Fort Worth, TX

Twitter reacts after TCU defeated Michigan football

By Trent Knoop
 3 days ago
Michigan outgained TCU 527-488 yards on Saturday, but the only total that matters is the score at the end of the game.

The Wolverines lost in the College Football Playoff semifinals for the second year in a row after falling to TCU, 51-45.

The maize and blue found themselves down 41-22 with 49 seconds left in the third quarter. But Michigan kept fighting and rallied to get a chance to win the game with one final drive left in the ballgame. But a missed-time snap from Olu to J.J. McCarthy — and a missed targeting call — led to the Wolverines falling.

Michigan had three turnovers in the game; two were pick-six interceptions, while the other was a fumble at TCU’s goal line.

After the Wolverines’ season came to a close on Saturday, Twitter had plenty of reactions.

Adnan Virk

Joel Klatt

Joel Klatt

Yahoo Sports

Dana Jacobson

Michael Irvin

Derick Hutchinson

John U. Bacon

Charles Woodson

Jake Butt

Nicole Auerbach

Sam Webb

Santa Ono

