ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football lost to TCU in Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36npEw_0jzz9RSX00

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Woulda, coulda, shoulda — that was the case for Michigan football in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

The Wolverines made uncharacteristic mistakes repeatedly, starting with going for it on fourth-and-goal and running an end-around rather than relying on the interior offensive line. There was also the fumble at the goal line after the overturned touchdown, two pick-sixes by QB J.J. McCarthy, and multiple defensive lapses — not to mention what appeared to be a targeting call that was overturned.

After the game, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh addressed all of these topics, but mostly came away proud of how his team fought. The Wolverines won’t be heading to the national championship, and the season is over, but they fought to the end, and that’s something that’s made the head ball coach proud.

Here is everything he said after the game.

Thoughts on TCU's game

Congratulations to TCU, I thought they played a great game. Very, very opportunistic team, very resilient team, really great team and played a great football game, no doubt. There’s a winner, there’s a non-winner. But the winner was football, it was a great game.

And I’m really proud of our guys. I was talking to our guys about, you don’t quit, you don’t give up, you never let up, you never give in. You just keep playing one play at a time. And, I thought that was — I could have been easily standing in our locker room at the end of our ballgame and congratulating a whole locker room of heroes. Because that’s what they are. And that’s what they have been this entire season, including this game.

It was a great effort by both teams. And really proud of my team. One last big play, one more big play by us, one more opportunistic play by us, one less opportunistic play by them, it’d be a different situation.

But yeah, it was a great football game. And congratulations to TCU and Coach Dykes and the entire squad.

What did he say to the team after the game?

Just what I just said yeah. I’m really, really proud of them, really proud of the fight. They have been a locker room of heroes the entire season. And as I stand in front of them, that’s who they are. That’s what they are. I was super proud of them. That’s why you don’t — never give up. Never give in, never let up. Just keep playing, keep playing the game one play at a time. And I’m sure there’s a lot of analogies to life with that. But they’re real. And our team continues to do that, done it all year. And did it right up until to the end and great season that ends one week early.

On J.J. McCarthy's play in the game

Yeah, it was a titanic effort by — just phenomenal effort by J.J. Titan of an effort. I’m so proud of him just like, like he was my own my own son. I mean, what a competitor he is. Ronnie Bell, Mike Sainristil — I mean, it could go on.

The J.J. McCarthy that I know on an every day in, day out basis, daily, weekly, monthly, yearly, he’s a great, great player, great talented player. Great athlete, great leader. And, the best thing about him is he puts he always puts the team above himself and tremendous competitor, just phenomenal in his first season as a starter and I don’t think there’s anybody’s ever done anything quite like what he did this year. And that was true in this game.

The throws that he was making, the throws to Ronnie Bell and Roman Wilson and Colston Loveland, and the guys were catching — I mean, they were just — it was at a very, very high level. No question about that. So it’s a tremendous, tremendous testament to what they were able to do today. And it wasn’t easy, there’s a lot — it’s tough to make underneath throws/ So they were making the deep ones.

How was surprised he was by TCU's play

Yeah, they did an outstanding job, cracked off some really big plays we just didn’t get fitted right. And that was disappointing.

Like I said, there was big plays being made, mistakes being made — both teams. We just had one less than we needed and they had one more and that was that ended up being the difference in the game.

On Michigan's missed opportunities at the goal line

Yeah, that was like I said one — we were one short of executing touchdown. The turnover — there was a lot of missed — they made their fair share of mistakes, we made ours. They made their big plays, we made our big plays, and we just had one fewer big play, (they had) one less misfire.

Why the Colston Loveland end-around on fourth-and-2

Cuz we thought it would work and I take full responsibility for it not working. Should have had something different called. Now put that one on me. They had a wired and they had it well-defended. Sitting here now I definitely would like to wish I would have called a different one.

Given the fight in the game, but does he feel OK about the game?

