at once, which either means you can feed a hungry family for weeknight dinner, or you’ve got leftovers for another meal.
This Best-ever Vegetable Soup Recipe Is the Only One You Need To Survive Winter
A new year calls for new soup recipes! So Parade Chef Jon Ashton is walking us through how to make the perfect vegetable soup recipe at home. Loaded with in-season veggies, herbs, beans and broth, it's classic comfort food after a long day in the cold. It's also customizable. Don't...
Spinach and Cheese Enchiladas
Eating your veggies never tasted so good. I have very few memories of my dad cooking dinner for our family when I was young (in his defense, my mother loves to cook), but there is one meal that’s always been the exception: enchiladas. As far as I can recall, anytime my mom was out for the evening that is what dad made us for dinner. Not sure how this became his meal of choice, but he was steadfast in his devotion to the dish. Luckily for us, he made some pretty tasty enchiladas.
Tuscan Chicken with White Beans
4 oz. Sartori Classic Parmesan cheese, finely shredded and divided. 2 cans (15.5 ounces each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Keep warm. Flatten chicken to 1/2-inch thickness. Season with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Melt 2 T. butter in a 4-quart Dutch...
Broccoli Salad with Bacon 🥦
Broccoli Salad with Bacon, Craisins and Red OnionsPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. Let me start this by saying, I’ve never been a huge broccoli fan, in fact I run from it. That is of course until I met this broccoli salad. We were at a dear friends house over the holidays for our “friendmas” (Christmas with friends). My daughter is best friends with my best friends son. Did you catch get that? Lol, let’s just make it easy, our two families are besties and have been for years. Any opportunity to spend time together with drinks and good food, we gobble up! Needless to say my bestie is a hell of a cook and we are forever trading recipes back and forth. This year I sat in bewilderment as my daughters boyfriend repeatedly went into the kitchen and returned with this broccoli salad. After his third helping I knew I had to jump on it before it was gone! I’m so happy I did, I was shocked at how delicious it was. It has a great crunch thanks to the raw broccoli and the combination of the crisp salty bacon with the sweetness of the dried cranberries and dressing - tastebud explosion!! If you get a chance give this broccoli salad a try, you won't be disappointed!
EASY CINNAMON DONUTS
Easy Cinnamon Donuts are a simple and delightful treat, made with only 4 ingredients! These air fryer cinnamon donuts are made with a can of biscuit dough, making this a great treat to whip up in the morning. This easy cinnamon donut recipe is made in the air fryer, you...
How To Store Cheese So It Stays Fresh And Delicious
Cheese is one of the most versatile ingredients in countless recipes. It’s the star of the show for everything from pizzas and grilled cheese sandwiches to baked pasta, nachos, and charcuterie boards. And chances are, you love to keep your favorite type of cheese on hand, whether it’s Cheddar, pepper Jack, Parmesan, or mozzarella. But what’s the proper way to store it?
Recipe: Shepherd’s Pie
I’m pretty sure that you have had Shepherd’s Pie once in your lifetime. It’s a savory dish of cooked minced meat topped with mashed potatoes and then baked. Most people use some sort of meat and it is simply delicious! I had some yesterday and it smelled so good coming from the oven and I wanted to share with you a great recipe thats really easy to make its such a lovely comfort food!
Thomasina Miers’ recipe for sprout and stilton quiche
There is little as gratifying as a quiche – a still warm, lightly set, perfectly seasoned egg custard, with cheese, herbs, veg, all encased in walls of a flaky, buttery pastry. As we are in sprout season, which happily extends far beyond Christmas, it seemed only right to add them to the lineup, too. A steamed sprout should yield a satisfying texture – neither too soft, nor too crunchy – and pairs beautifully with blue cheese.
Recipes from Ronee: Authentic Fried Rice
My friend, Joy, gave me this recipe about 20 years ago, and I made it frequently. But then I lost it (the recipe, I mean). And here it is again. For many years, I can’t remember eating fried rice in a Chinese restaurant that was anything like this, but I am old enough to remember […] The post Recipes from Ronee: Authentic Fried Rice appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Peppermint Holiday Cake, a merry minted treat
With all the holiday parties approaching, it is a good time to brush up on those baking skills. Guests are always looking at the dessert table and this beautiful peppermint holiday cake tastes as good as it looks. The best part is with just a few simple ingredients you can turn a regular cake into something truly beautiful and unique that will make the perfect addition to any holiday party.
Marshmallow Roll Cookies (10-Minute Recipe)
These little Marshmallow roll cookies are so easy to prepare! Plus, freezer friendly and no-bake! This is probably the ideal dessert – especially if you are a fan of marshmallows and coconut! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients. 1 1/2 cups Graham cracker crumbs. 5 tablespoons cocoa powder. 1 cup...
Forfar Birdies (Scottish Hand Pies)
The concept of a hand pie is popular all around the world, from British pasties to Latin American empanadas to Haitian beef patties. Each one has the same core concept: a filling (often of meat) is wrapped in dough and then baked. In that same vein these Scottish hand pies, called forfar birdies locally, have a filling of beef and onions and a simple, homemade flavor that will have you reaching for a second or even a third pie. The lore of the unusual name isn’t fully known, but they hail from Forfar in Angus, a couple hours north of Edinburgh.
