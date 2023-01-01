Read full article on original website
Led Zeppelin: The Singer Tapped to Replace Robert Plant Had the ‘Dumbest Answer’ to a Simple Question
The singer tapped to join Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones gave the self-professed “dumbest answer of all time” when asked a simple question.
‘The day the music died’: the musicians we lost in 2022
While 2022 saw its fair share of musical highs and new artists making their breakthroughs, it also felt many losses. Regardless of genre, music lost several of its most revered icons this year. Legends of rock, pop, rap, and country all left us this year, leaving their fans to mourn their loss and celebrate the joy that their music has provided them.
Behind the Band Name: Megadeth
Formed in Los Angeles in 1983, Megadeth is the brainchild of lead vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine. But the origins of the band actually stem from another iconic rock band: Metallica. Mustaine was Metallica’s lead guitarist for two years before he was fired in 1983 due to substance abuse and...
Ringo Starr Had an ‘Incredibly Intimate’ Relationship With Another Rock Star Who Wanted to Take His Place in The Beatles
Ringo Starr had an intimate relationship with a drummer who wanted to take his job.
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
Linda McCartney Once Revealed She and Paul Were Afraid to Talk to Ringo Starr
Paul McCartney and his wife, Linda, cherished their friendship with Ringo Starr so much that they were afraid to have an important talk with him.
Las Vegas Strip Loses Two Major Acts (Including One of its Biggest)
Las Vegas Strip residencies for star performers are as much of an institution as the city's poker tables, slot machines and sports betting bars. Visitors flock to the city year-round for entertainment, and are generally pleased to spend their hard-earned cash to open their eyes and ears to the acts in town.
Christine McVie Dead: Personal Items Fought Over As Real Cause of Death Debated
Christine McVie's personal belongings were auctioned off this weekend, and in the wake of her passing, one can guarantee they fetched a hefty price. Over 800 objects belonging to three separate Fleetwood Mac members, including CMV, were auctioned off by Julien's Auctions on Saturday and Sunday in Beverly Hills, and Christine's goods were extremely popular.
George Harrison Said John Lennon Was Always ‘Blind as a Bat’ Because He Never Wore His Glasses
George Harrison said John Lennon was always 'blind as a bat' because he never wore his glasses. John started wearing glasses eventually.
George Harrison’s Wife Thinks Their Son, Dhani, Was ‘Some Sort of an Anchor’ at Concert for George: ‘Somehow Through Him, George Was Really Present’
George Harrison's wife, Olivia, thinks their son, Dhani, was 'some sort of an anchor' at George's tribute, Concert for George.
Country singer Chris Stapleton spotted taking delivery of his 2023 Chevrolet Corvette ZO6 at the National Corvette Museum
Stapleton was spotted in person and on the museum’s live cam taking delivery of his C8 Z06. Eight-time Grammy and fourteen-time CMA award winning American Country singer Chris Stapleton treated himself to something fast for the holidays as Stapleton was spotted earlier this week (Dec 16, 2022) taking delivery of a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 in Caffeine Metallic at the Corvette National Museum in Bowling Green, KY.
The Monkees’ Peter Tork Said Davy Jones Wasn’t Really a Rock Singer
The Monkees' Davy Jones preferred another genre of music to rock 'n' roll. Peter Tork and Micky Dolenz were different from Jones in this regard.
Big Scarr, Rapper and Gucci Mane Protegé, Dead at 22
Rapper Big Scarr, who hailed from Tennessee and created buzz as a rising artist on Gucci Mane’s 1017 records, has reportedly passed away. The artist, born Alexander Woods, was 22 years old. Details surrounding Woods’ death have not been shared, though TMZ reported that “the case is an ongoing death investigation” and there are currently “no signs of foul play.” Gucci Mane posted a tribute to the rapper on Instagram late Thursday night, seemingly confirming rumors that his protege had died that circulated earlier in the evening. “This hurt,” he wrote, sharing a carousel of images featuring Big Scarr performing live....
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer Dies
Famed country music artist and journalist Peter Cooper has reportedly died at the age of 52, according to the Associated Press. Cooper reportedly Tuesday night after suffering a severe head injury the week before. His family issued the following statement following the famed writer's death:
Carrie Underwood Just Received a 'Wonderful Early Christmas Present' — Watch
Carrie Underwood has something special to be thankful for this holiday season. The Denim & Rhinestones singer added yet another accolade to her already impressive collection when she took home the award for The Country Artist of 2022 at People's Choice Awards Tuesday night, sweetly musing during her acceptance speech that the award was a "wonderful early Christmas present."
John Lennon’s Ex-Wife Said Paul McCartney Was the Only Beatle Who ‘Had the Courage’ to Defy Lennon
John Lennon and Paul McCartney butted heads over the years. Lennon's ex-wife said that McCartney was the only Beatle who would stand up to Lennon.
Robert Plant Felt ‘Sorry’ for Led Zeppelin’s Underage Groupies While Jimmy Page Dated One
Guitarist Jimmy Page reportedly dated a Led Zeppelin groupie who was underage while singer Robert Plant felt 'sorry' for the band's young groupies.
The Beatles Song that Paul McCartney Would Say Is His Favorite ‘if Pushed’
There are many excellent Beatles songs written by Paul McCartney, but there is one that he would choose as his favorite if pressured to do so
Why Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Regrets Meeting John Lennon
Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters regrets his behavior during his one and only meeting with John Lennon.
