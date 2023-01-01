ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Floridians Make New Years Resolutions

NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40wosB_0jzz9iW000

(Miami, FL) -- With the calendar turning to 2023 real soon, Floridians are thinking about those new years resolutions.

A University of Scranton study shows about 40-percent of people will be successful with their new years resolutions six months into them. The study's author Professor John Norcross says in order to be successful, folks should make a realistic goal, make the resolution known to people and map out a plan on how to achieve the resolution.

Comments / 2

Related
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Central Florida Top January Family Events 2023

Central Florida Top January Family Events 2023 – If you’re looking for the best experiences happening in Central Florida in January 2023, we’ve got the guide for you! If you think we’ve missed something, email us at Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here. We’ll continue adding fun family events as January approaches.
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Cloud Cover Saves Florida Crops From Unforgiving Winter Weather

When winter arrives, crops are typically in danger, but in Florida, crops were protected from the current unforgiving winter weather by a cloud cover that hovered over the region the previous week. According to state growers' association officials, Florida's citrus, fruit, and vegetable crops have seemed to have avoided any...
FLORIDA STATE
floridainsider.com

Florida ghost towns that are must-visit destinations

Old Florida railroad track in black and white – Courtesy: Shutterstock- Image by Stephen Orsillo. On top of its gorgeous beaches, thrilling one-of-a-kind theme parks, and beautiful weather, Florida is also home to several chilling ghost towns. Keep on reading to take a tour of these forgotten Florida towns.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Florida News That Impacts You – January 3rd, 2023

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Several new laws took effect on January 1st in Florida. Among them, reforms to Florida’s lobbying policy, 50% toll credits for those who accumulate 35 or more tolls per month, the banning of assignment of benefits for property insurance claims (recently passed in the special legislative session), a new law requiring all apartment landlords to conduct background checks on all employees and a requirement that school librarians train in age-appropriate materials and library resources.
FLORIDA STATE
LIFE_HACKS

5 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Florida

Florida is a popular vacation destination with its warm weather, beautiful beaches, and abundance of attractions. While some destinations in the state can be expensive, there are also many affordable options for a weekend getaway. Here are five budget-friendly weekend gateways in Florida:
FLORIDA STATE
CBS 42

Florida baby born 1 minute into 2023

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida hospital announced its first baby of 2023 early Sunday morning. HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital welcoming a beautiful baby girl who was born just a minute after the new year, at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. The labor and delivery team greeted the baby girl with a gift basket and […]
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

5 Florida Laws Going Into Effect January 1, 2023

A new year brings on some new laws to Florida residents for 2023. Here are the five biggest ones that could have an impact on you. There are discounts for some Florida drivers, changes to insurance procedures for homeowners, and a new safety measure in place for Florida apartment renters.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Floridians share their New Year’s resolutions

A big part of stepping into a new year is setting a list of resolutions and goals, and people in Southwest Florida are sharing their resolutions. WINK News spoke to people whose goals ranged from making a lot of money in 2023 to living healthier and using social media less.
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Flyers share holiday travel woes coming into Florida

We'll have a chance of showers and storms again starting tonight with a low-end risk of severe weather on Wednesday. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details. The fog was back Monday morning. Meteorologist Charles Roop looks at what to expect for the first week of 2023. Charles' First Alert Forecast...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Fog bow spotted in Florida: Here is what it is, and how it happens

ORLANDO, Fla. - Have you ever heard of a "fog bow?" It appears conditions were right for one to appear Monday in Florida. The National Weather Service in Melbourne said in a tweet that one of its forecasters captured the "fog bow" in Viera, Florida, which is southeast of Orlando.
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

Courageous heroes helped define 2022's wild weather

From first responders in the wake of a hurricane to animal shelter volunteers saving dogs in rising floodwaters, many heroes stepped up during a year of devastating natural disasters. Natural disasters from coast to coast made headlines throughout 2022. Some of these included the deadliest hurricane Florida had experienced in...
FLORIDA STATE
southdadenewsleader.com

FPL Shares Ways to Save as Cold Weather Sets In

As temperatures dip, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) encourages Florida residents to prepare for colder weather, which may lead to. increased energy usage. Coupled with several other factors, including the high cost of natural gas, one of the fuels used to make electricity, customers will see their energy bills rise as we move into the new year.
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Here’s How Many Bonuses Awarded to New Law Enforcement Recruits in Florida

The first-of-its-kind Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Program is part of the strongest law enforcement support initiative in the nation and awards a one-time bonus payment of $5,000, after taxes, to each newly employed officer within the state. Governor Ron DeSantis recently celebrated that more than 600 bonuses have been...
FLORIDA STATE
tinyliving.com

17 Tiny Houses For Rent in Florida on Airbnb in 2023

Home to some of the best beaches in the world, Florida offers tiny house lovers a chance to try tiny living while enjoying the sun and sand. Below is a list of our favorite tiny houses for rent on Airbnb in Florida. From fantastic beachfront properties in St Augustine to a shipping container tiny home on a 10-acre farm to lakefront tiny homes on wheels in Orlando, you’re bound to find the perfect house for your next vacation!
FLORIDA STATE
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News. Listen on air or on iHeartRadio for the latest.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy