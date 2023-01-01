Rapper Big Scarr, who hailed from Tennessee and created buzz as a rising artist on Gucci Mane’s 1017 records, has reportedly passed away. The artist, born Alexander Woods, was 22 years old. Details surrounding Woods’ death have not been shared, though TMZ reported that “the case is an ongoing death investigation” and there are currently “no signs of foul play.” Gucci Mane posted a tribute to the rapper on Instagram late Thursday night, seemingly confirming rumors that his protege had died that circulated earlier in the evening. “This hurt,” he wrote, sharing a carousel of images featuring Big Scarr performing live....

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO