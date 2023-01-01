Floridians Make New Years Resolutions

(Miami, FL) -- With the calendar turning to 2023 real soon, Floridians are thinking about those new years resolutions.

A University of Scranton study shows about 40-percent of people will be successful with their new years resolutions six months into them. The study's author Professor John Norcross says in order to be successful, folks should make a realistic goal, make the resolution known to people and map out a plan on how to achieve the resolution.