Well, obviously, I feel so proud of the way our team — they never quit, they never gave in. I feel really proud. I can’t say enough how many phenomenal plays that were made in the game by our guys. I feel very proud of that, yes.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Joel Klatt Rips Michigan Football's Coaching Staff

Michigan lost its second-straight College Football Playoff semifinal game this past Saturday against TCU. The Wolverines came into the game as the favorite with a 13-0 record but that didn't matter as they fell to the Horned Frogs, 51-45. That's led to criticism of head coach Jim Harbaugh and other...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan LB enters transfer portal following Fiesta Bowl loss

Just two days after Michigan lost 45-51 to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, the Wolverines are losing a freshman linebacker. On Monday, LB Deuce Spurlock announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. Spurlock posted the announcement on Twitter, thanking the Michigan coaches and staff. The LB stated that it was after long conversations with his parents about his future that he decided to enter the transfer portal.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Michigan Star Says 1 Big Ten Team Is 'Scumbags'

There's no love lost between Hunter Dickinson and the Wisconsin men's basketball program. In an appearance on "The RoundBall Podcast" on Monday, the Michigan star aired out his feelings on one of the Wolverines' rivals. "Wisconsin, I mean they’re just… they’re just… they’re scumbags. It is what it is. I'm...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

Michigan player calls out Wisconsin ‘scumbags’

Michigan basketball star Hunter Dickinson certainly doesn’t hold back when it comes to describing his Big Ten rivals. During an appearance on the RoundBall Podcast, Dickinson let it be known that he does not think very highly of the Wisconsin Badgers. “Wisconsin, I mean they’re just… they’re just… they’re...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Named The 'Real Winner' From Saturday's Game

Jim Harbaugh was not hanging his head after Michigan lost a 51-45 heartbreaker to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday. Harbaugh took time out to praise the Horned Frogs, who advanced to the national championship game for the first time in their history, calling Sonny Dykes' program "opportunistic" and "resilient."
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals how Jim Harbaugh feels about NFL return

Jim Harbaugh said after his public flirtation with the Minnesota Vikings last year that he was done considering NFL opportunities. A year later, that stance may be tested, and the Michigan Wolverines coach may not be able to resist the opportunity. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Nicole Auerbach, and Austin Meek reported Monday that multiple sources... The post Report reveals how Jim Harbaugh feels about NFL return appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ANN ARBOR, MI
DawgsDaily

Gametime Announced for Georgia vs TCU

The official game time has been announced for Monday night's national championship matchup between Georgia and TCU. The Horned Frogs and Bulldogs will tee it up at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California at 7:30 PM EST on ESPN.  ESPN will have a full mega cast for the event with plenty of ...
FORT WORTH, TX
State College

Where Ohio State and Michigan Came Up Short, Penn State Can Now Give the Big Ten Something to Hang Its Hat on

It has been a strange season to measure for Penn State. The Nittany Lions beat everyone they should have and lost to the two teams who have become — or have always been — the main impediment to greater success. As a result James Franklin and his forever-quarterback Sean Clifford simultaneously did quite a lot together in 2022 while also not doing much at all.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions updated playoff odds following win over Bears

Despite getting crushed by the Carolina Panthers a week ago, the Detroit Lions still had hopes of making the playoffs as they hosted the Chicago Bears in the final game at Ford Field for the 2022 season. The Lions took care of business by absolutely destroying the Bears to move to 8-8 on the season. Prior to the game, the Lions had a 24% chance of making the playoffs. Those odds have obviously increased.
DETROIT, MI
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard

Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
downriversundaytimes.com

Amazon Fresh grocery store to open in former Kroger/Farmer Jack location

DEARBORN – Amazon Fresh will open a grocery store in late 2023 in the former Kroger/Farmer Jack location north of Michigan Avenue and east of Outer Drive, Crain’s Detroit Business reported. The store has been vacant since May 2019 when Kroger closed the location, focusing on its other...
DEARBORN, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

199K+
Followers
250K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy