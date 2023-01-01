ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The day the music died’: the musicians we lost in 2022

While 2022 saw its fair share of musical highs and new artists making their breakthroughs, it also felt many losses. Regardless of genre, music lost several of its most revered icons this year. Legends of rock, pop, rap, and country all left us this year, leaving their fans to mourn their loss and celebrate the joy that their music has provided them.
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Megadeth

Formed in Los Angeles in 1983, Megadeth is the brainchild of lead vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine. But the origins of the band actually stem from another iconic rock band: Metallica. Mustaine was Metallica’s lead guitarist for two years before he was fired in 1983 due to substance abuse and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring

Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
COLORADO STATE
musictimes.com

Christine McVie Dead: Personal Items Fought Over As Real Cause of Death Debated

Christine McVie's personal belongings were auctioned off this weekend, and in the wake of her passing, one can guarantee they fetched a hefty price. Over 800 objects belonging to three separate Fleetwood Mac members, including CMV, were auctioned off by Julien's Auctions on Saturday and Sunday in Beverly Hills, and Christine's goods were extremely popular.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
tiremeetsroad.com

Country singer Chris Stapleton spotted taking delivery of his 2023 Chevrolet Corvette ZO6 at the National Corvette Museum

Stapleton was spotted in person and on the museum’s live cam taking delivery of his C8 Z06. Eight-time Grammy and fourteen-time CMA award winning American Country singer Chris Stapleton treated himself to something fast for the holidays as Stapleton was spotted earlier this week (Dec 16, 2022) taking delivery of a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 in Caffeine Metallic at the Corvette National Museum in Bowling Green, KY.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Rolling Stone

Big Scarr, Rapper and Gucci Mane Protegé, Dead at 22

Rapper Big Scarr, who hailed from Tennessee and created buzz as a rising artist on Gucci Mane’s 1017 records, has reportedly passed away. The artist, born Alexander Woods, was 22 years old. Details surrounding Woods’ death have not been shared, though TMZ reported that “the case is an ongoing death investigation” and there are currently “no signs of foul play.” Gucci Mane posted a tribute to the rapper on Instagram late Thursday night, seemingly confirming rumors that his protege had died that circulated earlier in the evening. “This hurt,” he wrote, sharing a carousel of images featuring Big Scarr performing live....
TENNESSEE STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician and Country Music Writer Dies

Famed country music artist and journalist Peter Cooper has reportedly died at the age of 52, according to the Associated Press. Cooper reportedly Tuesday night after suffering a severe head injury the week before. His family issued the following statement following the famed writer's death:
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Carrie Underwood Just Received a 'Wonderful Early Christmas Present' — Watch

Carrie Underwood has something special to be thankful for this holiday season. The Denim & Rhinestones singer added yet another accolade to her already impressive collection when she took home the award for The Country Artist of 2022 at People's Choice Awards Tuesday night, sweetly musing during her acceptance speech that the award was a "wonderful early Christmas present."
SANTA MONICA, CA
Pitchfork

