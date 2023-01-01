Read full article on original website
Winnipeg 3, Calgary 2
Second Period_1, Winnipeg, Dillon 1 (DeMelo, Scheifele), 14:50. 2, Calgary, Zadorov 5 (Toffoli, Lindholm), 19:00. Third Period_3, Winnipeg, Morrissey 7 (Connor, Dubois), 10:22. 4, Calgary, Backlund 8 (Mangiapane), 11:58. 5, Winnipeg, Gagner 7 (Samberg, Heinola), 14:20. Shots on Goal_Calgary 14-11-10_35. Winnipeg 10-7-9_26. Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 2; Winnipeg 0 of...
Nashville 6, Montreal 3
Nashville321—6 First Period_1, Nashville, Glass 3 (Niederreiter, Ekholm), 4:10 (pp). 2, Nashville, Sissons 5 (Forsberg), 5:49. 3, Nashville, Ekholm 3 (Granlund, Niederreiter), 10:42. 4, Montreal, Caufield 22, 19:10. Second Period_5, Montreal, Anderson 10 (Drouin, Richard), 6:40. 6, Nashville, Novak 3 (Trenin, Jeannot), 8:18. 7, Nashville, Josi 9 (Novak, Niederreiter),...
Buffalo 5, Washington 4
Washington1120—4 First Period_1, Buffalo, Tuch 18 (Thompson, Skinner), 10:48. 2, Washington, Milano 6 (Mantha, Irwin), 12:07. 3, Buffalo, Thompson 28 (Dahlin, Cozens), 17:29 (pp). Penalties_Oshie, WSH (High Sticking), 16:57. Second Period_4, Buffalo, Thompson 29 (Tuch, Lyubushkin), 5:50. 5, Washington, Ovechkin 27 (Kuznetsov), 16:46. Penalties_Lyubushkin, BUF (Slashing), 17:49. Third Period_6,...
St. Louis 6, Toronto 5
Toronto1310—5 St. Louis won shootout 3-2 First Period_1, St. Louis, Saad 9 (Parayko, Acciari), 4:52 (sh). 2, St. Louis, Schenn 8 (Thomas, Kyrou), 13:01 (pp). 3, Toronto, Engvall 8 (Kerfoot, Kampf), 17:28. Second Period_4, St. Louis, Kyrou 18 (Buchnevich), 3:09 (pp). 5, Toronto, Nylander 22 (Matthews, Bunting), 4:38. 6,...
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The Truth
Vincent "Vito" Smothers Age 27 and Age 41Photo byMichigan Department of Corrections. This is the story of Vincent "Vito" Smothers, a man who killed at least twelve people by the time he was 26. He detailed his life and the murders he committed in public court affidavits.
N.Y. Rangers 5, Carolina 3
N.Y. Rangers113—5 First Period_1, Carolina, Burns 5 (Slavin, Stastny), 7:24. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Trouba 3 (Kravtsov, Chytil), 16:26 (pp). 3, Carolina, Necas 17 (Stastny, Svechnikov), 16:42. Penalties_Aho, CAR (Hooking), 14:46. Second Period_4, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 19, 16:45 (pp). 5, Carolina, Chatfield 2 (Teravainen), 17:14. Penalties_Trocheck, NYR (Cross Checking), 1:39;...
Los Angeles 3, Dallas 2
Los Angeles111—3 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Kupari 3 (Fiala), 7:58. Second Period_2, Dallas, Heiskanen 6 (Hintz), 6:31. 3, Los Angeles, Kopitar 11 (Doughty, Byfield), 8:13. 4, Dallas, Robertson 26 (Pavelski, Hintz), 9:09. Third Period_5, Los Angeles, Kempe 15 (Vilardi, Fiala), 9:25 (pp). Shots on Goal_Dallas 15-10-5_30. Los Angeles 10-12-13_35.
Hagel, Killorn help Lightning beat lowly Blackhawks 4-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Tampa Bay forward Brandon Hagel has a lot of fond memories of his time in Chicago. A few more after Tuesday night. Hagel had a goal and an assist in his return to Chicago, and the Lightning beat the lowly Blackhawks 4-1 for their fourth straight victory.
Oklahoma City 150, Boston 117
BOSTON (117) Brown 11-18 5-9 29, Tatum 9-17 7-7 27, Horford 1-3 0-0 2, Smart 3-6 1-2 7, White 2-8 3-3 8, G.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0, Hauser 2-6 0-0 6, Jackson 1-3 1-2 4, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 4-12 8-8 17, Pritchard 7-13 0-0 17. Totals 40-88 25-31 117.
Buffalo secures 75-72 win over Ohio
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Curtis Jones scored 20 points as Buffalo beat Ohio 75-72 on Tuesday night in a Mid-American Conference opener. AJ Clayton's 3-pointer pulled Ohio to 74-72 with 12 seconds left, but Miles Brown missed a 3 for the Bobcats to end it. Jones also had nine...
