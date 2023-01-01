Read full article on original website
Seth Rollins Injured On WWE RAW, Helped Out After The Show
Seth Rollins needed helped out following RAW. Seth Rollins battled Austin Theory in the main event of RAW. Following the match, after RAW was off the air, fan footage shows that Seth Rollins tried to get out of the ring on his own, but fell. The ref then threw X up signifying an injury. Rollins was then helped out by referee’s and Corey Graves. It seems like Rollins injury is the same knee he injured back in 2015. You can see the video below.
Eric Bischoff Says Awesome Kong Was Hard To Work With
Awesome Kong was one of the best female wrestlers in TNA because of her sheer size and presence. However, Eric Bischoff claims that Awesome Kong was difficult to work with. During a recent episode of his 83 weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff claimed that while Awesome Kong was impressive, she wouldn’t have been a big star today because she was not easy to work with.
Jim Ross Never Wants To Talk About The Montreal Screwjob Again
The Montreal Screwjob will live in infamy for the events that transpired on that faithful night for the WWE. To this day, people talk about the incident. However, former WWE commentator Jim Ross has made it clear that he doesn’t want to talk about the Montreal Screwjob ever again on his Grilling JR podcast.
Watch: Zelina Vega Slaps The Taste Out Of Madcap Moss’ Mouth At WWE Live Event
A six-person tag team match starring Zelina Vega occurred at a recent WWE live event in Miami, Florida. The fight featured both male and female superstars, with the 2021 Queen’s Crown winner and Madcap Moss colliding in a noteworthy moment. Last Thursday, Vega joined forces with Legado Del Fantasma comrades Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro.
AEW Dynamite Opening Theme To Undergo Slight Remix
“Light The Fuse” is set to undergo a slight makeover with the new era of AEW Dynamite. Fightful Select now reports that Grapsody’s Will Washington noted on the podcast that the AEW Dynamite theme song, “Light The Fuse” is set to get a bit of a remix. Of course, other production changes are also expected.
Kurt Angle Believes Ronda Rousey Had A Better First Year In WWE Than Brock Lesnar
Given her background and popularity, Ronda Rousey was instantly pushed to the main event. She won the RAW Women’s Championship almost immediately after debuting. In fact, she held the title for an impressive 231 days. During an interview with Denise Salcedo, Kurt Angle had nothing but nice things to...
Only A “Select Few” Weren’t Happy With Dax Harwood’s Podcast
It’s not as bad as initially thought. While it was being reported that many within AEW were unhappy with Dax Harwood’s podcast where he spoke about the now infamous “Brawl Out” situation, apparently it was actually only a select few who weren’t happy. Steve Muehlhausen of DAZN has reported that only a select few were unhappy with the podcast and it isn’t as bad as it’s being made out to be. While we don’t have specific names of who was unhappy, it’s the minority.
Kevin Owens Needed Stiches After SmackDown
As seen on this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Kevin Owens and John Cena squared off against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Kevin Owens was busted open during the match, which was after Roman Reigns landed a stiff clothesline as a receipt for Owens’ slap at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.
New Japan Pro-Wrestling Announces Attendance Number For Wrestle Kingdom 17
New Japan has been on very strict restrictions regarding their crowd ever since the pandemic. From half crowds, to no noise crowds, they slowly but surely worked with the government to abide by the rules and work towards getting crowds back. Now, though they’re not fully back to 100%, NJPW Wrestle Kingdom held the most fans in attendance since the pandemic began. Today, NJPW announced that Wrestle Kingdom 17 had an attendance of 26,085 fans watching the event live in the Tokyo Dome. And the best part, they were all allowed to make noise!
Eric Bischoff Loved AJ Styles – Claire Lynch Storyline In IMPACT: “I Had A Blast On That One”
The infamous Claire Lynch storyline was started in 2012 when Bad Influence accused Dixie Carter and AJ Styles of having an affair, However, it was later revealed revealed that Styles and Dixie were trying to help out a girl who was a drug addict called Claire Lynch. Bad Influence then...
WrestleMania 39 Nearing Legitimate Sell Out For Both Nights
It looks like WrestleMania 39 will be packed houses on both nights of the event. Wrestletix has been tracking the WrestleMania 39 ticket sales and according to their data, the first batch of tickets is nearly sold out. SoFi Stadium has a maximum capacity of over 100,000 people, but the venue is currently configured for 51,146 fans. We’re fast approaching a sellout for both nights.
STARDOM Triangle Derby Opening Night Results – 1/3/23
STARDOM held their opening night of Triangle Derby on January 3, 2023. This is a six-woman tag team tournament and it aired on STARDOM World. Winners of each match gain 2 points in the tournament and draws gain each team 1 point. You can check out the results of the show below.
Hiromu Takahashi Wins The IWGP Jr Heavyweight Championship At Wrestle Kingdom 17
The night of new champions continues. The IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship was on the line. Ishimori defended the title in a four way match, but in the end, Hiromu Takahashi defeated Taiji Ishimori, El Desperado and Master Wato to capture the belt and become the new champion after what was a tremendous match with tons of action and near falls, including Hiromu surviving a nasty Suplex from Wato. Now, Takahashi is champion once again.
JCW BattleBowl Results (1/1/23)
Jersey Championship Wrestling held its BattleBowl event on January 1 from The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The event aired on YouTube. You can read the full results for the show below. – Jay Lyon & Ellis Taylor def. Midas Black & Charlie Tiger. – Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay...
AEW Stars Reveal Their New Years Resolutions
2023 is upon us and every year on January 1st, people start their new year resolutions. This could be such as, going to the gym, working towards new goals or even trying a new hobby. Well, some AEW stars gave out their resolutions and we have some interesting ones to say the least. Ryan Nemeth, Sammy Guevara, Isaiah Kassidy, The Gunn’s, Best Friends and Danhausen all gave their resolutions, saying the likes of wanting to grow a mustache, wanting to be a good teacher, stop giving out their phone number, stop using the term “ass boys”, to be less cowardly, continue being undefeated and much more. You can check out all the resolutions below!
2023 for NJPW
2022 was a strange year for NJPW, the first half wasn’t a good as people expected it would be, but the last few months of 2022 were amazing for NJPW, and with that momentum carrying over to 2023. This year looks to be one of major opportunities for NJPW.
Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling Live Results – 1/4/23
TJPW is live for their January 4th show which starts airing on January 3rd in America. The main event is Princess of Princess Championship: Yuka Sakazaki (c) vs Miyu Yamashita and will also feature the likes of Trish Adora, Max The Impaler & Heidi Howitzer. TJPW 1/4/23 Results:. Yuki Aino...
AAW Unstoppable Results (12/30/22)
AAW: Professional Wrestling Redefined held its Unstoppable event on December 30 from Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, IL. You can read the full results for the show below. – AAW Tag Team Championships: Hustle And Soul (Calvin Tankman & Jah C) def. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) –...
Jeremy Borash Remembers Don West
Borash, who now works for WWE, recently took to social media to reflect on his relationship with Don West, echoing the sentiments of many, remembering Don as a caring man who had a vibrant personality. From Borash on Instagram:. Don West was mentioned on the December 30th episode of Friday...
Wrestlers React To Mercedes Mone Wrestle Kingdom Debut
Mercedes Mone, the former Sasha Banks has made her NJPW/STARDOM debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. She attacked KAIRI and challenged her for the IWGP Women’s Title for a match in February in San Jose, California. Following her debut, the tweets and posts exploded and Mercedes was immediately trending. It wasn’t just fans though, as several wrestlers from WWE, NJPW and AEW all tweeted about the big debut.
